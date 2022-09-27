Read full article on original website
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
LSP invites families to free event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) will host a family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free family event will have demonstrations with patrol units, helicopters, the LSP Bomb Robot, a car seat safety check, health screenings, and more. Kids can participate in different activities, play games, and see the K-9 exhibit.
brproud.com
Thousands heading to West Baton Rouge for 27th Annual Sugar Fest
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The West Baton Rouge Museum is expecting around 4,000 people this weekend for the 27th Annual Sugar Festival. This year, the festival will also host The Louisianais.e exhibitions well as Acadians from around the world. The museum is also participating in the international Grand Reveil Acadien event, bringing in many Canadians.
brproud.com
Family of Allison Rice continue to honor her life, thanks community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Allison Rice will continue to honor her life and wants to thank the community. The father of LSU student Allie Rice says his daughter was a true daddy’s girl. Paul Rice says the mission now is to keep Allie’s memory alive.
brproud.com
Southern University becomes 19th recipient of USDA grant
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students at Southern University and A&M College are now partnering with the federal government in an attempt to conquer global warming. Southern University is now a part of a small group of universities nationwide to increase the use of climate-smart agriculture – using rice farming operations.
brproud.com
School board member reacts to allegations of food denied to students, water doused on LGBTQ+ students on field trip
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a recent field trip left parents and students upset, an East Baton Rouge Parish school board member shares his thoughts on allegations surrounding Day of Hope. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is continuing to investigate the Day of Hope event after...
brproud.com
EBR Schools releases second statement regarding controversial ‘Day of Hope’ event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released a second statement regarding its September 20 ‘Day of Hope’ event, which received backlash on social media from commenters who claimed the event was religious in nature. The school system’s initial statement can be...
brproud.com
High schoolers meeting with hundreds of colleges Wednesday morning at the River Center
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Thousands of high school students across Baton Rouge are heading to the Raising Cane’s River Center Wednesday morning for the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) College Fair. During NACAC, students will be able to meet face-to-face with more than...
brproud.com
Christian Outreach Center receives $25K check to help shelter people without homes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homelessness is on the rise in Baton Rouge, and one organization is making a substantial contribution to a nonprofit that helps people without homes. As an agency that’s focused on improving health outcomes, Aetna donated $25,000 to the Christian Outreach Center Tuesday (September 27)....
brproud.com
United Cajun Navy sends resources to Florida
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida Wednesday, dropping more than a foot of rain in some areas and bringing with it a life-threatening storm surge that destroyed roads and homes. The United Cajun Navy has divided its efforts both on the ground in hard-hit areas...
brproud.com
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
brproud.com
WATCH: Baton Rouge police officer, trooper among nine Louisiana officers honored posthumously
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement honored nine officers who died while in the line of duty in 2021 on Thursday. Stephen Christopher Arnold (Detective) – Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Austin Spencer Bush (Patrolman) – Houma Police Department. William Earl Collins,...
brproud.com
BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
brproud.com
Gift card scam involving religion and cancer patients targeting local residents
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a potential scam that is making the rounds. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Scammers are identifying themselves as leaders of specific churches and soliciting funds by way of gift cards for cancer patients.”
brproud.com
Mayor outlines plan to expand EV charging infrastructure in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In anticipation of the growth of electric vehicles in East Baton Rouge Parish, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome shares the City-Parish’s strategic plan to expand EV charging infrastructure Friday morning. The federal government approved a $73 million plan for Louisiana to deploy 394 charging...
brproud.com
Kenilworth Science and Technology purchased 7 acres of land, building new school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Kenilworth Science and Technology (KST) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27 the purchase of land to build the school’s new campus. With the help of Building Hope, Kenilworth Science and Technology School purchased 7 acres of land to build a new campus. Building Hope is a non-profit made to support charter schools and has grown charter schools nationwide by providing facilities, financial, and operational services.
brproud.com
BRPD responds to school bus accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle and school bus on Friday morning. After the accident, the school bus was seen in a parking lot off of Government St. Over 40 children were in the school bus at the...
brproud.com
“Time capsule on wheels” sparks the imagination in Livingston Parish
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) – “Barney wishes he had a car like this!” Those words came from the current owner of the 1972 Ford Custom 500 429 Police Interceptor seen below. Have you ever been in transit around Livingston Parish and noticed this older police car?. If you...
brproud.com
LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
brproud.com
Louisiana Kids: 8-year-old creates video game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Coding, which is also commonly called ‘computer programming,’ is tough for adults, let alone kids. But one child in Baton Rouge has mastered it and even created his own video game. Mason Prestridge-Hoover is the local eight-year-old who already has an impressive...
brproud.com
Local doctor offers affordable alternative to traditional health insurance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Instead of relying on traditional health insurance, the Byja Clinic in Baton Rouge is a direct primary care practice. “It’s old school medicine and cuts out the middle man, and gets back to patient and doctor. Patients pay a monthly fee directly for services,” said Dr. Byron Jasper, who owns the clinic.
