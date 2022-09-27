ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

LSP invites families to free event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) will host a family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free family event will have demonstrations with patrol units, helicopters, the LSP Bomb Robot, a car seat safety check, health screenings, and more. Kids can participate in different activities, play games, and see the K-9 exhibit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Thousands heading to West Baton Rouge for 27th Annual Sugar Fest

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The West Baton Rouge Museum is expecting around 4,000 people this weekend for the 27th Annual Sugar Festival. This year, the festival will also host The Louisianais.e exhibitions well as Acadians from around the world. The museum is also participating in the international Grand Reveil Acadien event, bringing in many Canadians.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

Southern University becomes 19th recipient of USDA grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students at Southern University and A&M College are now partnering with the federal government in an attempt to conquer global warming. Southern University is now a part of a small group of universities nationwide to increase the use of climate-smart agriculture – using rice farming operations.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Volunteers#Immigrants
brproud.com

United Cajun Navy sends resources to Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida Wednesday, dropping more than a foot of rain in some areas and bringing with it a life-threatening storm surge that destroyed roads and homes. The United Cajun Navy has divided its efforts both on the ground in hard-hit areas...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
brproud.com

Mayor outlines plan to expand EV charging infrastructure in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In anticipation of the growth of electric vehicles in East Baton Rouge Parish, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome shares the City-Parish’s strategic plan to expand EV charging infrastructure Friday morning. The federal government approved a $73 million plan for Louisiana to deploy 394 charging...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Kenilworth Science and Technology purchased 7 acres of land, building new school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Kenilworth Science and Technology (KST) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27 the purchase of land to build the school’s new campus. With the help of Building Hope, Kenilworth Science and Technology School purchased 7 acres of land to build a new campus. Building Hope is a non-profit made to support charter schools and has grown charter schools nationwide by providing facilities, financial, and operational services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD responds to school bus accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle and school bus on Friday morning. After the accident, the school bus was seen in a parking lot off of Government St. Over 40 children were in the school bus at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana Kids: 8-year-old creates video game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Coding, which is also commonly called ‘computer programming,’ is tough for adults, let alone kids. But one child in Baton Rouge has mastered it and even created his own video game. Mason Prestridge-Hoover is the local eight-year-old who already has an impressive...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local doctor offers affordable alternative to traditional health insurance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Instead of relying on traditional health insurance, the Byja Clinic in Baton Rouge is a direct primary care practice. “It’s old school medicine and cuts out the middle man, and gets back to patient and doctor. Patients pay a monthly fee directly for services,” said Dr. Byron Jasper, who owns the clinic.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy