BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The West Baton Rouge Museum is expecting around 4,000 people this weekend for the 27th Annual Sugar Festival. This year, the festival will also host The Louisianais.e exhibitions well as Acadians from around the world. The museum is also participating in the international Grand Reveil Acadien event, bringing in many Canadians.

PORT ALLEN, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO