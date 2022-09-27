Work on the mixed-used Wrigley Center in Downtown Port Huron is beginning to wrap up. Larry Jones of Landmark Port Huron is inviting those interested in leasing one of the building’s 36 two-bedroom apartment units to take a tour. During a media tour Wednesday, Jones says lofts will range between $1400 to $2200 per month. All units have two bedrooms and two bathrooms and are around 1400 square feet.

