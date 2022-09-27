Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsaq.com
Blue Water Bridge to update toll system
Officials at the Blue Water Bridge yesterday celebrated the announcement of a new way to pay for border crossings. Under a $9.9 million contract with civil engineering company IBI Group, the toll technology on both sides of not only the Blue Water Bridge but the Sault Ste Marie International Bridge will be updated to a new RFID system.
wsaq.com
Palms Road bridge opens after extensive repairs
The St. Clair County Road Commission says a bridge over the Belle River in Casco Township has opened. Palms Road between St. Clair Hwy and Division Road opened Wednesday following a lengthy bridge rehabilitation project. Work included removing the existing bridge superstructure, road approach, guardrails, and installing new steel beams with a concrete deck. The project was funded by the State of Michigan’s Bridge Bundling Program and the Federal Highway Administration at a cost of $2.5 million.
wsaq.com
Wrigley Center lofts now leasing
Work on the mixed-used Wrigley Center in Downtown Port Huron is beginning to wrap up. Larry Jones of Landmark Port Huron is inviting those interested in leasing one of the building’s 36 two-bedroom apartment units to take a tour. During a media tour Wednesday, Jones says lofts will range between $1400 to $2200 per month. All units have two bedrooms and two bathrooms and are around 1400 square feet.
wsaq.com
Dawn Mallabar – Selfie Superstar 9.29.22
Dawn Mallabar from Port Huron and the fam are decked out in 70’s gear and are going onto a t-shirt thanks to Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit a picture HERE!
Comments / 0