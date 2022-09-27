Cirque du Soleil returns to Atlanta this holiday season with Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities

Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it come funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
COVINGTON, (Singles Only) Fully furnished room with all util. paid.
COVINGTON, (Singles Only) Fully furnished room with all util. paid. incl. free cable and wi-fi, $600.00/mo (678)768-3333.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Habitat for Humanity cuts ribbon on newest home in Conyers
CONYERS — Habitat for Humanity of Conyers/Rockdale Inc. held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for its newest Habitat home, which has been constructed on Faith Lane for owners Donald and Carol Vaughn. “I feel like it was meant to be,” said Carol, “My daughter’s name and the street...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers Church of God celebrates 50 Years
The Conyers Church of God began in September 1972, under a large tree on the corner of Scott and OKelly Streets in Conyers, Georgia. The Rev. Ed Brumlow and his wife Jo had their first service with their children on the empty lot, and after meeting for a couple of years in a mobile chapel at that location, the church built its first sanctuary. (The original building remains as a plant nursery.) As the church continued to grow, in 1984 the congregation relocated to their current location, 20 acres at 1825 Ga. Highway 138 NE, Conyers. The congregation later added a large gymnasium, which houses the Family Life Center.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Reaching for a record: Butts County couple grows record level tall okra plants
JACKSON — Rodney and Patricia Sutter of Butts County have planted vegetable gardens for close to 25 years, but they’d never planted okra until this year. They started small and planted three seeds. All three plants thrived, produced lots of okra and the tallest plant now measures 14 feet, 10 and a half inches tall.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 events in the Rockdale and Newton County area this weekend, September 30-October 2
This weekend will see the transition from September to October. Get outside and get moving, listen to live music, or get in the fall spirit in the Rockdale and Newton County area.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Sept. 19 - Sept. 22
♦ Popeyes, 3248 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Sept. 19; Follow-up; 100/A.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HOUSE FOR RENT
HOUSE FOR RENT 3 bedroom 2bath in the Eastern Covington Historic District. Separate living ,dining, den and kitchen also a sunroom. House on large shaded lot with covered parking for 2 cars. Call 770-786-8985 between 5 and 9 pm.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers OK's alcohol sales at senior living communities
CONYERS — The sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption is now allowed at senior living communities in the city of Conyers. The Conyers City Council approved an ordinance amendment in September that allows senior living facilities to apply for a license to sell alcoholic beverages to residents and invited guests. Alcohol sales to the general public would not be permitted.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: Woman escapes attempted rape on Cricket Frog Trail
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is cautioning users of the Cricket Frog Trail to take precautions after a walker was attacked by two men who attempted to rape her Monday evening. According to Officer Aaron Malcolm, a woman was walking her dog on the trail just south of...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale Commission approves $5 million in sewer projects, $600,000 for Sheriff's Office
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved a series of wastewater system projects estimated at more than $5 million this week. The Tuesday approvals for the Water Resources Department totaled $5,087,625.13 for multiple projects for the county’s wastewater system. This included a $3 million change order for the annual Sanitary Evaluation Program, known as SSES — to help with inspection costs that will assist with keeping up with the aging sewer system, and a $499,254.25 project to remove the Fieldstone Pump Station along Salem Road.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 20 - Sept. 26, 2022:. • Christopher Dwayne Fontine, 43, Millstone Walk, Stone Mountain; aggravated assault, battery, simple assault, cruelty...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole Sept. 21 to Sept. 27, 2022:. • Jaden Akevion Allison, 20, Oakvale Drive, Douglasville; probation violation.
