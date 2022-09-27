Read full article on original website
Renna Media
WHS Class of ’71 to Celebrate 50th Reunion, Weekend of October 14 – 16
The Westfield High School Class of ’71 will enjoy a weekend of festivities highlighted by a formal dinner party at Echo Lake Country Club, Saturday, October 15. The 50th reunion has been postponed a year because of Covid. This class of baby boomers – and part of the Woodstock...
Renna Media
Volunteers Needed for Fall Leaf Clean-Up
The Somerset County Office of Volunteer Services is seeking individuals and groups to volunteer for its annual Fall Leaf Clean-Up project. Each year, on the weekend before Thanksgiving, volunteers rake leaves for the county’s elderly and disabled homeowners who are unable to do their yard work. Volunteering is a...
Renna Media
Roselle Park’s 4th Annual Oktoberfest Celebration
The 4th Annual Oktoberfest hosted by the Borough of Roselle Park was held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Michael J. Mauri Gazebo Park. The event included authentic German music by Bernie’s Orchestra, a variety of food trucks, a beer garden hosted by Roselle Park Youth Football, and attractions for children.
Renna Media
NJ Veterans Network Awards Strangers Helping Strangers
The New Jersey Veterans Network (NJVN) works with many different organizations to bring food, groceries, and clothes to veteran families in need. One organization they’ve worked with is Strangers Helping Strangers (SHS). They’ve provided over 100 meals for veterans and their families while pairing up with the NJVN over multiple projects. SHS itself distributes 20,000 pounds of food in Elmwood Park, NJ.
Renna Media
Warren Township Welcome Back to School Presentation
Dr. Matthew Mingle, Superintendent of Warren Township Schools, and the Board of Education welcomed approximately 400 staff members back to school on August 29, 2022, with a grand gesture. During his convocation speech, Mingle announced a one-time payment of $500 for all employees who have worked continuously from March 13, 2020, through August 29, 2022, in recognition of their commitment and loyal service to the Warren Township community throughout the public health emergency.
Renna Media
Senior Center to hold annual Rummage Sale
The Senior Center in Gillette will conduct its annual rummage sale on Saturday, October 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; and on Sunday, October 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This is a major fundraiser for the Long Hill Senior Club. The hall is packed with treasures, and...
Renna Media
“Boos” and “Boots” Mark October Events at FSP Thrift Shop
It is time to “get your spook on” for Halloween with a variety of costumes and related accessories for sale at the non-profit Fanwood-Scotch Plains Thrift Shop, located at 1741 East Second Street in Scotch Plains. You can find spook-tacular costumes in all sizes, along with Halloween and fall-inspired decorations sure to provide a welcoming touch for trick-or-treating or holiday parties.
roi-nj.com
Valley welcomes director of Internal Medicine Residency Program
Valley Health System in Ridgewood recently welcomed Dr. Reham Shaaban as the director of the soon-to-be-established Internal Medicine Residency Program. Shaaban will also help to develop and maintain additional graduate medical education programs at Valley. Shaaban will have oversight and leadership responsibility for the management of the new medical residency...
dioceseofnewark.org
What's ahead for our Cathedral?
While the offices where the diocesan staff do much of their day-to-day work will be moving, our Cathedral – the seat of the Bishop – is staying right where it is at Trinity & St. Philip’s in downtown Newark. And with the recent arrival of its first full-time priest since 2014, it is poised on the cusp of an exciting time in its long history.
roi-nj.com
For HMH and St. Joseph’s, new infusion center is just 1st step in improving cancer care in North Jersey
Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Bob Garrett and St. Joseph’s Health CEO Kevin Slavin didn’t need to talk about the potential their new infusion center could bring to the community in Passaic County and North Jersey. They have been seeing it since July. While Tuesday night marked the ceremonial...
roi-nj.com
Clara Maass Medical Center offers expanded cardiac care; marks milestone in non-emergent angioplasty procedures
Clara Maass Medical Center recently said it has begun offering heart patients intracoronary lithotripsy, a technology that delivers ultrasound waves at high pressure to break down the calcium in hard calcified blockages, allowing a better expansion of the vessels and safer stent delivery. The RWJBarnabas Health facility has been providing...
Common Sense candidates you can vote for in Bergen County, NJ (Opinion)
My friend and former Rochelle Park Mayor Frank Valenzuela joined me on the air Thursday to discuss a great event we're having for local candidates running in Rochelle Park and Bergen County at the Elan in Lodi. Frank is a strong local voice who is spending his time giving back...
Renna Media
Dogs of Mountainside Celebrate!
The 8th-grade class is proud to host a fundraiser for “Project Graduation” that will also benefit St. Hubert’s Welfare Center. Please support the class of 2023 graduates with the purchase of a custom designed 07092 dog collar for your perfect pup in traditional Mountainside green and white. Collars are available in 3 sizes and are guaranteed to dress up your furry companion! They make a perfect gift for the holidays, birthdays, and adoption events for all families.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
boozyburbs.com
New Brunch Cafe Coming to Northern New Jersey
Honey Jam will be the latest entry to the Glen Rock dining scene later this year. Dubbed a Korean American brunch cafe, the currently under construction space has been sharing deets about the new restaurant for a while. The menu will feature American favorites with some Korean street food influenced...
boozyburbs.com
Former Del Posto Chef to Launch “Elegant” Restaurant in Bergen
As previously reported, a new restaurant featuring some New York City pedigree is headed to Northern Valley later this year. Verana, a “high end Italian restaurant”, will be opening in downtown Norwood at 530 Livingston Street. This location has previously been the home to La Mensa, Ragazzi, Tutti Giorni and Matthew’s Grill.
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
Renna Media
Unknown Woman Murder of 1887 Still Outstanding Crime in City
Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. It’s hard to imagine that news of a strange crime which took place in Rahway 135 years ago could captivate attention and excite interest all across the United States and even reach countries on the other side of the Atlantic. But the brutal murder of a young woman and the ensuing layers of mystery that unfolded during the investigation, created one of the most intriguing murder mysteries of the nineteenth century.
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
PhillyBite
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best-grilled cheese in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. You've likely heard of The Pop Shop in Collingswood, the Toast City Diner in Asbury Park, and the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton. But the Melt Factory in Morristown is also a contender. With their extensive menu, you're sure to find a grilled cheese that fits your tastes.
