ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Renna Media

Volunteers Needed for Fall Leaf Clean-Up

The Somerset County Office of Volunteer Services is seeking individuals and groups to volunteer for its annual Fall Leaf Clean-Up project. Each year, on the weekend before Thanksgiving, volunteers rake leaves for the county’s elderly and disabled homeowners who are unable to do their yard work. Volunteering is a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Roselle Park’s 4th Annual Oktoberfest Celebration

The 4th Annual Oktoberfest hosted by the Borough of Roselle Park was held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Michael J. Mauri Gazebo Park. The event included authentic German music by Bernie’s Orchestra, a variety of food trucks, a beer garden hosted by Roselle Park Youth Football, and attractions for children.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
Renna Media

NJ Veterans Network Awards Strangers Helping Strangers

The New Jersey Veterans Network (NJVN) works with many different organizations to bring food, groceries, and clothes to veteran families in need. One organization they’ve worked with is Strangers Helping Strangers (SHS). They’ve provided over 100 meals for veterans and their families while pairing up with the NJVN over multiple projects. SHS itself distributes 20,000 pounds of food in Elmwood Park, NJ.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Madison, NJ
Society
City
Madison, NJ
Madison, NJ
Government
Madison, NJ
Sports
Renna Media

Warren Township Welcome Back to School Presentation

Dr. Matthew Mingle, Superintendent of Warren Township Schools, and the Board of Education welcomed approximately 400 staff members back to school on August 29, 2022, with a grand gesture. During his convocation speech, Mingle announced a one-time payment of $500 for all employees who have worked continuously from March 13, 2020, through August 29, 2022, in recognition of their commitment and loyal service to the Warren Township community throughout the public health emergency.
WARREN, NJ
Renna Media

Senior Center to hold annual Rummage Sale

The Senior Center in Gillette will conduct its annual rummage sale on Saturday, October 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; and on Sunday, October 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This is a major fundraiser for the Long Hill Senior Club. The hall is packed with treasures, and...
GILLETTE, NJ
Renna Media

“Boos” and “Boots” Mark October Events at FSP Thrift Shop

It is time to “get your spook on” for Halloween with a variety of costumes and related accessories for sale at the non-profit Fanwood-Scotch Plains Thrift Shop, located at 1741 East Second Street in Scotch Plains. You can find spook-tacular costumes in all sizes, along with Halloween and fall-inspired decorations sure to provide a welcoming touch for trick-or-treating or holiday parties.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
roi-nj.com

Valley welcomes director of Internal Medicine Residency Program

Valley Health System in Ridgewood recently welcomed Dr. Reham Shaaban as the director of the soon-to-be-established Internal Medicine Residency Program. Shaaban will also help to develop and maintain additional graduate medical education programs at Valley. Shaaban will have oversight and leadership responsibility for the management of the new medical residency...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Back#Cancer#Club#Tmc#Daddy Matty S Bbq#Madison Community House#Lcsw#The New Jersey State
dioceseofnewark.org

What's ahead for our Cathedral?

While the offices where the diocesan staff do much of their day-to-day work will be moving, our Cathedral – the seat of the Bishop – is staying right where it is at Trinity & St. Philip’s in downtown Newark. And with the recent arrival of its first full-time priest since 2014, it is poised on the cusp of an exciting time in its long history.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Renna Media

Dogs of Mountainside Celebrate!

The 8th-grade class is proud to host a fundraiser for “Project Graduation” that will also benefit St. Hubert’s Welfare Center. Please support the class of 2023 graduates with the purchase of a custom designed 07092 dog collar for your perfect pup in traditional Mountainside green and white. Collars are available in 3 sizes and are guaranteed to dress up your furry companion! They make a perfect gift for the holidays, birthdays, and adoption events for all families.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
boozyburbs.com

New Brunch Cafe Coming to Northern New Jersey

Honey Jam will be the latest entry to the Glen Rock dining scene later this year. Dubbed a Korean American brunch cafe, the currently under construction space has been sharing deets about the new restaurant for a while. The menu will feature American favorites with some Korean street food influenced...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Former Del Posto Chef to Launch “Elegant” Restaurant in Bergen

As previously reported, a new restaurant featuring some New York City pedigree is headed to Northern Valley later this year. Verana, a “high end Italian restaurant”, will be opening in downtown Norwood at 530 Livingston Street. This location has previously been the home to La Mensa, Ragazzi, Tutti Giorni and Matthew’s Grill.
NORWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

Unknown Woman Murder of 1887 Still Outstanding Crime in City

Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. It’s hard to imagine that news of a strange crime which took place in Rahway 135 years ago could captivate attention and excite interest all across the United States and even reach countries on the other side of the Atlantic. But the brutal murder of a young woman and the ensuing layers of mystery that unfolded during the investigation, created one of the most intriguing murder mysteries of the nineteenth century.
RAHWAY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best-grilled cheese in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. You've likely heard of The Pop Shop in Collingswood, the Toast City Diner in Asbury Park, and the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton. But the Melt Factory in Morristown is also a contender. With their extensive menu, you're sure to find a grilled cheese that fits your tastes.
CLIFTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy