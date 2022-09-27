ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Providence, NJ

Renna Media

NJ Veterans Network Awards Strangers Helping Strangers

The New Jersey Veterans Network (NJVN) works with many different organizations to bring food, groceries, and clothes to veteran families in need. One organization they’ve worked with is Strangers Helping Strangers (SHS). They’ve provided over 100 meals for veterans and their families while pairing up with the NJVN over multiple projects. SHS itself distributes 20,000 pounds of food in Elmwood Park, NJ.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
Renna Media

Volunteers Needed for Fall Leaf Clean-Up

The Somerset County Office of Volunteer Services is seeking individuals and groups to volunteer for its annual Fall Leaf Clean-Up project. Each year, on the weekend before Thanksgiving, volunteers rake leaves for the county’s elderly and disabled homeowners who are unable to do their yard work. Volunteering is a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Senior Center to hold annual Rummage Sale

The Senior Center in Gillette will conduct its annual rummage sale on Saturday, October 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; and on Sunday, October 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This is a major fundraiser for the Long Hill Senior Club. The hall is packed with treasures, and...
GILLETTE, NJ
Renna Media

“Boos” and “Boots” Mark October Events at FSP Thrift Shop

It is time to “get your spook on” for Halloween with a variety of costumes and related accessories for sale at the non-profit Fanwood-Scotch Plains Thrift Shop, located at 1741 East Second Street in Scotch Plains. You can find spook-tacular costumes in all sizes, along with Halloween and fall-inspired decorations sure to provide a welcoming touch for trick-or-treating or holiday parties.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Renna Media

Dogs of Mountainside Celebrate!

The 8th-grade class is proud to host a fundraiser for “Project Graduation” that will also benefit St. Hubert’s Welfare Center. Please support the class of 2023 graduates with the purchase of a custom designed 07092 dog collar for your perfect pup in traditional Mountainside green and white. Collars are available in 3 sizes and are guaranteed to dress up your furry companion! They make a perfect gift for the holidays, birthdays, and adoption events for all families.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
Renna Media

Unknown Woman Murder of 1887 Still Outstanding Crime in City

Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. It’s hard to imagine that news of a strange crime which took place in Rahway 135 years ago could captivate attention and excite interest all across the United States and even reach countries on the other side of the Atlantic. But the brutal murder of a young woman and the ensuing layers of mystery that unfolded during the investigation, created one of the most intriguing murder mysteries of the nineteenth century.
RAHWAY, NJ
Renna Media

Roselle Park’s 4th Annual Oktoberfest Celebration

The 4th Annual Oktoberfest hosted by the Borough of Roselle Park was held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Michael J. Mauri Gazebo Park. The event included authentic German music by Bernie’s Orchestra, a variety of food trucks, a beer garden hosted by Roselle Park Youth Football, and attractions for children.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP – DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE PEOPLE

We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals. They are wanted for questioning in reference to the fraudulent use of a credit card at Walmart in our town. Often suspects are recognized by factors other than an image of their face. Pay attention to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire

Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: FREE ENERGY SAVINGS KIT TO CUSTOMERS OF JCP&L

In case you missed the information Jersey Central Power and Light is giving its customers a free box of goodies to help you save on your energy bill. You do not need a validation code just your account number will do. Some items in the box are lightbulbs, night lights, power strip and other stuff to keep your home energy efficient. You can’t beat free.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies

The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
RAHWAY, NJ
Renna Media

Discounts for Library Card Holders at Summit Businesses

The Summit Free Public Library has partnered with local businesses to reward library cardholders and business patrons with discounts, savings, and special offers – all people have to do is show their Summit Free Library card to get a special deal for the entire month of September. Here is...
SUMMIT, NJ

