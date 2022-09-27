Read full article on original website
NJ Veterans Network Awards Strangers Helping Strangers
The New Jersey Veterans Network (NJVN) works with many different organizations to bring food, groceries, and clothes to veteran families in need. One organization they’ve worked with is Strangers Helping Strangers (SHS). They’ve provided over 100 meals for veterans and their families while pairing up with the NJVN over multiple projects. SHS itself distributes 20,000 pounds of food in Elmwood Park, NJ.
Volunteers Needed for Fall Leaf Clean-Up
The Somerset County Office of Volunteer Services is seeking individuals and groups to volunteer for its annual Fall Leaf Clean-Up project. Each year, on the weekend before Thanksgiving, volunteers rake leaves for the county’s elderly and disabled homeowners who are unable to do their yard work. Volunteering is a...
Senior Center to hold annual Rummage Sale
The Senior Center in Gillette will conduct its annual rummage sale on Saturday, October 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; and on Sunday, October 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This is a major fundraiser for the Long Hill Senior Club. The hall is packed with treasures, and...
“Boos” and “Boots” Mark October Events at FSP Thrift Shop
It is time to “get your spook on” for Halloween with a variety of costumes and related accessories for sale at the non-profit Fanwood-Scotch Plains Thrift Shop, located at 1741 East Second Street in Scotch Plains. You can find spook-tacular costumes in all sizes, along with Halloween and fall-inspired decorations sure to provide a welcoming touch for trick-or-treating or holiday parties.
Dogs of Mountainside Celebrate!
The 8th-grade class is proud to host a fundraiser for “Project Graduation” that will also benefit St. Hubert’s Welfare Center. Please support the class of 2023 graduates with the purchase of a custom designed 07092 dog collar for your perfect pup in traditional Mountainside green and white. Collars are available in 3 sizes and are guaranteed to dress up your furry companion! They make a perfect gift for the holidays, birthdays, and adoption events for all families.
WHS Class of ’71 to Celebrate 50th Reunion, Weekend of October 14 – 16
The Westfield High School Class of ’71 will enjoy a weekend of festivities highlighted by a formal dinner party at Echo Lake Country Club, Saturday, October 15. The 50th reunion has been postponed a year because of Covid. This class of baby boomers – and part of the Woodstock...
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Why Elizabeth, NJ is filling sidewalk cracks with red sand
To bring attention to human trafficking and exploitation, The Salvation Army New Jersey Division has partnered with the city of Elizabeth to host The Red Sand Project. Participants fill sidewalk cracks with red sand, take a photo and share the hashtag #RedSandProject. Pouring the sand in the cracks is a...
Unknown Woman Murder of 1887 Still Outstanding Crime in City
Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. It’s hard to imagine that news of a strange crime which took place in Rahway 135 years ago could captivate attention and excite interest all across the United States and even reach countries on the other side of the Atlantic. But the brutal murder of a young woman and the ensuing layers of mystery that unfolded during the investigation, created one of the most intriguing murder mysteries of the nineteenth century.
Princeton Shopping Center Fall Festival Coming This October
I don’t know about you, but during this time of year, I can’t get enough of fall events! There are so many that happen in our area that some of us don’t know about and this Princeton Fall Fest looks like one I want to check out!
Roselle Park’s 4th Annual Oktoberfest Celebration
The 4th Annual Oktoberfest hosted by the Borough of Roselle Park was held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Michael J. Mauri Gazebo Park. The event included authentic German music by Bernie’s Orchestra, a variety of food trucks, a beer garden hosted by Roselle Park Youth Football, and attractions for children.
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
TOMS RIVER: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP – DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE PEOPLE
We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals. They are wanted for questioning in reference to the fraudulent use of a credit card at Walmart in our town. Often suspects are recognized by factors other than an image of their face. Pay attention to...
PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire
Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
OCEAN COUNTY: FREE ENERGY SAVINGS KIT TO CUSTOMERS OF JCP&L
In case you missed the information Jersey Central Power and Light is giving its customers a free box of goodies to help you save on your energy bill. You do not need a validation code just your account number will do. Some items in the box are lightbulbs, night lights, power strip and other stuff to keep your home energy efficient. You can’t beat free.
22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies
The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
Discounts for Library Card Holders at Summit Businesses
The Summit Free Public Library has partnered with local businesses to reward library cardholders and business patrons with discounts, savings, and special offers – all people have to do is show their Summit Free Library card to get a special deal for the entire month of September. Here is...
