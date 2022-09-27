Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. It’s hard to imagine that news of a strange crime which took place in Rahway 135 years ago could captivate attention and excite interest all across the United States and even reach countries on the other side of the Atlantic. But the brutal murder of a young woman and the ensuing layers of mystery that unfolded during the investigation, created one of the most intriguing murder mysteries of the nineteenth century.

RAHWAY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO