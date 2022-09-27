Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Newington students enjoy first-ever Color Run and Community Fun Night
NEWINGTON – Families and staff had a colorful evening recently outside Martin Kellogg Middle School. Smiles, laughter and lots of fun were had behind the Harding Avenue school Sept. 21, during MKMS’ first-ever Color Run and Community Fun Night. “The event was amazing,” School and Community Coordinator Kiersty...
New Britain Herald
First annual Connecticut Book Festival to be held
WEST HARTFORD – The Connecticut Book Festival will be held at the West Hartford Conference Center on Saturday. “Come meet authors from all over Connecticut, and more importantly, peruse the multitude of books written by authors from our very own Nutmeg State,” the CT Author and Publishers website said.
New Britain Herald
Friendship Service Center in New Britain awarded $100K grant; 23 other area groups receive money as well
NEW BRITAIN – The Friendship Service Center was one of the 24 recipients awarded grants by The American Savings Foundation. Grants totaling $572,500 were given out to support a variety of New Britain-area programs and services that help to improve the quality of life in the community. “We are...
New Britain Herald
Plainville PumpkinFest returns, looks to raise money
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville PumpkinFest returns for the 7th year on Oct. 22. The Festival will offer a spooky house, kids’ parade and more while continuing to raise money for the Plainville Community Fund. It will happen rain or shine, from 4 to 8 p.m. downtown. The festival is free to enter and includes kids’ activities at the Parks and Recreation building at 50 Whiting St. starting at 4 p.m. and a kids’ parade starting at 5 p.m., going from the Parks & Recreation building to the library.
New Britain Herald
Oktoberfest begins at Parkville Market Saturday
HARTFORD – Parkville Market will host two weekends of Oktoberfest festivities beginning Saturday. The event will be hosted under a tented biergarten from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 8-9 at The Hall. Competitions will include stein hosting, a German spelling bee, yodeling and a best-dressed contest,...
New Britain Herald
Dr. Daniel M. Taylor
Dr. Daniel M. Taylor died peacefully at home on Sept. 26, 2023, one month shy of his 99th birthday. He had a long and distinguished medical and scientific career in Ophthalmology in New Britain that led to international recognition and acclaim. After discharge from the US Army in 1955, Dr. Taylor came to New Britain to join the Grove Hill Medical Center and form the Department of Ophthalmology, where he practiced medicine and surgery for 44 years.
New Britain Herald
Mark Guderian
Mark Guderian was born and raised in Oregon State. He received his Bachelor of Music degree from Hartt College of Music, in Hartford. Mark was the past organist and choirmaster for churches in Windsor, Newington and New Britain. He was a past conductor for the Newington Choral Club, and also gave private organ and piano instruction. He was a substitute teacher for New Britain and Newington Public Schools.
Connecticut Foodshare mobile food pantry program resumes following pandemic pause
Connecticut Foodshare says its crucial mobile food pantry program is finally returning to the way it operated pre-pandemic.
New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: Diversity in New Britain school system
New Britain is known for its diversity and inclusion as many people from all over the world immigrate to New Britain. People come here from Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Yemen, Syria and more. Immigrating can be extremely difficult for many people as they overcome numerous obstacles such...
New Britain Herald
Free Halloween Spooktacular event highlights October events at New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art is continuing its fall happenings with a number of programs and events in October. The first day of the month features Arts on the Block: Celebrating Black Culture & Creativity. This Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. the festival will celebrate the living legacies of Black culture and creativity explored in the special exhibition 30 Americans.
New Britain Herald
New business opening on Woodland Street in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Insight of New England, LLC, SURE Program, New Britain Racial Justice Coalition, and Angelo Insurance Agency will all have their grand opening at a new location, 35 Woodland St., Saturday. The grand opening will be hosted by Candyce Scott, who is a Licensed Professional Counselor with...
New Britain Herald
Re-launched New Britain High Voltage Art Project seeking artists
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart and the New Britain Commission on the Arts are holding a call to artists for the re-launch of the New Britain High Voltage Art Project. This call will start Phase III of the project. “High Voltage Art is a community favorite,” Stewart said....
Eyewitness News
Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Empty shelves have become a common sight at Waterbury’s ShopRite. “We have four, five Stop and Shops. They could’ve took Stop and Shop and left ShopRite,” said Sharon Porter, Waterbury. Sharon Porter, like many of her neighbors, was devastated when she found the...
New Britain Herald
Leo J. Vaillancourt
Leo J. Vaillancourt, 86, of Bristol, widower of Jackie (Martin) Vaillancourt, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022 at The Pines at Bristol. Born on April 19, 1936 in Eagle Lake, ME, he was a son of the late Amiable and Blanche (Emond) Vaillancourt. Leo and his wife, Jackie, had spent 30 years together down in Florida, enjoying the sunshine and warm weather before coming back up north. For most of Leo's career he poured concrete, helping to build a sturdy foundation for many homes before moving on to become a machinist for New Britain Machine for several years. In his free time, Leo enjoyed taking his motorcycle out and getting lost on long, winding back roads.
New Britain Herald
Halina (Lipnicki) Jerman
Halina (Lipnicki) Jerman, loving wife of Leon Jerman for almost 67 beautiful years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 27th. She was born in 1930 in Wilno, Poland, and was 92 years young and absolutely adored by her husband, three children, seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Together with the entire family she moved to the United States in 1972. They settled in New Britain, where Halina worked at Holy Cross School and later Stanley Works.
New Britain Herald
Annual Trivia Bee coming to Cadillac Ranch
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Education Foundation's Fourth Annual Trivia Bee is coming to Cadillac Ranch on Oct. 26, raising money to support local scholarships and education initiatives. The Trivia Bee, conducted by WhatTrivia, will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the restaurant at 45 Jude Lane. Participants...
Eyewitness News
Regal Cinemas closes at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Regal Cinemas at Waterbury’s Brass Mill Center has closed for good. The company confirmed the closure in a statement to Channel 3. “Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located at Brass Mill. We are incredibly grateful to have been able to serve our guests and members in the Waterbury community and provide them with memorable cinema experiences,” the company said.
Register Citizen
Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers
ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Senior Center to help residents apply for assistance paying heating bills
NEW BRITAIN – The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicted this coming winter will be “shivery and snowy” and heating oil costs are still expected to trend high. Luckily the CT Energy Assistance Program can help households pay for their primary heating bills, and the New Britain Senior Center is prepared to assist residents 60 and older with the application process.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police, fire, EMS treated to lunch for Public Servants Appreciation Day
NEW BRITAIN – The city’s emergency responders were treated to a barbecue lunch this week by the New Britain Memorial - Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home and Bear’s Smokehouse. New Britain Memorial staff invited New Britain Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to the Event Center...
