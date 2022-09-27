ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies.
POLITICS
SFGate

Ukraine's president: No talks with Putin if its land annexed

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s president warned Tuesday that Russia’s just concluded “sham referendums” and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president, and called for Russia’s “complete isolation” and tough new global sanctions.
POLITICS
SFGate

Russia opens more border draft offices amid call-up exodus

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Russian authorities are opening more military enlistment offices near Russia's borders in an apparent effort to intercept some of the Russian men of fighting age who are trying to flee the country by land to avoid getting called up to fight in Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Peter Mandelson
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Rupa Huq
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Biden says US will not be intimidated by Putin’s ‘reckless words and threats’: ‘He’s not going to scare us’

President Joe Biden on Friday said the United States and its allies will not back down on supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russian invasion forces despite Vladimir Putin’s claims to have annexed the country’s Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions.“America and its allies ... are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats. He’s not going to scare us and he doesn’t intimidate us,” said Mr Biden, who offered the remarks about Moscow’s latest escalation in the conflict at the end of an update regarding his administration’s response to Hurricane Ian.The president said Mr Putin’s...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy