Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies.
Ukraine's president: No talks with Putin if its land annexed
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s president warned Tuesday that Russia’s just concluded “sham referendums” and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president, and called for Russia’s “complete isolation” and tough new global sanctions.
Russia opens more border draft offices amid call-up exodus
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Russian authorities are opening more military enlistment offices near Russia's borders in an apparent effort to intercept some of the Russian men of fighting age who are trying to flee the country by land to avoid getting called up to fight in Ukraine.
NATO says Putin's 'serious escalation' will not deter it from supporting Ukraine
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Recent actions by Russia constitute the most serious escalation of the conflict since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.
Biden says US will not be intimidated by Putin’s ‘reckless words and threats’: ‘He’s not going to scare us’
President Joe Biden on Friday said the United States and its allies will not back down on supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russian invasion forces despite Vladimir Putin’s claims to have annexed the country’s Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions.“America and its allies ... are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats. He’s not going to scare us and he doesn’t intimidate us,” said Mr Biden, who offered the remarks about Moscow’s latest escalation in the conflict at the end of an update regarding his administration’s response to Hurricane Ian.The president said Mr Putin’s...
