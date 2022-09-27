President Joe Biden on Friday said the United States and its allies will not back down on supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russian invasion forces despite Vladimir Putin’s claims to have annexed the country’s Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions.“America and its allies ... are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats. He’s not going to scare us and he doesn’t intimidate us,” said Mr Biden, who offered the remarks about Moscow’s latest escalation in the conflict at the end of an update regarding his administration’s response to Hurricane Ian.The president said Mr Putin’s...

