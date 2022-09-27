Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of North Texas prepares to face jury in highest profile Jan. 6 trial yet

Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Parts of Florida dealing with storm's aftermath
Hurricane Ian is one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., and Floridians, along with people in other parts of the country, and seeing the damage that has been left behind. Reporter Madeleine Rivera reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Current, former Arizonans feeling storm's impact
It's been described as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, and as Hurricane Ian slams into Florida, some current and former Arizonans are getting caught in the storm. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Xcel Energy, Red Cross sending people from Minnesota to Florida
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesotans are headed to Florida to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which swamped streets and downed trees as it made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwestern Florida on Wednesday. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy and the American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas region...
fox10phoenix.com
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
SANIBEL, Fla. - A man who flew to southwest Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian with his grandmother is safe — and so is his grandma and her dog — after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them from a flooded barrier island. Video from the U.S. Coast Guard...
fox10phoenix.com
Video shows man rescue cat trapped in Hurricane Ian's storm surge
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - A man braved surging floodwaters to rescue a stranded cat as Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Video from Mary Beth Ross in Bonita Springs, Florida, shows the man carefully approach the cat and gently carry it to safety. Hurricane Ian struck Florida as a...
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Parts of Georgia, Carolinas bracing for tropical cyclone's arrival
As Hurricane Ian moves away from Florida and re-strengthens in the Atlantic, people in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas are bracing for the storm's arrival. Reporter Jake Karalexis reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength ahead of 'catastrophic' Florida landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian intensified early Wednesday as it approached landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, gaining top winds of 155 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian’s "extremely dangerous" eyewall began moving onshore, expected to cause "catastrophic" storm surge,...
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening near to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. "This is going to be a nasty nasty day,...
fox10phoenix.com
More than 8 million fentanyl pills seized in Arizona during nationwide operation
PHOENIX - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has announced the seizure of more than 8 million fentanyl pills in Phoenix as part of a nationwide operation spanning over three months. According to the agency, the pills - along with 980 pounds of fentanyl powder - were confiscated between May 23...
fox10phoenix.com
California man dies in apparent boating accident in Arizona
PARKER, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating the death of a California man in an apparent boating accident on the Colorado River in northwestern Arizona. Colorado River Station Marine Enforcement officials said deputies were called to investigate a boating collision around 7 a.m. on Sept. 26 along the Parker Strip near the Arizona-California border.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Ahwatukee Park - 4700 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. https://www.ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com/tukee-fest/. "Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."
fox10phoenix.com
Heads up, new drivers: Arizona MVD makes changes to road test
PHOENIX - Trying to get a driver's license in Arizona? Expect to see some new changes to the road test effective Sept. 29. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has updated the driving test for all MVD offices and authorized third-party locations across the state. Three new...
fox10phoenix.com
Here's what changes are coming to the Arizona MVD road test
Trying to get a driver's license in Arizona? Expect to see some new changes to the road test effective Sept. 29. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
