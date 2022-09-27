Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Suspect in killing of man burned confessed to shooting, covering up crime with 2 others
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 28-year-old man found shot and burned in a desert area in far east El Paso was allegedly shot at a park near his home. Police stated Manuel Sanchez Jr. left his home around 9 p.m. on September 4 in his father's SUV. Sanchez's...
KVIA
Jail warden, brother arrested in connection to migrant shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH, Texas -- The jail warden for a privately owned detention facility in Sierra Blanca and his brother were arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one migrant and injured another, according to a law enforcement source close to the investigation. Mike Sheppard, the warden, and his brother Mark...
Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another
El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
KFOX 14
Fort Hancock man accused of shooting man in the face
FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More details about a shooting that happened in Hudspeth County Wednesday was released. A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was flagged by three men who were in the median along Interstate 10. One of the men had been shot in the...
KFOX 14
El Paso man charged with murder of missing man who was robbed, burned in desert area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged with the capital murder of a man who was robbed and burned to death in the desert area in far east El Paso. Law enforcement of different agencies arrested 18-year-old Michael Levya. Leyva is accused of...
blackchronicle.com
Texas men accused of manslaughter in migrant shooting death
EL PASO — Two men shot two migrants, killing one and injuring one other, earlier this week whereas the 2 victims stood alongside a West Texas street getting water, authorities mentioned. One of the alleged shooters is reportedly a warden for a privately run immigration detention middle. Two brothers...
KFOX 14
'Wrong time wrong place': Family opens up about 28-year-old who was brutally murdered
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 has learned more about the 28-year-old man with down syndrome who was brutally murdered. Earlier this month, Manuel Sanchez Jr. was shot to death and his body was found burned. KFOX14 obtained the arrest affidavit for the two men involved in the gruesome...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of El Paso woman, teen for aggravated kidnapping of Florida baby
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman and a 15-year-old have been arrested on charges of human smuggling and aggravated kidnapping. Jenna Roark, 45, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety with assistance from Texas Highway Patrol troopers, the U.S. Border Patrol and the FBI. According to a […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 30, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KFOX 14
Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
Migrant shot and killed, another wounded in rural Sierra Blanca
KFOX 14
Over 130 grams of meth discovered during traffic stop in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men and a woman were arrested after police found over 130 grams of methamphetamine, El Paso police stated. On September 22, a vehicle was stopped in the 5100 of Doniphan Drive for a traffic violation. Jose Cardona, Jaime Guereca and Monica Leu were...
KFOX 14
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
Traffic stop lead to a meth bust and triple arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men and a woman were arrested after being found in possession of over 130 grams of methamphetamine. On September 22, 2022, a vehicle was stopped at the 5100 of Doniphan after the driver committed a traffic violation. The three occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of over […]
Suspected cartel attack leaves police chief, 5 officers dead in Zacatecas
Mexican authorities say they are sending soldiers and additional police officers to a town in the state of Zacatecas where six municipal policemen were shot dead Wednesday in broad daylight.
cbs4local.com
SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
wfxrtv.com
Advocates fear shooting of migrants in West Texas was ‘vigilante’ justice
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Tuesday night shooting of two migrants in a rural West Texas town is setting off an alarm among activists already afraid that frustration with rising immigration rates would lead to violence. The Texas Department of Public Safety is confirming the arrest of...
KFOX 14
Deputies warn El Pasoans of scammers identifying from sheriff's office to defraud victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam going around. Deputies said they have received several calls from citizens who said they were harassed by scammers impersonating sheriff's office employees and trying to defraud the victims. The scammer/offender identifies...
