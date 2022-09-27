BREAKING UPDATE: Thursday September 29, 2022 – 17:00 hours. Earlier this afternoon, known H-Block associate Alberto Polanco aka Fatboii Flex, 20 of Roxbury, was found to be too dangerous for pre-trial release by Roxbury District Judge Debra DelVecchio. He will be held behind bars until he is to appear in court on October 27 for pre-trial conference. In addition, Polanco still faces charges stemming from a shootout in front of the Ibiza Lounge in Providence Rhode Island earlier this year. For now, the residents of Roxbury can sleep a little safer at night knowing this dangerous criminal will now be kept incarcerated.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO