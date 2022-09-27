ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

ABC6.com

Fifteen arrested in Pawtucket drug bust

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police arrested 15 people on Wednesday in a drug sweep in the area of Broad and Montgomery streets. Pawtucket police said Thursday that they received calls from local business owners about some people using and selling drugs in front of their stores. The suspects...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Former Portsmouth officer charged after fight at local restaurant

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Portsmouth police officer is accused of being involved in a fight at a local restaurant earlier this month. Portsmouth police said Richard Doyle struck another cop he was sitting with at Localz Kitchen and Cocktails restaurant on Sept. 14. Both Doyle and the other officer were off-duty at the time.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

2 Rehoboth men indicted in Seekonk murder

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol Country District Attorney’s Office said Friday that two Rehoboth men have been indicted in a Seekonk murder, including the victim’s son. Joseph “JD” Housley II and Christopher Heron, both 21, are charged with murder for the shooting the death of 66-year-old...
SEEKONK, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man accused of killing police officer charged in the murder of two more men

BOSTON, MA/ROCHESTER, NY – On Tuesday, a grand jury indictment was unsealed charging 21-year-old Kelvin Vickers Jr. of Boston, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson, with four counts of Murder in the 1st Degree, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, twelve counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, and Arson in the 4th Degree.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Accused Boston serial rapist out on $200k bail

BOSTON — The former State Street executive charged with raping four women — three of them teenagers — between 2003 and 2006, walked out of Boston Municipal Court today after posting $200,000 bail. Ivan Cheung's exit, captured exclusively by 5 Investigates' cameras, comes after he pleaded not...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Cumberland man pleads guilty in largest meth-laced pill seizure

(WJAR) — A Cumberland man has plead guilty in the country's largest seizure of meth-laced counterfeit Adderall pills in March 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Rhode Island, 27-year-old Dylan Rodas plead guilty Thursday in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
CUMBERLAND, RI
liveboston617.org

Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile WednesDay Morning

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 responded to a 911 call claiming that a man had been stabbed in Southampton. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly confirmed that there was one male victim of the...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Who is Alberto Polanco – Repeat Offender, Known Gang Member and the Man Charged in the Attempted Murder of a Boston Police Officer

BREAKING UPDATE: Thursday September 29, 2022 – 17:00 hours. Earlier this afternoon, known H-Block associate Alberto Polanco aka Fatboii Flex, 20 of Roxbury, was found to be too dangerous for pre-trial release by Roxbury District Judge Debra DelVecchio. He will be held behind bars until he is to appear in court on October 27 for pre-trial conference. In addition, Polanco still faces charges stemming from a shootout in front of the Ibiza Lounge in Providence Rhode Island earlier this year. For now, the residents of Roxbury can sleep a little safer at night knowing this dangerous criminal will now be kept incarcerated.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence police officer's assault trial postponed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting a woman at a rally was set to continue on Wednesday, but electronic court records said the hearing was postponed to a future date. At the center of the case is a video from a cell...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a Providence apartment complex Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police were called to Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue for a report of a stabbing. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed a dozen Providence police cruisers outside of the apartment.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

West Warwick man charged with illegally possessing turtle hatchlings

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that a West Warwick man was charged for illegally possessing eastern musk turtles. Rhode Island Environmental Police searched the man’s home after he offered to sell two of the turtles to undercover officers. In...
WEST WARWICK, RI

