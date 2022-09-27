Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Police ID potential suspect in swatting investigation
An investigation is underway after a prank call prompted a massive police response in Providence Wednesday night.
ABC6.com
15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
ABC6.com
Former Portsmouth officer charged after fight at local restaurant
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Portsmouth police officer is accused of being involved in a fight at a local restaurant earlier this month. Portsmouth police said Richard Doyle struck another cop he was sitting with at Localz Kitchen and Cocktails restaurant on Sept. 14. Both Doyle and the other officer were off-duty at the time.
ABC6.com
2 Rehoboth men indicted in Seekonk murder
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol Country District Attorney’s Office said Friday that two Rehoboth men have been indicted in a Seekonk murder, including the victim’s son. Joseph “JD” Housley II and Christopher Heron, both 21, are charged with murder for the shooting the death of 66-year-old...
Man stabbed multiple times in Providence apartment
One person is facing felony assault charges after a stabbing in Providence on Thursday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man accused of killing police officer charged in the murder of two more men
BOSTON, MA/ROCHESTER, NY – On Tuesday, a grand jury indictment was unsealed charging 21-year-old Kelvin Vickers Jr. of Boston, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson, with four counts of Murder in the 1st Degree, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, twelve counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, and Arson in the 4th Degree.
WCVB
Accused Boston serial rapist out on $200k bail
BOSTON — The former State Street executive charged with raping four women — three of them teenagers — between 2003 and 2006, walked out of Boston Municipal Court today after posting $200,000 bail. Ivan Cheung's exit, captured exclusively by 5 Investigates' cameras, comes after he pleaded not...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland man pleads guilty in largest meth-laced pill seizure
(WJAR) — A Cumberland man has plead guilty in the country's largest seizure of meth-laced counterfeit Adderall pills in March 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Rhode Island, 27-year-old Dylan Rodas plead guilty Thursday in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
liveboston617.org
Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile WednesDay Morning
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 responded to a 911 call claiming that a man had been stabbed in Southampton. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly confirmed that there was one male victim of the...
Man charged with 2 robberies in Fall River
Police have arrested a Fall River man believed to have robbed two businesses in the city earlier this week.
liveboston617.org
Who is Alberto Polanco – Repeat Offender, Known Gang Member and the Man Charged in the Attempted Murder of a Boston Police Officer
BREAKING UPDATE: Thursday September 29, 2022 – 17:00 hours. Earlier this afternoon, known H-Block associate Alberto Polanco aka Fatboii Flex, 20 of Roxbury, was found to be too dangerous for pre-trial release by Roxbury District Judge Debra DelVecchio. He will be held behind bars until he is to appear in court on October 27 for pre-trial conference. In addition, Polanco still faces charges stemming from a shootout in front of the Ibiza Lounge in Providence Rhode Island earlier this year. For now, the residents of Roxbury can sleep a little safer at night knowing this dangerous criminal will now be kept incarcerated.
WCVB
Inmate charged in attack on Massachusetts correction officer at MCI-Shirley
WOBURN, Mass. — The Middlesex District Attorney's Office has identified the inmate who is now facing charges in connection with an attack on a Massachusetts correction officer. Roy Booth, 40, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and mayhem.
Turnto10.com
Providence police officer's assault trial postponed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting a woman at a rally was set to continue on Wednesday, but electronic court records said the hearing was postponed to a future date. At the center of the case is a video from a cell...
Convicted child rapist gets 10 years behind bars
Seth Sang, 79, was convicted in late August on two counts of rape of a child, four counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14, and one count of assault with intent to rape.
ABC6.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a Providence apartment complex Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police were called to Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue for a report of a stabbing. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed a dozen Providence police cruisers outside of the apartment.
Two men held on $50,000 bail on South Boston fentanyl trafficking charges
BOSTON, September 28, 2022 — Two Dorchester men are being held on $50,000 bail each after being arrested Tuesday in South Boston for trafficking fentanyl and other charges, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. TOMORE MULBAH, 47, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, breaking and entering in the nighttime and...
Warwick police warn of ‘mailbox fishing’
Mailbox fishing, according to police, is when people reach into mailboxes and bins to retrieve envelopes containing checks.
ABC6.com
West Warwick man charged with illegally possessing turtle hatchlings
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that a West Warwick man was charged for illegally possessing eastern musk turtles. Rhode Island Environmental Police searched the man’s home after he offered to sell two of the turtles to undercover officers. In...
A man allegedly drove himself and a woman into a Providence river while on a date
The two met on the dating app "Plenty of Fish," the woman reportedly told police. A woman told Providence Police she was driven into the Seekonk River on Sunday by a man she met on a dating app. WPRI reports the pair was at the Gano Park Boat Launch inside...
