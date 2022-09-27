Read full article on original website
Related
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coco Austin claps back at criticism after her 6-year-old daughter took a bath in the kitchen sink
Unfortunately, part of sharing your life on social media means opening yourself (and your family) up to criticism from strangers on the internet. Though Coco Austin is no stranger to this dilemma, she is clapping back at those who are judging her for letting her 6-year-old daughter take a bath in the kitchen sink.
Kelly Osbourne says her friends and family judge her for choosing not to breastfeed
This week while guest co-hosting Red Table Talk, Kelly Osbourne opened up about her decision not to breastfeed. Osbourne, who is pregnant with her first child, says she's been on the receiving end of judgment from family and friends over her decision. "I have chosen to stay on my medication...
Mom Who Left Her Baby for an Hour Backed Online: 'I've Had Enough'
A post about a first-time mom who is "fed up" and decided to go out for an hour without her baby has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum under the username Mamabearv, the mother of the 4-month-old said: "I love my baby and being with her," but "I rarely have time to myself."
Your Baby Will Sleep Better at Night If You Do This Before Bed
Parents can always use another sleep tip! Listen back here:
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Be careful. They're the same." A guy breaks-up his girlfriend after 3 weeks of dating. Thanks to her father
"As we experience life, our brain begins to develop a sixth sense. Many times, we choose to ignore what we know to be true. Trusting your "gut" when you see red flags is one of the most important things that you can do for your emotional and physical health." – Aaron Horn LMFT.
BBC
Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying
Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
This Mom is Threatening to Cut Off All Contact Between Her Baby and His Grandmother & The Reasoning Actually Makes Complete Sense
A Reddit user has reached a breaking point with her mom and she’s setting a boundary that the whole community thinks is completely justified. She began her post by explaining that she has an 8-month-old son who had colic and she’s suffering from postpartum depression. It’s been a difficult time. “My husband and I both have demanding jobs. I’d love to quit, but we can’t afford it right now. I don’t have many friends in the state where we live, and I’m lonely,” she wrote. “My MIL is in poor health, and my husband is gone 2x per week helping her. I haven’t had a day or evening off since Jack was born. Plus, our home was flooded by a broken pipe 5 months ago. Handling the cleanup has been a nightmare.”
How Much Sleep Do Babies, Toddlers, And Kids Need?
Sleep seems to be a universal need among living things — even if what constitutes a good night’s rest varies wildly: Brown bats practically sleep their lives away (at 20 hours a day) while giraffes get by on a couple of hours a night. People, too, have highly individualized sleep requirements; some thrive on late nights, while others prefer to crash early and rise before the sun. Just think about how much sleep you need compared with your spouse. With children, however, it’s natural to worry about how many hours of sleep kids need as they grow.
KIDS・
I'm a social worker and a mom. The best parenting advice I learned was from my patients at an inpatient psychiatric unit.
Working in an inpatient psychiatric unit taught me lessons that helped me after I became a mom. I now feel confident in asking for help when I need it. It's easy to get stuck in fear, but knowing I'm not alone helps me move past that.
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
I'm transgender, and when I stopped chestfeeding due to complications with an IUD placement, I started my medical transition. I'm now a better parent.
8 money apps for kids to help teach them about money management
Like so many other life lessons, it's a good idea to start money education while your kids are young. Not only could your child learn about healthy investing but they can also learn how to live within their means and stick to their budget. Let's face it, the same way taxes aren't taught in school (they totally should be!) there's other valuable knowledge, like money management, that's also not covered.
Blake Lively is pregnant with baby #4—check out her beautiful bump!
One of the world's most beautiful couples is expanding their family! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are officially expecting their fourth baby. Lively (and her bump) appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday night, where she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress that showed off her delightful news. Lively and Reynolds are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.
Internet Stunned by Denmark's Custom for Sleeping Babies: 'We'd Go to Jail'
A mother shared in a viral video explaining that the Danish practice of having babies sleep outside in their strollers is not only the cultural norm but recommended by midwives and baby nurses. Posted by TikTok user @annieineventyrland, the video amassed more than 12 million views as she discussed the...
The ‘hide Amazon packages from my husband’ trend is funny and relatable, but it’s also problematic
You've probably seen many of these videos while scrolling through TikTok. Moms and wives joke about Amazon packages arriving when their husbands are home, or telling their delivery drivers to "hide" the packages. Are these videos funny? Yes. Are they relatable? Totally. Are they also problematic? Also yes. For many...
A brief history of the C-section
Have you ever thought about the history of the C-section? How this procedure came about, and how the options have changed over time? For many people today, C-sections are a safe option to deliver a child, but this was not always the case. Many shows, including the “House of the Dragon” prequel to “Game of Thrones”, offer a peek into what this procedure used to look like—and it used to be very different.
How to avoid IVF injection bruising, according to an acupuncturist
We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. We can all agree that social media has its pros and cons, but increasing awareness about little-discussed topics can be one of its many gifts. Chrissy Teigen's recent pregnancy announcement included a photo of IVF injection bruising on her leg, which led to an outpouring of responses from other women who have experienced the same thing.
Motherly
New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0