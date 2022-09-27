ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weaning#Hands And Knees#Snoo
Newsweek

Mom Who Left Her Baby for an Hour Backed Online: 'I've Had Enough'

A post about a first-time mom who is "fed up" and decided to go out for an hour without her baby has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum under the username Mamabearv, the mother of the 4-month-old said: "I love my baby and being with her," but "I rarely have time to myself."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
BBC

Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying

Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
PARENTING
SheKnows

This Mom is Threatening to Cut Off All Contact Between Her Baby and His Grandmother & The Reasoning Actually Makes Complete Sense

A Reddit user has reached a breaking point with her mom and she’s setting a boundary that the whole community thinks is completely justified. She began her post by explaining that she has an 8-month-old son who had colic and she’s suffering from postpartum depression. It’s been a difficult time. “My husband and I both have demanding jobs. I’d love to quit, but we can’t afford it right now. I don’t have many friends in the state where we live, and I’m lonely,” she wrote. “My MIL is in poor health, and my husband is gone 2x per week helping her. I haven’t had a day or evening off since Jack was born. Plus, our home was flooded by a broken pipe 5 months ago. Handling the cleanup has been a nightmare.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

How Much Sleep Do Babies, Toddlers, And Kids Need?

Sleep seems to be a universal need among living things — even if what constitutes a good night’s rest varies wildly: Brown bats practically sleep their lives away (at 20 hours a day) while giraffes get by on a couple of hours a night. People, too, have highly individualized sleep requirements; some thrive on late nights, while others prefer to crash early and rise before the sun. Just think about how much sleep you need compared with your spouse. With children, however, it’s natural to worry about how many hours of sleep kids need as they grow.
KIDS
Motherly

8 money apps for kids to help teach them about money management

Like so many other life lessons, it's a good idea to start money education while your kids are young. Not only could your child learn about healthy investing but they can also learn how to live within their means and stick to their budget. Let's face it, the same way taxes aren't taught in school (they totally should be!) there's other valuable knowledge, like money management, that's also not covered.
CELL PHONES
Motherly

Blake Lively is pregnant with baby #4—check out her beautiful bump!

One of the world's most beautiful couples is expanding their family! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are officially expecting their fourth baby. Lively (and her bump) appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday night, where she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress that showed off her delightful news. Lively and Reynolds are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.
CELEBRITIES
Motherly

A brief history of the C-section

Have you ever thought about the history of the C-section? How this procedure came about, and how the options have changed over time? For many people today, C-sections are a safe option to deliver a child, but this was not always the case. Many shows, including the “House of the Dragon” prequel to “Game of Thrones”, offer a peek into what this procedure used to look like—and it used to be very different.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Motherly

How to avoid IVF injection bruising, according to an acupuncturist

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. We can all agree that social media has its pros and cons, but increasing awareness about little-discussed topics can be one of its many gifts. Chrissy Teigen's recent pregnancy announcement included a photo of IVF injection bruising on her leg, which led to an outpouring of responses from other women who have experienced the same thing.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy