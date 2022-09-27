Read full article on original website
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Jacquelyn from Humble just won!
HOUSTON – Spinning today was Jacquelyn from Humble! She is a breast cancer survivor, mother of two sons, and assists senior citizens with needs in the community. Thank you for being a fan, Jacquelyn!. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you,...
Plan Your Weekend: October 6 to 9, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
Tacos y Más: A brisket-Mexican food combo that draws crowds to north Houston
La Cruda Brand BBQ partners with Manuel's for weekend-only smoked brisket enchiladas and more.
Houston Rodeo announces Parker McCollum as 2023 headliner
HOUSTON - Yee haw! The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed their opening day entertainer on Thursday. Country music singer-songwriter and Texas native, Parker McCollum, is the headliner for this year's event. Last year's event had a lineup of artists from a variety of genres such as country, EDM, Latin...
Is Houston too big? Comedian Kevonstage thinks so and TikTok agrees
Kevin 'Kevonstage' Fredericks went on a rant about the Bayou City's expansive highway system and traffic congestion.
New photo shows missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - A newly released photo shows a missing Alvin woman walking down a sidewalk in New Orleans a day after she is believed to have left her home. Michelle Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin ISD, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her car...
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure
HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
Things to do in the Houston area this weekend: September 30 - October 2
HOUSTON - Step out into the refreshing fall air and usher in October with a food and drink festival, a seasonal photo op or some Halloween-themed fun. Here are just some of the things to check out across the Greater Houston area this weekend. Music to My Beers. Head out...
Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts
FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
Houston contestant joins Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 premieres September 29
HOUSTON - Get familiar with Chef Abe Sanchez from Houston. He will be competing on the blue team on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21, Battle of The Ages, where young chefs verse the old school chefs. Chef Abe, a graduate of Galena Park High School and the Culinary Institute of...
Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Best Korean Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Korean restaurants in America.
This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold
If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
North Houston District prepares for National Night Out events
HOUSTON - National Night Out (NNO) will make its annual return to north Houston. North Houston District plans to bring the community together with their family-friendly NNO events that will take place in Tom Wussow Park on Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: Constable Silvia Trevino hosts National...
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
Plays of the Week for Week 5 of Houston-area high school football
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here are the big-time plays by Houston-area players in Week 5 of high school football action this weekend. Some of the plays were made by players from Shadow Creek, Cy-Fair, Dobie, Clear Springs and Heights. Remember to catch all the big plays from all the big...
Hurricane Ian: Several Houston-area nonprofits in Florida assisting victims
HOUSTON - "Driving conditions are impossible if you were to go out there right now. There's debris falling from buildings, trees are coming down," said Paul Middendorf, Director of Crowdsource Rescue, a non-profit that came into existence after Hurricane Harvey. Middendorf is in Sarasota with his team hunkered down in...
Megan Thee Stallion mental health website launches
HOUSTON - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has launched a mental health website. The website focuses on providing diverse mental health resources. A Houston native, Megan Thee Stallion, also known by her real name as Megan Pete, launched a new website, "Bad Bi***** Have Bad Days Too" in an effort to provide people with information on places they can get therapy, helplines, and other resources and groups advocating for minority groups.
