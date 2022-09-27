ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Happy, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
City
Mission, TX
Local
Texas Education
blackchronicle.com

Texas Parents Rush School During False School Shooting Report

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed mother and father converged on a Texas highschool Tuesday after a classroom capturing report that finally proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio started about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police obtained a name of a attainable capturing in progress on the faculty, in response to a police statement. The faculty was positioned on lockdown as police entered and started clearing the campus however discovered no proof of an lively risk or capturing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

‘A SAN ANTONIO BOSS’ – AT ONE TIME

John A. Grumbles once lived at 1115 Wyoming Street on the East Side. He was instrumental in the establishment of the San Antonio Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) which was established in 1918 along with over five-hundred founding members. At the founding and those present at the first meeting were John A. Grumbles, Mrs. Carol Brooks, Mrs. Edna Billups Carter, Mr. J.D. Lowery, Sr.; Mr. Harold Tarver, Mr. Cal Burton, Mrs. F. Hooks, Rev. Lazarus Richards, and Dr. J.T. Walton. Harold Tarver would become the second local NAACP President after Grumbles passed and become the foe of Black leader Charles Bellinger.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus Elementary#Ksat#School#Marriott
Pleasanton Express

Trade school for free; City of Pleasanton, Coastal Bend College invest in Pleasanton’s future

Last March, the City of Pleasanton and Coastal Bend College formed a collaborative partnership to launch the Pleasanton Trades Program (PTP). This trades program offers Pleasanton residents the opportunity to earn state-recognized certifications for high-demand technical career fields in Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC. The PTP is funded by the City of Pleasanton’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan. The PTP is self-paced and includes online instruction and site-based skills demonstration. The electrician program is 144-course hours, the HVAC program is 162-course hours, and the plumbing program is 145-course hours. The course hours do not include the time the individual will spend at a worksite for work experience.
PLEASANTON, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Carrie Chase Scott

Carrie Chase Scott joined our Heavenly Father on September 21, 2022 at the age of 51 after a short and sudden hard-fought illness. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Carrie was born March 17, 1971 in Port Aransas, Texas. She grew up in Port Aransas and then later moved to San Antonio to start her life and raise her […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Pleasanton Express

Herrera family benefit on Oct. 2

The family and friends of Anita and Israel Herrera invite the community to a carne guisada plate and bake sale Sunday, Oct. 2. The fundraiser will take place at El Castillo, 301 N. Main St. in Pleasanton, from 11 a.m. until everything is sold out. Carne guisada plates will be...
PLEASANTON, TX
KSAT 12

Comal ISD names new executive director of safety and security

NEW BRAUNFELS – Mario De La Rosa will be the new executive director of safety and security of the Comal Independent School District, officials announced Monday. De La Rosa brings expertise as a field agent and education leader to the district, with 27 years of experience in law enforcement and schools, according to a news release.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Cadrene Heslop

San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill Rebates

Energy bill rebates will come to many soon because of a new state spending approval. The amount set aside is $42 million. The money is a part of the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The city's plan will see all CPS Energy customers in San Antonio receive a rebate on their bills. All San Antonio, Texas, citizens are users of CPS Energy. (source)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texasstandard.org

Texas actress Paulina Chávez finds her voice on the big and small screen

El Paso-born actress Paulina Chávez’s latest role may be one of her most enchanting yet. As the nature-bending fairy Flora in Netflix fantasy teen drama “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Chávez fleshes out a fan-favorite character that some felt was long overdue. The San Antonio-raised Chávez previously starred alongside Mario Lopez in Lifetime’s “Feliz NaviDAD” and as the star of “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy