Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
About 40 students are part of KIPP Aspire Academy’s ‘Proud Latinas’ club
SAN ANTONIO – Some local students are embracing their culture through a club at their school. “We wanted to create a safe space for the girls to where they can feel empowered as Latina,” Fiorella Fachini, ESL coordinator at KIPP Aspire Academy said. Fiorella helped create the “Proud...
KSAT 12
List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
KSAT 12
10 best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area, according to data analytics company
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Texas Parents Rush School During False School Shooting Report
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed mother and father converged on a Texas highschool Tuesday after a classroom capturing report that finally proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio started about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police obtained a name of a attainable capturing in progress on the faculty, in response to a police statement. The faculty was positioned on lockdown as police entered and started clearing the campus however discovered no proof of an lively risk or capturing.
KSAT 12
Oldest nonprofit of its kind in San Antonio also a mainstay in Uvalde for over 20 years
UVALDE, Texas – Nearly a century after the oldest human service nonprofit in San Antonio began in 1903, Family Service was based out of Robb Elementary in 2000 when it brought its array of programs to Uvalde and the surrounding rural communities. Ironically, 22 years later, the horrific loss...
saobserver.com
‘A SAN ANTONIO BOSS’ – AT ONE TIME
John A. Grumbles once lived at 1115 Wyoming Street on the East Side. He was instrumental in the establishment of the San Antonio Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) which was established in 1918 along with over five-hundred founding members. At the founding and those present at the first meeting were John A. Grumbles, Mrs. Carol Brooks, Mrs. Edna Billups Carter, Mr. J.D. Lowery, Sr.; Mr. Harold Tarver, Mr. Cal Burton, Mrs. F. Hooks, Rev. Lazarus Richards, and Dr. J.T. Walton. Harold Tarver would become the second local NAACP President after Grumbles passed and become the foe of Black leader Charles Bellinger.
KXAN
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘So much anger’: Parent speaks about Wimberley ISD teacher charged with assault
Wimberley ISD parents are feeling frustrated and upset after police arrested a teacher for two counts of assault - offensive contact.
Pleasanton Express
Trade school for free; City of Pleasanton, Coastal Bend College invest in Pleasanton’s future
Last March, the City of Pleasanton and Coastal Bend College formed a collaborative partnership to launch the Pleasanton Trades Program (PTP). This trades program offers Pleasanton residents the opportunity to earn state-recognized certifications for high-demand technical career fields in Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC. The PTP is funded by the City of Pleasanton’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan. The PTP is self-paced and includes online instruction and site-based skills demonstration. The electrician program is 144-course hours, the HVAC program is 162-course hours, and the plumbing program is 145-course hours. The course hours do not include the time the individual will spend at a worksite for work experience.
portasouthjetty.com
Carrie Chase Scott
Carrie Chase Scott joined our Heavenly Father on September 21, 2022 at the age of 51 after a short and sudden hard-fought illness. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Carrie was born March 17, 1971 in Port Aransas, Texas. She grew up in Port Aransas and then later moved to San Antonio to start her life and raise her […]
Express-News editorial board calls for San Antonio councilman to resign
The board hasn't called for a resignation since 2013.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pleasanton Express
Herrera family benefit on Oct. 2
The family and friends of Anita and Israel Herrera invite the community to a carne guisada plate and bake sale Sunday, Oct. 2. The fundraiser will take place at El Castillo, 301 N. Main St. in Pleasanton, from 11 a.m. until everything is sold out. Carne guisada plates will be...
KSAT 12
Comal ISD names new executive director of safety and security
NEW BRAUNFELS – Mario De La Rosa will be the new executive director of safety and security of the Comal Independent School District, officials announced Monday. De La Rosa brings expertise as a field agent and education leader to the district, with 27 years of experience in law enforcement and schools, according to a news release.
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill Rebates
Energy bill rebates will come to many soon because of a new state spending approval. The amount set aside is $42 million. The money is a part of the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The city's plan will see all CPS Energy customers in San Antonio receive a rebate on their bills. All San Antonio, Texas, citizens are users of CPS Energy. (source)
San Antonio meteorologist covers Hurricane Ian while vacationing in Florida
He and his family are safe in Orlando.
KSAT 12
BGC Scores and Schedules: Week 6, High School Football in San Antonio, South Texas, Hill Country
Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football games being played on September 29, 30 and Oct.1 of 2022 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area. Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels High School student arrested in connection with lockdown at campus
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year-old New Braunfels High School student was arrested Wednesday after an investigation determined that he called in a false tip about a threat at the school that resulted in a lockdown and a full-scale response from various agencies. The boy is being held in...
First all women barber shop in San Antonio also represents Hispanic culture
SAN ANTONIO — In an industry dominated by men, one San Antonio barber shop is challenging the status quo. Prospect Parlor is the city's first all female only barber shop, also representing the Hispanic community. Jennifer Balderrama is the founder and owner. "We want you to feel like you're...
texasstandard.org
Texas actress Paulina Chávez finds her voice on the big and small screen
El Paso-born actress Paulina Chávez’s latest role may be one of her most enchanting yet. As the nature-bending fairy Flora in Netflix fantasy teen drama “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Chávez fleshes out a fan-favorite character that some felt was long overdue. The San Antonio-raised Chávez previously starred alongside Mario Lopez in Lifetime’s “Feliz NaviDAD” and as the star of “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”
Comments / 0