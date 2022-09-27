ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Raúl Jiménez is in real danger of missing the World Cup

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGslx_0iC7IbY600

Mexico head coach Tata Martino has admitted that Raúl Jiménez could miss the 2022 World Cup with a groin injury.

Jiménez has missed the last three games for Wolves and was called into this month’s Mexico camp, but returned to England on Sunday after Martino revealed his injury was worse than initially expected.

“When I visited him 20 or 30 days ago, I never thought we would be in this situation,” Martino said last week.

“I didn’t think his injury was going to be this serious and I don’t think it is that serious, but it needs to be monitored closely.”

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Colombia, Martino said that Jiménez, along with winger Jesús “Tecatito” Corona, would be last-minute calls for El Tri’s World Cup roster.

“The only ones who will take us to the last minute are Jesús and Raúl,” Martino said. “When the medical staff asked me until when [we can wait], I told them November 16.”

Corona’s inclusion as a last-minute call counts as good news for Mexico, as the winger initially looked certain to miss the tournament when he suffered a broken fibula and a rupture of his ankle ligaments in August.

Sevilla said the winger would be out 4-5 months after suffering the injury in a training session. Should he be fit for the World Cup, Corona would have only missed three months.

Related

Martino accuses Zendejas of demanding World Cup spot in exchange for Mexico commitment

Mexico unveils World Cup away kit inspired by country's pre-Hispanic history

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Jenni Hermoso: 'Worst moment for women's football in Spain' says striker

Spain's record scorer Jenni Hermoso says her international team-mates are "living through the worst moment" in women's football. Last week the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed 15 players said they would resign unless head coach Jorge Vilda was fired. The RFEF said the players claimed Vilda's tenure was affecting...
SOCCER
ESPN

Arteta: Arsenal have learned from Tottenham embarrassment

Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal squad are better equipped to handle the emotion of a north London derby than when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in May. The Gunners host rivals Spurs at Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime aiming to extend their stay at the top of the Premier League -- almost five months after a damaging defeat helped Antonio Conte's side pip them to Champions League qualification.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raúl Jiménez
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host

Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
WORLD
The Guardian

The fight to keep Lowry’s Going to the Match in public view

Famous for his paintings of the matchstalk men and matchstalk animals that populate his industrial landscapes inspired by the north-west of England, LS Lowry disliked being called an artist, preferring instead to describe himself as “a man who paints”. Upon being labelled “a naive Sunday painter” by one particularly condescending art critic, he countered by pointing out that he was “a Sunday painter who paints every day of the week”. Since his death in 1976, Lowry’s paintings and drawings have sold for numbers heading into the millions and arguably his most famous, Going to the Match, is owned by the PFA and is going on sale at Christie’s auction house next month. It is expected to fetch up to £8m, which at the time of writing is still a lot of money despite the best attempts of the Tories to flatline our economy.
VISUAL ART
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy