elkhornmediagroup.com
Alleged trooper shooter may face additional charges
WALLA WALLA – Additional charges are under review against Brandon Dennis. O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, the suspected gunman in last Thursday’s shooting of. Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., 28. Walla Walla County. Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said O’Neel could face charges of bomb threat-intent...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man sentenced to eight months in jail for stabbing girlfriend in Sunnyside
A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May. Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped...
Woman attacked in West Richland, suspect found hiding nearby
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Concerned community members who intervened when they saw a woman being attacked played a pivotal role in the man’s arrest, as outlined by the West Richland Police Department via social media. According to their Facebook post, officers responded to Crown Dr & W Van...
Richland man calls police for help during crisis, turns his hidden firearm over
RICHLAND, Wash. — A firearm was recovered on Monday evening near the Richland Community Center, where an unidentified individual admitted to being in a state of crisis and informed police that he hid a gun in nearby bushes. According to a public notice from the Richland Police Department, officers...
ifiberone.com
2023 date set wrongful death lawsuit trial involving family of girl who drowned inside irrigation pipe in Quincy
QUINCY -- According to court records, the wrongful death trial involving Danika Ross' family following her drowning death in Quincy in 2021 has been posted to 2023. The Ross family lawsuit against Cave B L.L.C. and the Familigia Water District has been set for June 26, 2023 with a motion hearing for judgement planned for Nov. 4, 2022.
Teacher detains armed suspect outside Moses Lake school during lockdown
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — When a male suspect allegedly threatened students outside of a school in Grant County, he wasn’t expecting to be confronted and detained by a teacher. Little did he know, the former Chief of the Moses Lake Police Department was on the school’s staff.
‘Cold-blooded’ murderer sentenced for Richland parking lot slaying of father of seven
“We don’t put animals down like that,” said the judge.
nbcrightnow.com
Moses Lake man shot in home robbery
MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A homeowner was inured Sunday morning in a robbery and shooting near Moses Lake, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). At around 6 a.m. on Sept. 25, GCSO deputies and Moses Lake police responded to a shooting call at a home on the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. According to the occupants, two men entered the house, shot the homeowner in the leg, and stole several rifles and pistols before fleeing.
ifiberone.com
Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata
EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
71-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rock Island (Rock Island, WA)
According to the Douglas County deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rock Island on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 3200 block of Rock Island Road at around 7 p.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a man was found pinned under a tractor.
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
KXLY
Two crashes in Grant County now clear from roadways
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two crashes in Grant County may have affected your morning commute. The first crash occurred on westbound I-90 near Warden. The freeway was fully blocked by a rolled semi truck. The crash occurred about 14 miles east of Moses Lake. Washington State Patrol says the...
Update | Kennewick driver is killed when semi rams his car after he stopped on Highway 395
He was still in his car with his seat belt on.
nbcrightnow.com
nbcrightnow.com
KPD asks for help identifying theft suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect. The woman pictured in these surveillance video photos allegedly stole a wallet and phone on Thursday, September, 22, and used a debit card from the wallet to make purchases at Wal-Mart. Anyone...
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman
MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
KHQ Right Now
Tire service truck collides with potato truck in Grant County, injures 3
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) says three people were injured in a blocking collision on Monday afternoon at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. According to an update, a tire service truck was heading west on Road 12 and failed to stop at the Dodson Road...
kpq.com
2 People Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash Near Royal City (Grant County, WA)
According to the deputies, a tire service truck failed to stop at an intersection with Dodson road and struck an unloaded potato truck. Two occupants in the tire service truck were taken to Samaritan Healthcare for unknown injuries. The potato truck driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
