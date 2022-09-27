Read full article on original website
Related
A woman who felt so low she could barely shower was given antidepressants. She had a seizure, and a scan revealed an orange-sized tumor had caused her personality to change.
Michelle Francis snapped at loved ones and was abrupt to co-workers, which she said was out of character.
Kelly Osbourne says her friends and family judge her for choosing not to breastfeed
This week while guest co-hosting Red Table Talk, Kelly Osbourne opened up about her decision not to breastfeed. Osbourne, who is pregnant with her first child, says she's been on the receiving end of judgment from family and friends over her decision. "I have chosen to stay on my medication...
survivornet.com
‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer
Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
RELATED PEOPLE
survivornet.com
‘We Were Able to Prepare…And Say Goodbye,’ Says Singer Kelis, 43, Who Lost Husband to Stomach Cancer
Singer Kelis is opening up about the loss her husband Mike Mora to stomach cancer earlier this year. He was 37. Symptoms of stomach cancer can include difficulty swallowing, nausea, stomach pain, unintentional weight loss, and vomiting; treatment options for this disease include surgery, medications, radiation, and chemotherapy. Having a...
Upworthy
Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother
Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Miscarriage Of Son Jack Was Actually An Abortion
In October 2020, Chrissy Teigen shared heartbreaking images on Instagram and a message that, following complications with her pregnancy, her third child with husband John Legend, named Jack, died at 20 weeks gestation. More recently, Chrissy has continued to work through her grief and the events leading up to and following her son’s death. And, during a speech on September 15, she reflected on difficult decisions she had to make for her life and Jack’s, which included an abortion.
Student who blamed ‘too much partying’ for her vomiting and diarrhoea given unexpected diagnosis
A university student who put her vomiting and diarrhoea down to boy troubles and excessive partying only discovered she had Crohn’s disease after her bowel nearly perforated.As she prepared to begin her second year at the University of Birmingham, Lucy Aitkins, 20, from Sutton, Surrey, realised she was losing weight rapidly – shedding 10kg in six months without trying – but put that down to losing some lockdown weight.And when Lucy, an English and Drama student, started vomiting regularly after the new term began in October 2021, she thought she was clubbing too hard and drinking too much alcohol on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
survivornet.com
Mom Of Three, 38, Was Told By Doctors Her ‘Unusual Stomach Pain’ Was A ‘Digestive Tract Condition:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Lisa Britton from Leeds, England was diagnosed with stage four gastric cancer at just 38 years old. The mom-of-three was suffering from a bacterial infection called Helicobacter pylori, known as H. pylori, and doctors had chalked up her stomach pains to the digestive tract condition. Stomach cancer typically affects older...
I was told my heavy periods were just fibroids – now I’m trolled for being ‘bloated and ugly’ as I fight for my life
A MUM who experienced heavy periods for half her life has been left with an earth-shattering diagnosis. Fiona Williams, 46, was told by doctors for more than 20 years that she had fertility issues after she experienced a series of miscarriages and heavy periods. In 2002, just after Fiona and...
survivornet.com
‘The Lord Was Telling Her She Shouldn’t Have Her Organs Removed:’ Pregnant Cancer Patient, 31, Thanks Doctor For Saving Her Fertility
Hope Mavridis, 31, thought her dreams of giving birth were over when she was diagnosed with ovarian and endometrial cancer. Thankfully, a doctor performed preserved her fertility while treated her cancers. Now, Mavridis is expecting in November. The term gynecologic cancer refers to any cancer of the female reproductive organs.
Woman claims doctors ignored symptoms for years before finding 'grapefruit-sized' cysts on ovaries
A woman has recalled how she suffered with painful symptoms for years before doctors discovered 'grapefruit sized' cysts on her ovaries. Farren Bay, 33, from California suffers from endometriosis, a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. In Farren's case, it has spread to four organs in her body, causing her debilitating symptoms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis in Third Trimester
"I thought it was something that I had done," Osbourne tells PEOPLE exclusively of her diagnosis as she brings awareness to National No Sugar Day on Oct. 3 Kelly Osbourne knew something wasn't right as she entered her third trimester of pregnancy. After urging her doctor to take a closer look at some of her symptoms which included rapid weight gain, unusual fatigue and ankle swelling, Osbourne was met with a diagnosis she was hoping to never receive. "First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault," Osbourne tells PEOPLE exclusively ahead...
studyfinds.org
Women overweight when pregnant could impact fertility in sons, but not daughters
AARHUS, Denmark — Women who are overweight during pregnancy are more likely to birth sons with fertility issues, according to a study out of Denmark. The research showed no correlation between infertility in daughters and maternal weight, however. Infertility, described as the inability to conceive a child for over...
Sometimes pregnancy is the worst, so let’s stop romanticizing it
I’ve seen it often—the glowing pregnant mama with everyone obsessing over her. Complete strangers opening doors for her. The perfect maternity photos that rack up hundreds of likes on Instagram and Facebook. The comments that harp on how much she’s glowing and everyone exclaiming that they can’t wait to meet the baby. I’ve seen all these things take place in every pregnancy that I’ve witnessed—and in my own pregnancy experience. But what I never truly saw people recognize is the truth that pregnancy is hard—and that romanticizing pregnancy can actually be harmful.
msn.com
What Does It Feel Like If You Have An Ovarian Cyst?
Maybe you've heard of someone who has had an ovarian cyst, or perhaps you've had one yourself. The ovaries attend to major functions involved in women's reproductive health. Cedars Sinai explains how they produce estrogen and progesterone, which are hormones involved in pregnancy and the menstrual cycle. An ovarian cyst is a pouch filled with fluid that can develop on or inside the ovaries. Women who are pregnant, have hormonal problems, or have a pelvic infection may be more likely to experience an ovarian cyst, the Mayo Clinic says.
Women who take paracetamol when pregnant ‘are more likely to have a toddler that WON’T sleep’
DURING pregnancy, women take paracetamol for a myriad of reasons. But experts have now revealed that popping the pain killers could stop your child sleeping properly. Medics in the US said this has particularly been found in children aged three-years-old. Writing in PLOS One the experts said that babies that...
psychologytoday.com
How Your Baby Learns Language in the Womb
Language learning begins in the womb. In utero, infants can detect—and remember—the rhythms of sound. The neurosensory apparatus for learning language begins operating around week 30 of gestation. There is evidence that babies begin learning in the womb? Before she is even born, your baby has already been...
BBC
Nephew's kidney transplant inspires doctor's research
A doctor has switched his medical research after seeing "eye-opening" challenges his 11-year-old nephew with kidney disease faced. Luke, of Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease soon after birth and had a kidney transplant in March. His uncle Dr John Stone is researching innovative ways of keeping...
cohaitungchi.com
How Many Ultrasounds Will I Have During My Pregnancy?
The number of sonograms necessary during any woman’s pregnancy will be determined by a number of factors, including the general development of the fetus, and the need to monitor any specific issues which become apparent. The first sonogram will be taken early in your pregnancy so as to verify that the fetus has a heartbeat and that the pregnancy is uterine in nature rather than tubular or ectopic.
Motherly
New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0