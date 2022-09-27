ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
radiokenai.com

Alaska Receives Approval For EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan

The Alaska Energy Authority and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities received approval from the Federal Highway Administration to implement Alaska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to build a network of EV charging stations along the state’s highway corridors. “That will free up approximately $19 million. That...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Committee details justifications for firing Permanent Fund Corp. director

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee heard a presentation Wednesday detailing the events leading up to — and stated justifications for — the firing of former Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. Executive Director Angela Rodell. The committee had commissioned a report from law firm Schwabe,...
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained

For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Bethany Marcum: What pet projects are Alaskans paying for?

While the bulk of state expenditures occur via the operating budget, the capital budget is a separate lever policymakers often use to cut or increase the state’s overall spending. This year, due in part to high oil revenue, they wedged many pet projects into the capital budget. This is unfortunate, unsurprising, and irresponsible.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
midnightsunak.com

Perm. Fund board might be bad bosses but didn’t do anything illegal in firing CEO Rodell, investigation finds

Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Another ex-typhoon takes aim on Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another ex-typhoon is whipping up winds and waves over the western Aleutian Islands. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for winds 60-75 mph, but gusts that could ramp up to 90. Sustained winds of 74 miles per hour are considered hurricane strength. Rain will...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Alaskans#The Task Force#The Department Of Revenue
Must Read Alaska

Paulette Schuerch: Rural Alaskans always adapt, and right now it means changing our U.S. senator

As Typhoon Merbok bore down on Northwest Alaska, we in the Northwest Arctic Borough braced for impact as the storm made a beeline for us. Tensions were high, but everyone pulled together to work together, communicate, and ensure that all in the community were safe. This is how it is in rural Alaska – we come together for the greater good. “Taikuulapiaq,” to those who called and checked on us, who offered help, and especially to those who roamed around our communities to ensure everyone’s safety. We offer our prayers for those who were hit hard.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Nenana-area tribe opposes state’s 20-mile road expansion

Some Nenana-area residents and tribal members say a state road project outside Nenana should be paused after what they describe as a failure by the state to adequately engage the public. The state wants to build 20 miles of new road to open access to agricultural opportunities and improve food security. But tribal members say […] The post Nenana-area tribe opposes state’s 20-mile road expansion appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
NENANA, AK
radiokenai.com

Clean Water Projects Sought For Grant Awards

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting water quality project proposals to protect or improve Alaska’s surface waters. Over one million dollars will be awarded to eligible projects under the Alaska Clean Water Actions grant program. “New this year is additional funding focused on treating stormwater runoff using...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Detroit

Election worker charged with crimes tied to Aug. 2 primary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary, authorities said Wednesday.The incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines Township precinct, though it was "extremely egregious and incredibly alarming," Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said."It is a violation of public trust and of the oath all election workers are required to take," Lyons said.James Holkeboer was charged with using a computer to commit a crime and falsifying records, the county prosecutor said.Holkeboer couldn't immediately be reached for comment. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.The electronic poll book contains voter registration data, including confidential information, Lyons said.She said the poll book was not connected to vote tabulation equipment or the internet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
98.3 The KEY

Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?

What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
WASHINGTON STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Alaska Fire Conference special training takes a destructive turn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The saying goes, where there is smoke there is fire. This may be true in most cases - and what happened on Day 2 of the Alaska Fire Conference caught firefighters off-guard as the unexpected unfolded at a hands-on training session. A fire training exercise took...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Smithonian

A Small Town in Alaska Is Home to the World’s First Hammer Museum

Imagine a hammer. Chances are the implement that comes to mind has a wooden handle—maybe rubber—leading to a metal head, with a claw in the back. You’ve got the picture? OK. Now forget it—because the 2,500 hammers (with another 8,000 in storage) at the Hammer Museum in Haines, Alaska, defy common knowledge.
HAINES, AK
kinyradio.com

Two more people die after a short time in Alaska Corrections custody

(Alaska Beacon) - Two people died this week after a short time in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, bringing the total number of in-custody deaths this year to 14. Lewey Matoomealook, 37, was pronounced dead on Sept. 25 at Alaska Regional Hospital after 13 days in Corrections custody, becoming the 13th person to die in the state’s prison system this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy