radiokenai.com
Alaska Receives Approval For EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan
The Alaska Energy Authority and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities received approval from the Federal Highway Administration to implement Alaska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to build a network of EV charging stations along the state’s highway corridors. “That will free up approximately $19 million. That...
alaskasnewssource.com
Committee details justifications for firing Permanent Fund Corp. director
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee heard a presentation Wednesday detailing the events leading up to — and stated justifications for — the firing of former Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. Executive Director Angela Rodell. The committee had commissioned a report from law firm Schwabe,...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained
For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
Bethany Marcum: What pet projects are Alaskans paying for?
While the bulk of state expenditures occur via the operating budget, the capital budget is a separate lever policymakers often use to cut or increase the state’s overall spending. This year, due in part to high oil revenue, they wedged many pet projects into the capital budget. This is unfortunate, unsurprising, and irresponsible.
midnightsunak.com
Perm. Fund board might be bad bosses but didn’t do anything illegal in firing CEO Rodell, investigation finds
Perm. Fund board might be bad bosses but didn't do anything illegal in firing CEO Rodell, investigation finds
alaskasnewssource.com
Another ex-typhoon takes aim on Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another ex-typhoon is whipping up winds and waves over the western Aleutian Islands. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for winds 60-75 mph, but gusts that could ramp up to 90. Sustained winds of 74 miles per hour are considered hurricane strength. Rain will...
Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment
An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting a...
Dark money watch: Alaska Center questionnaire pressures candidates to commit to ‘100% clean energy’ by 2050
The Alaska Center (for the Environment) has issued its list of endorsed candidates, and there’s something Alaska voters need to know about them. They answered affirmatively a question about whether they will work to end Alaska’s oil economy in 27 years. Earlier this year, the center sent a...
Paulette Schuerch: Rural Alaskans always adapt, and right now it means changing our U.S. senator
As Typhoon Merbok bore down on Northwest Alaska, we in the Northwest Arctic Borough braced for impact as the storm made a beeline for us. Tensions were high, but everyone pulled together to work together, communicate, and ensure that all in the community were safe. This is how it is in rural Alaska – we come together for the greater good. “Taikuulapiaq,” to those who called and checked on us, who offered help, and especially to those who roamed around our communities to ensure everyone’s safety. We offer our prayers for those who were hit hard.
Nenana-area tribe opposes state’s 20-mile road expansion
Some Nenana-area residents and tribal members say a state road project outside Nenana should be paused after what they describe as a failure by the state to adequately engage the public. The state wants to build 20 miles of new road to open access to agricultural opportunities and improve food security. But tribal members say […] The post Nenana-area tribe opposes state’s 20-mile road expansion appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
radiokenai.com
Clean Water Projects Sought For Grant Awards
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting water quality project proposals to protect or improve Alaska’s surface waters. Over one million dollars will be awarded to eligible projects under the Alaska Clean Water Actions grant program. “New this year is additional funding focused on treating stormwater runoff using...
Election worker charged with crimes tied to Aug. 2 primary
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary, authorities said Wednesday.The incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines Township precinct, though it was "extremely egregious and incredibly alarming," Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said."It is a violation of public trust and of the oath all election workers are required to take," Lyons said.James Holkeboer was charged with using a computer to commit a crime and falsifying records, the county prosecutor said.Holkeboer couldn't immediately be reached for comment. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.The electronic poll book contains voter registration data, including confidential information, Lyons said.She said the poll book was not connected to vote tabulation equipment or the internet.
q13fox.com
AG: Lawsuit filed against Seattle business for scamming immigrants, abandoning them in court
SEATTLE - Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced on Wednesday that a lawsuit has been filed against a Seattle business after they were caught charging thousands of dollars to immigrants seeking asylum in the state, and then abandoning them in immigration court. According to the AG’s Office, Ana Caroline Pinto...
Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?
What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Fire Conference special training takes a destructive turn
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The saying goes, where there is smoke there is fire. This may be true in most cases - and what happened on Day 2 of the Alaska Fire Conference caught firefighters off-guard as the unexpected unfolded at a hands-on training session. A fire training exercise took...
Groups seeking voter ‘anomalies’ 2 years after Trump’s loss raise concerns ahead of midterm elections
A few months ago, Kathryn Teske says, two women showed up at her door in Spokane, Washington, with a clipboard listing “the names and information of everybody in our house” and using an aggressive tone. “They said that they were from something along the lines of the Spokane...
Chronicle
Rural Communities in Washington's 3rd Congressional District Say 'We Want to Be Heard'
Clark — Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (35.92 percent) and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (21.48 percent) out of 140,028 ballots cast. Cowlitz — Perez (23.33 percent) and Herrera Beutler (23.3 percent) out of 31,514 votes. Lewis — Joe Kent (32.33 percent) and Herrera Beutler (26.32 percent) out of 24,266 votes...
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers
For the past two years Jan Gautam has been filling in sporadically as a housekeeper at hotels in Orlando, Florida, run by Interessant Hotels & Resort Management, or IHRMC.
Smithonian
A Small Town in Alaska Is Home to the World’s First Hammer Museum
Imagine a hammer. Chances are the implement that comes to mind has a wooden handle—maybe rubber—leading to a metal head, with a claw in the back. You’ve got the picture? OK. Now forget it—because the 2,500 hammers (with another 8,000 in storage) at the Hammer Museum in Haines, Alaska, defy common knowledge.
kinyradio.com
Two more people die after a short time in Alaska Corrections custody
(Alaska Beacon) - Two people died this week after a short time in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, bringing the total number of in-custody deaths this year to 14. Lewey Matoomealook, 37, was pronounced dead on Sept. 25 at Alaska Regional Hospital after 13 days in Corrections custody, becoming the 13th person to die in the state’s prison system this year.
