13abc.com

Ohioans see improvements in state's medical marijuana program

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 5 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
NBC4 Columbus

Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections. Supporters of Issue 2 say the amendment preserves the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio reports first monkeypox-related death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health reported the state’s first monkeypox-related death on Thursday. According to state health officials, the individual was an adult male. Their name and location were not provided to media outlets. Currently, 276 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Ohio,...
WKYC

All Northeast Ohio counties now at or below CDC's medium community level for COVID-19, meaning masks are no longer recommended

CLEVELAND — COVID-19 case numbers in Northeast Ohio are at their lowest levels in months, as evidenced by the CDC's latest data. According to the center, all counties in the region are now either at or below a "medium" level for coronavirus risk and spread, with seven counties now at the lowest such threshold. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for most people while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio is on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the previous week. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken […]
NBC4 Columbus

Doctors urging Ohioans to get flu and COVID-19 shots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the first week of fall in the books, it’s time to start thinking about flu season. This year, doctors are recommending getting the flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the same time to ensure protection. With COVID still looming, doctors urge people to get their vaccines before it gets colder […]
NBC4 Columbus

Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
Cleveland Jewish News

Number of new Ohio COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down

Ohio reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,143,746, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Sept. 29. Ohio has an average of 194.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland.com

Polling shows wide gender gap in Ohio, factoring into competitive Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s a consistent trend in politics: for whatever reason, men and women tend to see things much differently than each other. That gender gap is playing what appears to be a key role in Ohio’s surprisingly competitive race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The dynamic points to women as a key bloc of potential swing voters in the race – and also may offer clues about how abortion may factor into the Nov. 8 election.
Jezebel

At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio

Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
