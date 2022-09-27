ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

UVA’s historic chapel closing for renovations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The historic University of Virginia Chapel is closing for renovations. The chapel’s renovations are the first in roughly 70 years. Extensive work to its interior is planned. The university plans to refinish historic surfaces, as well as replace damaged plastering, carpet, and will also update the chapel’s light fixtures.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Early voting now underway in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early voting for November's election is underway. "In person voted 185 people, which was actually surprising for us," said Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s General Registrar. She says that this is more people than she expected on the first day of early voting, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

One debate declined, another set to take place as planned

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting

Charlottesville City Schools are once again looking at the names of schools, and discussing where they plan to make changes. Charlottesville Area Community Foundation presents open call for Community Advisory Committee. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation provides grants to organizations in the region. There are now...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Books, bikes and more donated to Albemarle County kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Local nonprofits Come As You are C’ville, Community Bikes, and the Free Book Bus met on Michie Drive Thursday. Clothes, helmets, bikes, and books were all given away for free to kids who live there. “One of the things I’m really focusing on is I’ve...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Water main break on Route 29

CHS Students walk out of class in protest of Youngkin’s transgender policies. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, some students at Charlottesville High School walked out of class, raising their voices in protest of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released model policies on the treatment of transgender students in schools. Del....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Belmont Park playground to close Oct. 4 for full replacement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department is temporarily closing a playground so that it can make changes. The city recently announced the 5-12 year old playground at Belmont Park, near the Spray Park, will be closed from October 4 through Oct. 18. Charlottesville says the theme for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

American Red Cross volunteers help amid Hurricane Ian destruction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in the Charlottesville area are offering help to the millions affected by Hurricane Ian. Jonathan McNamara with the American Red Cross says volunteers are making the trip from Virginia to Florida. “The needs of these communities is going to change and that’s when additional volunteers...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville City Schools discuss name changes for two elementary schools

The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Charlottesville Area Community Foundation presents open call for Community Advisory Committee. Updated: 11 hours ago.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Activist protest Gov. Youngkin in Albemarle Co.

KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is hosting a two-day donor event at Keswick in Albemarle County, according to the Washington Post. The Washington Post says Gov. Youngkin has invited top Republican donors from around the country to the “Red Vest Retreat,” which reportedly started Thursday, September 29.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Expected Ian impacts postpone Albemarle community event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An event that was supposed to take place this weekend at Simpson Park has now been rescheduled. The Albemarle County Police Department announced on Wednesday that the Community Day event has been moved to Oct. 22. This is due to the expected impacts of...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health discusses latest COVID-19 drug trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor with UVA Health is excited about Activ-6 drug trial. Doctor Patrick Jackson says the Activ-6 trial aims to reduce the severity and duration of coronavirus symptoms. “So the point of the Activ-6 trial is to find drugs that actually will help people feel better,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

New ‘vibrant and lively’ murals bring more color to Orange

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Parts of downtown Orange are looking a little brighter. This comes after the Arts Center in the town received funding for three murals. “Our goal with this was to really make people stop, have a conversation, and look at the town,” Executive Director Anna Pillow said.
ORANGE, VA

