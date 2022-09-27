Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
UVA’s historic chapel closing for renovations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The historic University of Virginia Chapel is closing for renovations. The chapel’s renovations are the first in roughly 70 years. Extensive work to its interior is planned. The university plans to refinish historic surfaces, as well as replace damaged plastering, carpet, and will also update the chapel’s light fixtures.
Augusta Free Press
Ward C candidate Kenny Lee: ‘There should be people that look like me on City Council’
You can’t call Kenny Lee an outsider. Lee, running for the Ward C seat on Waynesboro City Council, was born and raised on Shiloh Avenue in the Port Republic Historic District. He spent 28 years in the United States Air Force and returned to the River City in early...
cbs19news
Early voting now underway in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early voting for November's election is underway. "In person voted 185 people, which was actually surprising for us," said Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s General Registrar. She says that this is more people than she expected on the first day of early voting, which...
cbs19news
One debate declined, another set to take place as planned
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
NBC 29 News
Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting
NBC 29 News
Cville Plans Together provides updates on Charlottesville City zoning rewrite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Over the summer, ‘CVILLE Plans Together’ gathered input about what people want to see changed when it comes to zoning in the city. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Charlottesville City Council and the planning commission held a joint work session to discuss the findings. ‘CVILLE...
NBC 29 News
Books, bikes and more donated to Albemarle County kids
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Local nonprofits Come As You are C’ville, Community Bikes, and the Free Book Bus met on Michie Drive Thursday. Clothes, helmets, bikes, and books were all given away for free to kids who live there. “One of the things I’m really focusing on is I’ve...
NBC 29 News
Water main break on Route 29
NBC 29 News
Belmont Park playground to close Oct. 4 for full replacement
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department is temporarily closing a playground so that it can make changes. The city recently announced the 5-12 year old playground at Belmont Park, near the Spray Park, will be closed from October 4 through Oct. 18. Charlottesville says the theme for...
thenewjournalandguide.com
African American History: Integration at E.C. Glass High School
This video will teach you about desegregation at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, VA. Jaiden Scott interviews two of the four students that boldly helped integrate this school. This video is part of the African American History series.
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
NBC 29 News
American Red Cross volunteers help amid Hurricane Ian destruction
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in the Charlottesville area are offering help to the millions affected by Hurricane Ian. Jonathan McNamara with the American Red Cross says volunteers are making the trip from Virginia to Florida. “The needs of these communities is going to change and that’s when additional volunteers...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools discuss name changes for two elementary schools
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Charlottesville Area Community Foundation presents open call for Community Advisory Committee. Updated: 11 hours ago.
NBC 29 News
Activist protest Gov. Youngkin in Albemarle Co.
KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is hosting a two-day donor event at Keswick in Albemarle County, according to the Washington Post. The Washington Post says Gov. Youngkin has invited top Republican donors from around the country to the “Red Vest Retreat,” which reportedly started Thursday, September 29.
cbs19news
Expected Ian impacts postpone Albemarle community event
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An event that was supposed to take place this weekend at Simpson Park has now been rescheduled. The Albemarle County Police Department announced on Wednesday that the Community Day event has been moved to Oct. 22. This is due to the expected impacts of...
NBC 29 News
CHS Students walk out of class in protest of Youngkin’s transgender policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Sept. 28, some students at Charlottesville High School walked out of class, raising their voices in protest of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released model policies on the treatment of transgender students in schools. They say these policies could create a dangerous environment for...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health discusses latest COVID-19 drug trial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor with UVA Health is excited about Activ-6 drug trial. Doctor Patrick Jackson says the Activ-6 trial aims to reduce the severity and duration of coronavirus symptoms. “So the point of the Activ-6 trial is to find drugs that actually will help people feel better,...
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
NBC 29 News
New ‘vibrant and lively’ murals bring more color to Orange
ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Parts of downtown Orange are looking a little brighter. This comes after the Arts Center in the town received funding for three murals. “Our goal with this was to really make people stop, have a conversation, and look at the town,” Executive Director Anna Pillow said.
