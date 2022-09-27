ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The Associated Press

United States Army Awards AeroVironment $20.6 Million Switchblade 300 Tactical Missile Systems Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it received a $20,602,464 firm-fixed-price contract award on Aug. 18, 2022 from the U.S. Army Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) project office for the procurement of Switchblade® 300 tactical missile systems (TMS). The contract will be managed by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal and is scheduled to be delivered by July 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005302/en/ Designed for use in engaging beyond-line-of-sight targets with lethal effects, Switchblade 300 is deployed via tube-launch from land, sea, mobile or air organic platforms. (Image: AeroVironment, Inc.)
nationalinterest.org

Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber

The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
Daily Mail

Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy

The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
techeblog.com

Raytheon Selected by US Air Force to Develop Hypersonic Air-Breathing Attack Cruise Missile

The US Air Force already has the Self-Protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator (SHiELD) to shoot down missiles, and this week they selected Raytheon Missiles & Defense to develop a hypersonic air-breathing attack cruise missile (HACM). This scramjet powered munition utilizes high vehicle speed to forcibly compress incoming air before combustion, which allows sustained flight at hypersonic speeds – Mach 5 or greater.
americanmilitarynews.com

Multibillion engine deals show Air Force wants to maintain three future warplane makers

The Air Force plans to invest billions of dollars to develop new combat fighters—and the military engines to power them—over the next decade. The plan shows Air Force leaders’ desire to keep its three large airplane makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman—as well as engine makers General Electric and Pratt & Whitney, viable to build aircraft for years to come.
Washington Examiner

Former US Army reservist convicted of acting as illegal agent of China

A Chinese national and former Army reservist has been convicted by a federal jury for acting within the United States as an illegal agent for China. Ji Chaoqun, 31, was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign government agent without first notifying the attorney general, one count of acting as an agent of the People’s Republic of China without first notifying the attorney general, and one count of making a material false statement to the U.S. Army, according to court documents.
maritime-executive.com

China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails

China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army Reserves let in Chinese gov’t agent, now convicted in spying operation

The U.S. Army Reserves let into their ranks a Chinese national who was convicted on Monday of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government. Following a two-week trial, a jury found Ji Chaoqun, 31, of Chicago, guilty of conspiring to act as an agent of China, acting as an agent of China without registering his activities, and making a materially false statement to the U.S. Army. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the jury decision in a Tuesday statement.
KYMA News 11

Sinema and Kelly secure grant for Yuma Proving Ground

Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly secured over $13 million for the Yuma Proving Ground where there will be new improvements along U.S. 95 and the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation Canal Bridge. The post Sinema and Kelly secure grant for Yuma Proving Ground appeared first on KYMA.
Inside Indiana Business

The technicalities that ruin technical communication

Many organizations develop technical documents like white papers and blogs to explain the advantages they offer or to educate their stakeholders about situations or issues. And all too often, those efforts fall short of their objectives. Their target audiences come away not knowing any more and the organization’s team has essentially wasted the time they spent writing.
nationalinterest.org

The Army’s Project Convergence Takes War to the Speed of Light

Since 2020, Project Convergence has been pushing the envelope of the much discussed “sensor-to-shooter” timeline. The U.S. Army is revving up for Project Convergence, an annual “experiment in learning” wherein the service places breakthrough technologies into tactical situations, putting soldiers and a new generation of weapons, drones, platforms, and artificial intelligence (AI) computing to the test.
