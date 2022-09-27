Test scores near pre-pandemic level, but down overall

MANCHESTER — School officials say that in some cases, standardized test scores are close to pre-pandemic levels, but overall student performance throughout the district is lower than desired.

WHAT: Superintendent Matthew Geary presented standardized test scores Monday, showing that the pandemic impacted learning and students have not yet bounced back.

HOW: School staff plan to take action to bolster education deficiencies, especially for historically marginalized groups, he said.

Superintendent Matthew Geary gave a presentation at Monday’s Board of Education meeting detailing standardized test scores across all schools in town between the 2017-18 school year and the 2021-22 year.