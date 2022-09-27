Caught on video: Coach body-slams man at high school football game in California

Video shows a 20-year-old man being body-slammed by a coach at a high school football game in Orange County, California.

The video, taken by a parent in the stands, shows the man sprinting across the Glover Stadium field at a game between Kennedy High School and Katella High School. The man gets chased down and body-slammed by a coach from the opposing team.

The man was holding a sign with explicit language on it, but wasn't threatening anyone when the coach took him down.

It doesn't appear that the man was injured or that the coach was disciplined.

Anaheim police say the man was released after he was warned.

His name was not released, but police say he's never been a student at either school.

APD says the department will follow up with the Anaheim City Attorney's Office, which will determine if charges are applicable in the case.