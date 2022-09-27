Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
October Challenge - long exposure
October's challenge opens the door to experimentation and creativity. I am hoping that members seize the opportunity to stray outside their comfort zones and experiment with longer exposure shots. For me long exposure images are synonymous with movement, whether that be to capture the flow of a waterfall, the movement...
Fstoppers
An Easy Way to Get Better Landscape Photos
One of the most challenging parts of landscape photography is that you constantly have to balance ever-evolving conditions, seeking out new compositions, and managing camera settings and equipment. What if you could remove one of those from the equation, though? This excellent video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer discussing how you can make finding new compositions far easier.
picturecorrect.com
Tips and Tricks for Sunset Photography
I personally prefer to shoot sunsets when the sun is hiding behind clouds. In Malaysia, the best day for photographing a sunset or sunrise is a day when it is unbearably hot. This is because the sky is so clear that it is almost cloudless, therefore the sun’s heat rays are at their maximum intensity. So the next time you feel that the temperature is shooting up, pack your tripod and head for your favorite photography location!
UK photographer wins outdoor photography contest less than a year after buying camera
Lloyds Bank announced the results of its amateur photography competition – the winner has been shooting for less than a year!
IN THIS ARTICLE
petpress.net
7 Tips on How to Teach Your Dog “No” That Are Effective
Teaching your dog the word “no” is an important part of training. It’s one of the first commands you should teach your dog, and it can be used to stop bad behaviors before they become a problem. In this blog post, we will discuss how to teach...
PETS・
Fstoppers
How Well Does Topaz Labs’ New Photo AI Sharpen Blurry Photos?
Topaz Labs Photo AI has been officially released, so take a look here to see what it is, how to use it, and how well it sharpens a blurry photograph. The days are coming, my friends, when photography will be little more than software manipulation of data. Believe me, I am not a convert who's jumped on early and is screaming my lungs out from the heavens that you must all follow suit or perish. I hate that software platforms are eliminating so many skills piece by piece and leaving many of us to ponder if we actually belong in the future. But make no mistake, the future is AI. It's simply a matter of how far AI goes and how far you're willing to let it infiltrate your own world. All that being said, some of the developments coming out now are quite remarkable, and you can't help but marvel at them.
Fstoppers
How Good Is Nikon’s New 17-28mm f/2.8 Lens?
Nikon has recently released the NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 lens. See how it performs with seascape photography and whether it's worth buying or not. Is it ever possible to have too many lenses? I know most of us photographers will scoff at such a silly suggestion because really, deep down, we all suffer from a chronic case of gear acquisition syndrome (GAS), and we can never have enough of anything when it comes to our precious collections of photography gear. However, there is a line somewhere between wants and needs, and even though that line might be contextual and different for all of us, it does exist.
thespruce.com
Plant Parents: Your Guide to Houseplant Care
With fall quickly approaching, we're turning our attention from outdoor gardening to brightening the inside of our homes with some greenery and color. And whether you're a beginner houseplant parent or an experienced one, it's never a bad idea to brush up on the best ways to keep your growing houseplant collection thriving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fstoppers
When a sunny day turns dramatic!
What was a bright sunny afternoon suddenly turned dramatic as a fog bank rapidly moved on shore. The result was magical combination of atmosphere and light that brought several elements together for this image. I was unable to get sharp focus throughout, as a result some elements are not tack...
Fstoppers
Zoner Photo Studio X Receives Major Update, Continues Pressure on Adobe
Zoner Photo Studio X is a holistic solution to post-processing and file management for photographers, and yet it flies under the radar. Despite the fact its price is a fraction of Adobe's full suite, major updates to improve it are rolled out regularly, and this latest one adds a number of features.
Fstoppers
I Started a YouTube Channel to Try Out The Nikon Z 30
What happens when a non-vlogger takes a spin with Nikon’s new social media-focused Z 30 compact camera?. I don’t like social media. I'm sure I’ve made that painfully clear in any one of my many exhaustively long dissertations on the perils of a “content” focused world. But that doesn’t mean that I’m a complete Luddite. I totally understand the attraction and appeal of social media and the many social media adjacent applications that have sprouted up in the past several years, often providing serious competition to traditional media (at least in terms of watch hours if not always tangible profit). So, while I may have spent my life and career in pursuit of a more traditional understanding of filmmaking and photography as opposed to “content creation,” it would be shortsighted to suggest that our new digital landscape is merely a fad. After all, YouTube just turned 17 years old. It’ll be ready to go off to college soon. It’s worth taking seriously. And, for many, a side hustle as an influencer is more than just a hobby. It’s a legitimate career path.
Fstoppers
Everything You Need to Know About Rolling Shutter
Now that we are firmly in the age of mirrorless cameras, many photographers have discovered the silent magic of the electronic shutter, but that is not without its drawbacks. Filmmakers have known about the dangers of rolling shutter for years, and it is now something photographers need to be aware of as well. This excellent video tutorial will explain what rolling shutter is, why it happens, and how to avoid it.
Fstoppers
What Is This $25 Digital Microscope Doing in My Gear Bag?
I am a sucker for gadgets, but I am also a skeptic, so when I took the plunge on an inexpensive handheld digital microscope I found for macro photography, I didn’t have high expectations. I am glad to say my low expectations on the $25 Jiusion digital microscope were...
DIY Photography
This is how polarized light works and how you can use polarizing filters to see crazy effects in-camera
Polarizing filters are something that pretty much all of us own as photographers. It may not be something we really use all that often, but most of us have at least one somewhere in our pile of camera bags filled with gear. But what exactly is polarized light? And how can we used to go beyond the usual popping of skies and foliage in landscapes?
Fstoppers
You Can Turn Your DJI Air 2S or Air 2 Into a Whole New Drone
You may have seen some of the hoopla over the Insta 360 Sphere. It's a 360-degree camera that mounts on two popular drones, the DJI Air 2S and its predecessor, the Air2. So, what is it exactly?. It's two cameras, each with a 180-degree field of view, that are mounted...
Fstoppers
A First Look at the Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless Camera
The Fujifilm X-H2 is the company's latest entry in its highly popular X Series line of mirrorless cameras, and it brings with it some impressive new features, the most notable being its new 40-megapixel sensor, the highest ever in an APS-C camera. This excellent video review takes a look at the new camera, how it compares to the X-H2S, and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD Lens for Fujifilm X Series Cameras
Standard zoom lenses with f/2.8 apertures are some of the most popular workhorses out there, as they cover many commonly used focal lengths and offer enough light-gathering power to handle a wide range of scenarios and needs. However, such lenses can be quite expensive, which is why the Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD, which comes in at $799, is such an intriguing option. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and if its performance and image quality can outpace its bargain price tag.
BHG
The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mrs Hinch fans share hack to get rid of condensation from windows - and it costs £1
As autumn arrives and the weather gets colder, chances are you will have noticed condensation is starting to build up on your windows, particularly in the morning. As well as being really annoying, it can actually cause mould to grow around your windows, so it's no surprise people are desperate for cheap ways to stop the water droplets forming in the first place.
Fstoppers
A Review of the New Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD Lens
Tamron is one of the most exciting companies in the photography world right now, putting pressure on other manufacturers by releasing lenses that offer a ton of performance for their respective prices and that often push the envelope of design. One of the most exciting lenses in their current lineup is the 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD, and this excellent video review takes a look at the performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Comments / 0