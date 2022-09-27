Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Hurricane Ian
Damaging winds and rain are lashing Florida as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall. High level clouds will sweep over parts of the state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley
WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it’s working. A group that sued to reopen the road to Waipio Valley has planned what it calls a peaceful gathering to support ocean access — which they say they are still not getting, even after an agreement was reached with Hawaii County.
KITV.com
Controversy over concrete: some angered by plastered coast on Oahu's north shore
PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Criticism mounted on social media this week over an Instagram video capturing a slope on the shores of Paumalu, or Sunset Beach, covered in concrete with a layer of sand over it. Seawalls, or any device to solidify a coastline, is counterproductive, climate change expert Chip...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: Ian impacts air travel nationwide
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Brush fire evacuation orders lifted on Hawaii Island; HFD monitoring hotspots
OOKALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Fire Department responded to a brush fire Thursday in Ookala that triggered evacuations in the area. As of 6:30 p.m., officials said evacuated residents are now allowed to go back to their homes as the threat from the fire has significantly decreased. An evacuation shelter...
Did you know the Big Island has lava wolf spiders?
Hawaii Volcanoes NP said a lava wolf spider was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks.
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii residents in Florida hunker down as Ian barrels over Sunshine State
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tuffy Nicholas splits time between Hawaii and Florida. And when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Sunshine State on Wednesday, he just happened to be in Sarasota. He hunkered down about 30 miles north of where Ian’s eye passed. The good news: He didn’t lose power....
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Sept. 29, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A number of recent, serious vandalism at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui designer, owner of Pulelehua gears up for Los Angeles Fashion Week
A majority of those surveyed pointed to low morale and gave the chief low marks for leadership. As Defense Secretary arrives on Oahu, families sickened by fuel-tainted water demand help. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected be on Oahu Wednesday night through Friday and plans...
honolulumagazine.com
Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu
Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIVE: Watch breaking storm coverage from Florida as Hurricane Ian pummels state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane Ian is pummeling Florida as a major Category 4 storm. WATCH live coverage of the storm’s impacts from Gray TV affiliate WWSB in Sarasota:. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of...
Moving away from Red Hill, into Hurricane Ian
"I feel like I’m in the next level of 'Jumanji' with all this stuff," said Cape Coral evacuee Kelly Morris, "the moving and COVID and now this and I’m just like, ‘Okay, what’s next?’"
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1800s
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
KITV.com
COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii starts tracking reinfections in hopes of managing new phase of COVID’s spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state recorded the first COVID reinfection in September 2020. Since then, reinfection has soared. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said at least 10% of all COVID-19 cases last week occurred in people who had already had the virus. The Department of Health is now including reinfections...
