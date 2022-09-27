ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley

WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it’s working. A group that sued to reopen the road to Waipio Valley has planned what it calls a peaceful gathering to support ocean access — which they say they are still not getting, even after an agreement was reached with Hawaii County.
Midday Newscast: Ian impacts air travel nationwide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Brush fire evacuation orders lifted on Hawaii Island; HFD monitoring hotspots

OOKALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Fire Department responded to a brush fire Thursday in Ookala that triggered evacuations in the area. As of 6:30 p.m., officials said evacuated residents are now allowed to go back to their homes as the threat from the fire has significantly decreased. An evacuation shelter...
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review

A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 29, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A number of recent, serious vandalism at...
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Maui designer, owner of Pulelehua gears up for Los Angeles Fashion Week

A majority of those surveyed pointed to low morale and gave the chief low marks for leadership. As Defense Secretary arrives on Oahu, families sickened by fuel-tainted water demand help. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected be on Oahu Wednesday night through Friday and plans...
Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu

Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
