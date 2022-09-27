ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Kyrie Irving gets honest about Ben Simmons

It was a rough year last season for the Brooklyn Nets and star Ben Simmons. Simmons had to deal with injuries and other off-the-court issues while the Nets underperformed. However, teammate Kyrie Irving sees big things this coming year for Simmons and thinks the sky is the limit. “That level...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons 3-point watch is already on with Nets

The fact that Simmons even practicing long-range attempts is a good sign. He’s long been criticized for his inability to shoot the rock but maybe, that’ll change. Most importantly, the former Sixer is healthy and working towards a bounce back season with Brooklyn. Ben Simmons missed all of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Nets’ Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons trio is destined to go up in flames

The Brooklyn Nets feature arguably the most talent in the NBA. Their trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons has the potential to lead the team to an NBA Finals victory. But can they realistically come together and find a way to win? Between drama and various storylines, the Nets big 3 has plenty of concerns heading into the 2022-2023 season. As a result, there are 3 main reasons why the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons trio is destined to go up in flames.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Chris Paul on Kevin Durant, Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns are in day three of training camp, and Chris Paul was available to the media to answer some questions on the offseason. When asked on his thoughts around Kevin Durant and Jae Crowder, Paul offered up a steadfast opinion. “I think you learn in this league you...
PHOENIX, AZ
Popculture

New York Knicks Player Reveals Engagement

A New York Knicks star player is getting married. Jalen Brunson recently announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Ali Marks. In the joint Instagram post, the couple wrote "forever" and posts two photos of them embracing after Brunson proposed to her. Marks went to Instagram to reveal...
NBA
CBS Sports

Washington Wizards 2022-23 NBA preview: Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis look to form new duo in D.C.

Coming off of a forgettable 2021-22 campaign that saw them finish 12th in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards will be looking to bounce back and climb back into the playoff picture this season. The team has missed the postseason in three out of the last four seasons, and when they did make it in 2021, they lost to the 76ers in five games in the first round.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy