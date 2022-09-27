Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
thecomeback.com
Kyrie Irving gets honest about Ben Simmons
It was a rough year last season for the Brooklyn Nets and star Ben Simmons. Simmons had to deal with injuries and other off-the-court issues while the Nets underperformed. However, teammate Kyrie Irving sees big things this coming year for Simmons and thinks the sky is the limit. “That level...
Nets’ Steve Nash doesn’t care if Ben Simmons ever shoots a jump shot in Brooklyn, praises versatility
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash praised the versatility of Ben Simmons, saying that he does not care if Simmons "ever shoots a jump shot" for the Nets.
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
On Thursday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons 3-point watch is already on with Nets
The fact that Simmons even practicing long-range attempts is a good sign. He’s long been criticized for his inability to shoot the rock but maybe, that’ll change. Most importantly, the former Sixer is healthy and working towards a bounce back season with Brooklyn. Ben Simmons missed all of...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA・
Miami Heat: What to make of Kyle Lowry’s prickly response to Pat Riley
As the Miami Heat begin their training camp, fresh off of Media Day, there is tons to dive into. With storylines galore and actual fresh basketball content to analyze along the way, things will unfold left and right. Then though, there are those situations where there are new developments on...
Nets' Steve Nash discusses Kevin Durant, offseason drama
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said that his relationship with Kevin Durant is just fine after a rocky summer in which Durant requested a trade.
3 reasons Nets’ Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons trio is destined to go up in flames
The Brooklyn Nets feature arguably the most talent in the NBA. Their trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons has the potential to lead the team to an NBA Finals victory. But can they realistically come together and find a way to win? Between drama and various storylines, the Nets big 3 has plenty of concerns heading into the 2022-2023 season. As a result, there are 3 main reasons why the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons trio is destined to go up in flames.
Yardbarker
Chris Paul on Kevin Durant, Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns are in day three of training camp, and Chris Paul was available to the media to answer some questions on the offseason. When asked on his thoughts around Kevin Durant and Jae Crowder, Paul offered up a steadfast opinion. “I think you learn in this league you...
Popculture
New York Knicks Player Reveals Engagement
A New York Knicks star player is getting married. Jalen Brunson recently announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Ali Marks. In the joint Instagram post, the couple wrote "forever" and posts two photos of them embracing after Brunson proposed to her. Marks went to Instagram to reveal...
NBA・
CBS Sports
Washington Wizards 2022-23 NBA preview: Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis look to form new duo in D.C.
Coming off of a forgettable 2021-22 campaign that saw them finish 12th in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards will be looking to bounce back and climb back into the playoff picture this season. The team has missed the postseason in three out of the last four seasons, and when they did make it in 2021, they lost to the 76ers in five games in the first round.
