The Terry County commissioners Court met Monday morning September 26, 2022, to discuss several things that were on the agenda. There were no public comments on the agenda and after they approved the minutes and examined and paid the bills, the Court heard from County Judge JD “Butch” Wagner on his monthly reports. According to Judge Wagner, he had 34 new cases in the month of August and he closed 25 cases.

TERRY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO