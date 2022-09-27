Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Related
Click10.com
Gas station stores in Lee, Collier counties become havens amid Hurricane Ian’s havoc
EAST NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s aftermath in Lee and Collier counties means driving through inundated streets despite a gas shortage, shopping only with cash at the few stores open, staying away from damaged electric poles, and finding boats stuck in unlikely areas. On Thursday, a day after...
Fort Myers residents begin to survey damage
Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction across Southwest Florida as it roared through as a Category 4 storm.
Click10.com
Mother shares videos of Ian’s storm surge after staying in apartment near Naples beach
NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s storm surge in Naples was so high a mother who was with her son, as her police officer husband worked, was prepared to break into a third-floor laundry room in her apartment building. Katie Harmling didn’t have to evacuate her second-floor apartment, or...
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island under State of Emergency, issues mandatory evacuation
Marco Island has issued a mandatory evacuation order due to Ian. There is a predicted storm surge of 6 to 9 feet which means conditions warrant an evacuation. “Now is the time for residents to leave the Island,” Marco Island said in a news release. A state of emergency...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Naples orders mandatory evacuation, declares Local State of Emergency
The City of Naples has issued a mandatory evacuation order in some areas as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Shelter in place ordered for Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian moves ashore
FORT MYERS — A shelter-in-place order is currently in place for the Fort Myers area, according to Lee County Public Safety. The order comes as Hurricane Ian’s eyewall moved onto Sanibel and Captiva islands about noon Wednesday. Public Safety says it is important to stay indoors until it...
fox4now.com
Boil notice, school closures, curfew in place in Lee County following Hurricane Ian
People in Lee County are being instructed to boil water. The Bail Water Notice was issued after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. The School District of Lee County announced it will be closed until next week. In addition, a curfew is in effect through 6...
usf.edu
Grim news as Lee County officials provide update on Hurricane Ian
It was a grim assessment late Wednesday. The impacts of Hurricane Ian undoubtedly caused extensive infrastructure damage, likely deaths, sparked some looting, and resulted in the activation of a county-wide curfew as of 6 p.m. "Our community has been, in some respects, decimated," Roger DesJarlais, the Lee County manager, said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Extreme Wind Warning In Effect For Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres, And Fort Myers Until 6 PM
An extreme wind warning is in effect for Cape Coral FL, Lehigh Acres FL, and Fort Myers FL until 6:00 PM EDT for extremely dangerous hurricane winds. Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior
850wftl.com
Naples Fire Rescue station flooded by storm surge
Public information officer Tarin Bachle for Naples Fire Rescue shared a live video from fire station one which has been flooded by storm surge. Bachle estimated there was about four feet of water inside the station. Viewers can see Bachle and other personnel wading in the water as they try...
Miami New Times
Lee County Skipped Evacuation of Jail Located in Evacuation Zone UPDATED
Update published 9:35 a.m. 9/29/2022: Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno released a statement claiming that inmates at the downtown Fort Myers jail are safe. He says that "in an abundance of caution, inmates were relocated within the main jail to a higher floor." More than two million Floridians were told...
Curfew in effect for Naples and Collier County
Naples and Collier County will be in place from 6 p.m. tonight (9/29) to 6 a.m. tomorrow (9/30). Collier County says there is good reason behind this curfew.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC News
Cape Coral hit by storm surge, residents trapped in homes and vehicles
Cape Coral City Manager Rob Hernandez describes the situation after the city took a hard hit from Hurricane Ian, including residents trapped and emergency services struggling to reach them.Sept. 29, 2022.
WATCH: Naples firefighters rescue woman from flooded car
Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, under mandatory evacuation
Storm surges and beach erosion are very real threats for a significant portion of Southwest Florida, particularly in Sanibel. A formal state of emergency was declared on Monday evening. On Tuesday, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for Sanibel. The mayor of Sanibel has issued a curfew from 9 p.m. to...
Marco Island boaters batten down the hatches; city declares a state of emergency
On Monday, it took under 30 minutes for Marco Island City Council to declare a State of Emergency for the island.
Hurricane Ian: Video shows storm surge conditions on Marco Island
A video on Twitter showed the beginning of rising storm surge on Marco Island.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hurricane Ian crossing Florida, then to head up Atlantic Coast
(WALA) - We are tracking major Hurricane Ian as it tracks inland over the Florida Peninsula. The hurricane made landfall around 2:10 p.m. CDT near Cayo Costa, Fla., with winds at 150 mph. Storm surge has been catastrophic in places like Marco Island, Fort Myers Beach, and Naples. This is...
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
Comments / 0