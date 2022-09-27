ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Shelter in place ordered for Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian moves ashore

FORT MYERS — A shelter-in-place order is currently in place for the Fort Myers area, according to Lee County Public Safety. The order comes as Hurricane Ian’s eyewall moved onto Sanibel and Captiva islands about noon Wednesday. Public Safety says it is important to stay indoors until it...
usf.edu

Grim news as Lee County officials provide update on Hurricane Ian

It was a grim assessment late Wednesday. The impacts of Hurricane Ian undoubtedly caused extensive infrastructure damage, likely deaths, sparked some looting, and resulted in the activation of a county-wide curfew as of 6 p.m. "Our community has been, in some respects, decimated," Roger DesJarlais, the Lee County manager, said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Warning#Tracking Hurricane Ian
850wftl.com

Naples Fire Rescue station flooded by storm surge

Public information officer Tarin Bachle for Naples Fire Rescue shared a live video from fire station one which has been flooded by storm surge. Bachle estimated there was about four feet of water inside the station. Viewers can see Bachle and other personnel wading in the water as they try...
WALA-TV FOX10

Hurricane Ian crossing Florida, then to head up Atlantic Coast

(WALA) - We are tracking major Hurricane Ian as it tracks inland over the Florida Peninsula. The hurricane made landfall around 2:10 p.m. CDT near Cayo Costa, Fla., with winds at 150 mph. Storm surge has been catastrophic in places like Marco Island, Fort Myers Beach, and Naples. This is...
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
