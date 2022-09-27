DECATUR — The piano seen in the window of the downtown Madden Arts Center will be at the center of a special lunchtime performance next week. The Decatur Area Arts Council and the Millikin University School of Music will be presenting a series of free mid-day mini-concerts at the Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Guests are allowed to bring their lunch during the performances.

DECATUR, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO