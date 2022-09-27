Read full article on original website
Downtown Decatur restaurant prepares to close, hints of one to come
DECATUR — The owners of The Establishment will be closing the downtown Decatur restaurant for good after lunch service on Friday, Oct. 7. But the location may not be empty for long. Misti Durbin, who owns The Establishment with her husband, Jamie, said another business already has plans for...
Decatur woman gets 18 month sentence after hammer attack
DECATUR — Kimiko L. Schultz, the Decatur woman who hit a man in the face with a hammer in a Christmas Day attack and was disarmed moments before she could use it to strike a cop, was sent to prison for 18 months Thursday. The sentence came despite pleas...
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review.
SCHLEETER: Pride Fest in Decatur here to stay
Decatur Pride Fest was a huge success on Saturday, Sept. 17. From 500 to 700 persons were estimated in attendance. A total of 31 vendors sold things or gave out information for their organization. It was a great day for the LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate who they are in a safe, nonjudgmental place.
On Biz: Coney McKane’s new owner, Potbelly Sandwich Works, Brilliant Smiles and Tans by Katie
Macon County diners may soon be able to add a Potbelly Sandwich Works to their list of restaurant options. Potbelly Corporation has announced the signing of an agreement with Rob Wilbern that will bring five of its locations to the Springfield-Champaign-Decatur area. Wilbern runs a certified public accounting firm, an...
Funerals today for Sept. 30
BENJAMIN, Florence Eileen, 91, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur. KAUZLARICH, Ryan A., 54, Decatur, 5-7 p.m. at Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur. MORGAN, David H., 73, Tuscola, 10 a.m. at Tuscola First Christian Church, 101 E. Church St., Tuscola. PARRISH, Richard L.,...
MEETINGS
DECATUR — Dulcimer Club Meeting at Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur, will be Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your instrument and learn a new tune. Free to public. ***. NARVRE unit #77. DECATUR — N. A. R. V. R. E. the National Association...
Garden Club of Decatur hosts Tablescapes event ahead of the holidays
DECATUR — Several Decatur businesses, organizations and individuals are already getting into the holiday spirit. Decorated tables were on display Saturday for Tablescapes, a fundraiser for the Garden Club of Decatur, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur. Nearly 40 tables were dressed up in various themes, including Christmas, Halloween and Thanksgiving. Businesses, organizations, individuals and Garden Club members each hosted a table.
Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater adding events as renovations continue
DECATUR — With the upgrades and repairs well underway, the owners Decatur’s historic downtown Lincoln Square Theater can now put some attention on booking more shows and events. “And we’re just getting started,” said Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater secretary. “It’s really exciting.”...
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (12) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
Mid-Day Music Concerts scheduled to begin again
DECATUR — The piano seen in the window of the downtown Madden Arts Center will be at the center of a special lunchtime performance next week. The Decatur Area Arts Council and the Millikin University School of Music will be presenting a series of free mid-day mini-concerts at the Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Guests are allowed to bring their lunch during the performances.
Athens smashes through Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 37-8
Athens dismissed Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central by a 37-8 count in an Illinois high school football matchup. Athens struck in front of Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 29-8 to begin the second quarter. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored. The Warriors put a...
Boxed in: Jacksonville's defense bottles Decatur Eisenhower's attack 48-0
Jacksonville's defense kept Decatur Eisenhower under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 48-0 decision on September 30 in Illinois football action. Jacksonville drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Decatur Eisenhower after the first quarter. The Crimsons opened a lopsided 41-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
Quick jolt prompts Toledo Cumberland to power past Villa Grove 42-14
Toledo Cumberland rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 42-14 win over Villa Grove in Illinois high school football on September 30. Toledo Cumberland drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Villa Grove after the first quarter. The Pirates registered a 28-7 advantage at...
Champaign Central blanks Bloomington 2-0
Champaign Central sent Bloomington home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 2-0 decision in Illinois girls volleyball action on September 29. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Moultrie County state's attorney files lawsuit against Safe-T Act
SPRINGFIELD — Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver filed a lawsuit Friday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other top Illinois Democrats, alleging that they violated the state's constitution with the passage and signing of the massive criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act. The law was signed...
Colfax Ridgeview soars over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40-12
Colfax Ridgeview swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40-12 during this Illinois football game. Recently on September 16, Colfax Ridgeview squared off with Fisher in a football game . For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a...
Bielema bests Badgers: Illinois beats Wisconsin in coach's return to Madison
MADISON — Bret Bielema entered Camp Randall to a small chorus of boos, but his team left with the last laugh. In his return to Wisconsin for the first time after leaving the Badgers in 2012, he led Illinois to its first win in Madison in 20 years. "I...
Take a seat: Chatham Glenwood owns Springfield Lanphier in huge victory 56-14
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chatham Glenwood broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-14 explosion on Springfield Lanphier during this Illinois football game. The first quarter gave Chatham Glenwood a 21-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier. The Titans opened a colossal 42-7 gap...
