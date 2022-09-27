ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks ripped higher Wednesday after the market digested the Bank of England's announcement that it would start buying bonds to stabilize markets after the UK government's economic plan was met with swift and sudden criticism. But U.S. stock futures Thursday morning indicated a renewed descent. All three major indices are headed for big monthly losses as the third quarter winds down Friday. So far, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen about 6.5% in September, while the Dow is down about 5.8% and the S&P 500 has declined about 5.9%. Follow live markets updates here.
STOCKS
CNBC

We're upgrading our rating on AbbVie amid a false report on the biopharma's guidance

In our story Friday summarizing key takeaways from the Club's daily meeting, we briefly mentioned that analysts at SVB Securities lowered the bank's price target on AbbVie (ABBV) to $135 from $140, before then issuing a clarification to their initial research note. We argue that the Club holding stock should not be trading down more than 4% on this questionable price target revision, and instead we're upgrading our rating on the company back to 1.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
CNBC

Options Action: Bearish bets on Apple

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at two straight days of bearish bets on Apple. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
STOCKS
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Friday — September be gone, inflation still hot, Nike glut

U.S. stock futures point to a modestly higher open on the last day of September and the final day of the third quarter on Wall Street. Big losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq for the month and the quarter. A terrible session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting its lowest level since November 2020. The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator comes in hotter than expected Friday before-the-bell and shows prices are still rising at a rapid clip. Elevated bond yields dip.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Ipos#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc
CNBC

FTX is paying $51 million in cash for Voyager assets, court records show

FTX's winning bid for bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital includes a $51 million cash payment, with an additional $60 million in earnouts and incentives. The bulk of the offer is for the fair market value of Voyager's cryptocurrencies, which Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will distribute pro rata to customers who move to FTX's platform.
MARKETS
CNBC

‘The Fed is breaking things’ – Here’s what has Wall Street on edge as risks rise around the world

Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Fed's preferred gauge shows inflation accelerated even more than expected in August

Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and others

Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold bound for dismal quarter on aggressive rate hike fears

Gold rose to a one-week high as the dollar retreated from recent highs on Friday but bullion was headed towards its worst quarter since March last year, buckling under fears of impending large interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.06% to $1,661.79 per ounce by 4:00...
MARKETS
CNBC

Chartmaster: So what's next for Nike?

Carter Worth of Worth Charting takes a closer look at Nike. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Jeff Mills and Julie Biel.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy