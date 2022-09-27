Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Apple, CarMax, Bed Bath & Beyond and more
Apple (AAPL) – Apple lost 2.2% in the premarket after BofA Securities downgraded it to neutral from buy. BofA said Apple has held up relatively well in a down market, but it expects a negative impact on the company from weakening consumer demand. CarMax (KMX) – CarMax shares slumped...
CNBC
Friday, Sept. 30, 2022: Cramer says buy this discount retailer after another company's warning
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their thoughts on how the latest inflation reads will not deter the Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates even further. They also break down the stock they like off of Nike's inventory glut issues.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks ripped higher Wednesday after the market digested the Bank of England's announcement that it would start buying bonds to stabilize markets after the UK government's economic plan was met with swift and sudden criticism. But U.S. stock futures Thursday morning indicated a renewed descent. All three major indices are headed for big monthly losses as the third quarter winds down Friday. So far, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen about 6.5% in September, while the Dow is down about 5.8% and the S&P 500 has declined about 5.9%. Follow live markets updates here.
CNBC
We're upgrading our rating on AbbVie amid a false report on the biopharma's guidance
In our story Friday summarizing key takeaways from the Club's daily meeting, we briefly mentioned that analysts at SVB Securities lowered the bank's price target on AbbVie (ABBV) to $135 from $140, before then issuing a clarification to their initial research note. We argue that the Club holding stock should not be trading down more than 4% on this questionable price target revision, and instead we're upgrading our rating on the company back to 1.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Options Action: Bearish bets on Apple
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at two straight days of bearish bets on Apple. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Friday — September be gone, inflation still hot, Nike glut
U.S. stock futures point to a modestly higher open on the last day of September and the final day of the third quarter on Wall Street. Big losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq for the month and the quarter. A terrible session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting its lowest level since November 2020. The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator comes in hotter than expected Friday before-the-bell and shows prices are still rising at a rapid clip. Elevated bond yields dip.
CNBC
How Gautam Adani became the world's fourth richest person while billionaires like Jeff Bezos lost tens of billions
Gautam Adani has had a very good year. The Indian billionaire briefly surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the second-richest person in the world in September, according to Bloomberg. He's now ranked as the world's fourth wealthiest person. Outside Southeast Asia, Adani is hardly a household name. That might...
CNBC
Ford's stock is up 70% since Jim Farley became CEO – but he still has a ton of work to do
Ford's stock is up 70% since Jim Farley became CEO on Oct. 1, 2020. It hit decades-high prices of more than $25 a share to begin this year before more recent declines. Farley has restructured operations and largely brought Wall Street back into the automaker's corner for the first time since Alan Mulally stepped down as CEO eight years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
FTX is paying $51 million in cash for Voyager assets, court records show
FTX's winning bid for bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital includes a $51 million cash payment, with an additional $60 million in earnouts and incentives. The bulk of the offer is for the fair market value of Voyager's cryptocurrencies, which Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will distribute pro rata to customers who move to FTX's platform.
CNBC
Charts suggest it’s ‘way too early’ to expect the stock market to rebound, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors that the stock market is unlikely to recover anytime soon. "The charts, as interpreted by Mark Sebastian … suggest that this market's got more downside and it's way too early to go really bullish," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned...
CNBC
‘The Fed is breaking things’ – Here’s what has Wall Street on edge as risks rise around the world
Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
CNBC
Is the UK now a buy? Analysts weigh in after market meltdown and Bank of England intervention
The Bank of England on Wednesday was forced to intervene in the bond market with a temporary purchase program. U.K. bond yields are on course for their sharpest monthly incline since at least 1957, while the pound fell to an all-time low against the dollar on Monday. Although some analysts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Fed's preferred gauge shows inflation accelerated even more than expected in August
Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening.
CNBC
Activist Jana prepares to bring star nominees to Freshpet’s board. Here’s how it may create value
Business: Freshpet manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand, along with Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty and natural, as well as online.
MLB・
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and others
Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
CNBC
Pension fund panic led to Bank of England's emergency intervention: Here's what you need to know
To prevent an "unwarranted tightening of financing conditions and a reduction of the flow of credit to the real economy," the FPC said it would buy gilts on "whatever scale is necessary" for a limited time. Central to the bank's extraordinary announcement was panic among pension funds, with some of...
CNBC
Gold bound for dismal quarter on aggressive rate hike fears
Gold rose to a one-week high as the dollar retreated from recent highs on Friday but bullion was headed towards its worst quarter since March last year, buckling under fears of impending large interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.06% to $1,661.79 per ounce by 4:00...
CNBC
CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman Speaks with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Thursday, September 29. All references must be sourced to CNBC. PART I. JIM CRAMER: Ever since James Gorman took over...
CNBC
Google to shut down gaming service Stadia as CEO Pichai continues cost-cutting efforts
Google said it's shuttering the gaming service Stadia that it launched in 2019. The company said Stadia servers will be turned off Jan. 18, and most refunds should be completed by then. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said recently he wants to make the company 20% more efficient.
CNBC
Chartmaster: So what's next for Nike?
Carter Worth of Worth Charting takes a closer look at Nike. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Jeff Mills and Julie Biel.
Comments / 0