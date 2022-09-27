ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

magnoliareporter.com

Ouachita County had another COVID-19 death

Ouachita County recorded its 116th COVID-19 death on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of new virus cases fell in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,289. Total Active Cases: 35, down six since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 claims another Union County resident

Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
UNION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, September 27

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 27, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jamie Jay Mahaffey, 3530 Hwy 79 N, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 26. Union. John David Reed, 346 Colony East Drive, El Dorado;...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County under burn ban

Columbia County Judge Denny Foster has declared a ban on all outdoor burning in the county. The Arkansas Forestry Commission has advised the county that conditions are very dry. The KBDI (Keetch-Byram Drought Index) is increasing daily. The ban will be lifted when conditions improve. Thirty of Arkansas’ 75 counties...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 29, 2022: The Central Hub has been sold

The ink is drying on a contract to sell The Central Hub on the Magnolia Square. It won’t be returning as a restaurant and bar, but food, alcohol, musical entertainment and special events will be involved. In what we regard as a huge plus, the new ownership is local. A proud husband of the buyer tells us that there will be a six-figure remodel involved with a hoped-for reopening around Valentine’s Day-Mardi Gras. So be watching our real estate list for details. We expect to publish a more extensive report on the new business’ plans after Halloween.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas correction facilities releasing inmates early due to overcrowding

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Corrections is facing overcrowding at facilities across the state. That’s why it is planning to release almost 400 potential parolees throughout the rest of this year. The ADC says the board of corrections approved a list of 369 inmates...
Kicker 102.5

Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas

By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
ARKANSAS STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash

CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
ROSWELL, NM
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police investigating South Clay Street homicide

Magnolia Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night. First responders were dispatched about 11:37 p.m. after a 911 call said that a man had apparently been struck by a vehicle on South Clay Street. Upon arrival, they found the body of Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia....
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas Outdoor Social benefits Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation

Farmers Bank & Trust hosted its third annual South Arkansas Outdoor Social in Columbia County on September 16-17. The two-day, three-event benefit served as a fundraiser for the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation. The affair consisted of a free fishing derby at the Southern Arkansas University Engineering Pond on Friday,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas alligator season over with 157 tags

Arkansans looking for one of the state’s most exciting hunts wrapped up their efforts last weekend with the conclusion of the 2022 alligator hunting season. When first light began to break Monday morning, signaling the end of the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, 157 alligators had been tagged and reported to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
ARKANSAS STATE

