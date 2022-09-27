ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Lake Charter Township, MI

WKHM

NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Contestant Brayden Lape to perform at the K105.3 Fall Fest and Chili Classic on October 1

Jackson, Mich. (Sept. 27, 2022) – Brayden Lape, the 16-year-old Grass Lake native that became an instant TV sensation after his performance last week on NBC’s hit show “The Voice” will perform at this year’s K105.3 Fall Fest and Chili Classic, the station announced today. Lape will perform at the event this Saturday (October 1) at approximately 2 p.m. ET on the Harvest Solar stage located at the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Mechanic St. in downtown Jackson.
WLNS

Furry friend Madame Zeroni looking for chillax family

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you ever seen the movie Holes? Well while she may not look like the character from the 2003 movie starring Shia LaBeouf, Madame Z could use a quieter place to call home. According to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, the two-year-old mastiff mix is sweet and worried, who […]
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Ian is just shy of Cat 5 and the top headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest update on Hurricane Ian as it moves just shy of a Category 5 storm. Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about how Ian is impacting college football, a varsity football season is canceled while JV and varsity volleyball squads raise awareness for suicide prevention and a ‘strange’ Halloween display. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WLNS

Jackson man helps give voice to the community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of redemption, and of one man’s calling to be there for the Jackson community. “I’m not going to focus on what I couldn’t do but what I could do,” said Owner of the Jackson Blazer Alan Wade. For Wade, it’s one that starts on March 4 1989. It […]
US 103.1

Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WLNS

Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
1051thebounce.com

These Michigan Hotels Are Reportedly Haunted

Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Michigan, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names six haunted hotels in the Mitten. I knew we had a few, but having six haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “Haunting elements seem to linger in hotels, where tortured souls met their unfortunate deaths,” OnlyinYourState.com states in the article. “Still, even though they may make spooky bumps in the night, their presence seems to garner Michigan hotels plenty of curiosity among guests who want to experience what it’s like to lodge in haunted accommodations. Here are some spots throughout the state where you can still book a room in a spooky hotel.”
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Hurricane Ian update and a new face at News 10!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki tells us if we’ll see any sunshine on Wednesday. Plus the latest update on Hurricane Ian and we introduce the newest member of the News 10 family. ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 28, 2022. Average High: 69º Average Low 47º
