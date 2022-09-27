ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Dogfish, Dewey Beer, Fifer Orchards team up on autumn ale

By Charlie Megginson
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34huIi_0iC7GKEn00

Dogfish will unveil its new autumn ale, “Deep Delish,” brewed in collaboration with Dewey Beer Co. and Fifer Orchards, during its second-annual Harvest Festival.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery will host its second-annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Milton Tasting Room and Kitchen .

The free event will feature food, music, art, entertainment, and off-centered ales, including a brand-new fall beer brewed in collaboration with Dewey Beer Co. and Fifer Orchards .

“I am always pumped for this time of year and for our annual Harvest Festival, but Deep Delish, our new collaboration beer with Dewey Beer Co. and Fifer Orchards, is going to bring a whole new level of excitement to the event,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head founder and brewer.

“I think our drinkers are going to have a lot of fun tasting it, especially knowing that it was ideated and brewed in partnership with two other Delaware native brands.”

Deep Delish, which clocks in at 9.7% ABV, is the first limited-edition 12-ounce can to be released from Dogfish Head’s Milton Tasting Room & Kitchen, was brewed in partnership with Dewey Beer Co. and Fifer Orchards .

With maple syrup, brown sugar and apple juice concentrate from Fifer Orchards, “the beer radiates notes of maple and apple crisp for a fresh-from-the-oven flavor,” according to Dogfish.

Deep Delish will be available on draft and in 6-pack, 12-ounce cans to-go for $14 each, while supplies last.

Upon arrival at Harvest Festival, guests can take a stroll around the Grassy Knoll to check out the food trucks and booths run by unique local Delaware vendors and artisans, including members of The Developing Artist Collaboration , a local arts-centric non-profit, who will be performing live acrylic paint pour-overs.

Throughout the day, the Tasting Room & Kitchen will offer food and cocktail specials and tours of the brewery and Steampunk Treehouse.

Inside, DJ 45 will be spinning vinyl tunes while Hot Sauce and Homestead Blue Grass Band serenade guests on the outdoor stage.

A portion of the proceeds from the Harvest Festival will benefit Brandywine Valley SPCA, an organization that advocates for the well-being and welfare of animals. Guests can also show their support by bringing their pup to the on-site dog photo booth from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For those that can’t make it to Harvest Festival but still want to drink in the fall spirit, Dogfish Head has other options available.

Dogfish Head autumn beers

  • Amazön Lederhösen: Brewed with all German Munich malt, noble hops and lager yeast, Amazön Lederhösen (5.2% ABV) is a traditional märzen beer that’s filled with luscious layers of maltiness. The perfect pint for the season, its aromas and flavors will have drinkers thinking they’re right there, at the largest beer drinking event in the world … Oktoberfest in Germany! Available on draft at Dogfish Head’s Rehoboth brewpub, Brewings & Eats, and in cans to-go at Dogfish Head’s Off-Centered EmPOURium.
  • Punkin Ale: A full-bodied brown ale with smooth hints of pumpkin and brown sugar, Dogfish Head brews its Punkin Ale (7% ABV) with pumpkin meat, brown sugar and spices. As the season cools, warm up with this fall-favorite! Available on draft and in 6pk/12oz bottles at Dogfish Head’s Milton Tasting Room & Kitchen and at the brewery’s Rehoboth brewpub and Off-Centered EmPOURium.

To learn more about Dogfish Head’s Harvest Festival happenings, please visit this link .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KT1P_0iC7GKEn00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Beef, Beer & Beebe at The Lodge at Truitt Homestead

The Lodge at Truitt Homestead hosted Beef, Beer & Beebe Sep. 23, when food, libations, auctions and live entertainment raised funds in support of Beebe Healthcare. The event included a gourmet surf-and-turf barbecue buffet, an oyster-shucking station and a premium bar with a welcome flight of craft beer for all attendees.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

New owner expanding services at RISE Fitness in Rehoboth

Maryland-based Pure Family Fitness is the new owner of RISE Fitness + Adventure outside Rehoboth Beach. During an interview Sept. 23, Pure Family Fitness owner Nick Taghipour said his company took over ownership in mid-July. They have a plan is to expand the gym’s offerings by utilizing 7,000 square feet of unused second-floor office space; the existing gym is 25,000 square feet.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Chances on sale for $2,000 Rehoboth restaurant gift cards

The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum is encouraging members and friends to purchase Dine-a-Rama raffle tickets by 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17. Board members purchased gift cards to 15 downtown restaurants with a total value of $2,000 to be raffled off to a lucky winner. The restaurants chosen have been generous supporters of the museum’s Beach Ball gala for a number of years.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
oceancity.com

Fall Foodie Favorites in Ocean City, MD

With pumpkin spice and everything nice taking over the Fall scene, Ocean City keeps up with their fall foodie seasonal favorites. Pumpkin spice popcorn is now available for the season! With a subtle taste of pumpkin and cinnamon, a small box will just not do. Apple pie popcorn is just...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, DE
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
Katie Cherrix

Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MD

Despite popular opinion, there are plenty of places to get a tasty bite to eat on the Eastern Shore, you just have to know where to look. Most of the time, the places with the best food are the ones with a barely-noticeable storefront and a half-working website. Viet Taste in Salisbury is no exception. Getting food here is like getting a warm, comforting hug. Here are my favorite menu items that I've tried so far. I'm sure you will love them too.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Greene Turtle in Village of Five Points is closing

Last year, it was the Greene Turtle on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk that closed. This year, it’s the Greene Turtle in the Villages of Five Points outside Lewes. In an email Sept. 27, co-owner Mike Venanzi said the last day for the Lewes restaurant is Friday, Sept. 30. He declined to comment on what the space will be next.
LEWES, DE
starpublications.online

Apple Scrapple Festival

The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Tasting#Brown Ale#Food Drink#Local Life#Business Industry#Beverages#Linus Business#Festival#Localevent#Dewey Beer Co
Cape Gazette

Great Outdoor Cottages in final stage of construction

On the recommendation of Sussex County Assistant County Engineer Mark Parker, at its Sept. 20 meeting, Sussex County Council voted unanimously for a change order of $128,630 to A-Del Construction for additional infrastructure work in the county-owned Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. The amended $3.8-million contract is needed due to a second warehouse on the site under construction by Great Outdoor Cottages. The original warehouse and office complex is expected to be completed in late fall. The company will relocate from its temporary facility in Millsboro.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Possible Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant raises concerns

A group of Lewes residents is concerned about the future of Cape Henlopen State Park if a proposed restaurant inside the park becomes a reality. Nine residents shared their worries in a Sept. 23 letter to the editor. They wrote: “Let’s be sure our decisions consider the life, the ecological...
LEWES, DE
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Take Kids’ Menus to Culinary Heights

These are not your average kids’ menus. Photos by Becca Mathias. For littles with big-people palates, these Delaware restaurants have elevated kids’ menus for your fearless foodies. At Raas in Lewes, kids can embark on a culinary adventure to exotic climes, exploring Indian fusion and pan-Asian dishes crafted...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Special Event Zone announced for Endless Summer Cruisin in OC

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone next week as thousands of car enthusiasts visit the resort community for Endless Summer Cruisin. Starting Tuesday, October 4th through Sunday, October 9th, speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines will be increased for violations. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines, or in some cases, arrest.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cape Gazette

Lewes resident featured in Times Square Jumbotron video

Gabby Parillon of Lewes appeared in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

NAPA opens store on Route 1 near Milton

When NAPA Auto Parts’ corporate office approached Debbie and Tim Millman about the opportunity to open a new store, their third, in Milton, it was an offer they could not refuse. “Milton is close to my heart,” Tim said. Tim is a Cape Henlopen High School grad whose...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Nicola Pizza installs familiar signs for new Lewes location

It may be a new sign, but it still has the same feel, as the smiling image of Nicola Pizza founders Nick and Joan Caggiano will continue to greet customers as they walk into the new Lewes Location. Nicola Pizza installed its roadside billboard Sept. 27 at the pizzeria’s new...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Stop, drink and support Lewes Fire Department Oct. 1-2

To kick off Fire Prevention Month, the Lewes Fire Department Auxiliary has partnered with local restaurants for the Second Annual Thirst Extinguisher Weekend Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2. Patrons who order signature drinks from participating restaurants will have a portion of the proceeds donated to the fire department.
LEWES, DE
delawaretoday.com

This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival

Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware

Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

New Candy Apple Cake Pops and Mini Boats at Lewes Coffee!

Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal • Also available for Online Order n’ Pick up • order.lewescoffee.com/. ⇒ Lewes Coffee co. Morning Checklist. Wake up. Grab a Mocha Frappe and Maple...
LEWES, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy