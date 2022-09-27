The AFC West is the not so-wild-wild West so far this season. The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos are both 2-1 but had different paths..one is coming off a stunning Week 3 loss while the other was nearly 0-3 due to play calling and communication miscues. The Los Angeles Charges are 1-2 with a plethora of injuries, including Justin Herbert and now Joey Bosa, while the Las Vegas Raiders are the lone winless team at 0-3. However, can anyone challenge K.C.? Nick Wright breaks down the possibilities of anyone dethroning his Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO