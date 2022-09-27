Read full article on original website
Ex-Eagles star shows no signs of rust in Cowboys’ debut vs. Giants, keeps ‘ramping it up’
Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters made his Dallas Cowboys debut in Monday’s 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Peters signed with the Cowboys before Week 1 following a hamstring injury which will sideline Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith until December. BUY NFL...
Look: Micah Parsons Responds To Lawrence Taylor's Message
One of the NFL's all-time greatest pass rushers acknowledged a current superstar. Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor touted the "special" Micah Parsons, telling the Dallas Cowboys star he "can’t wait to see everything you achieve young man." Parsons responded with emojis of a goat and a lion, referencing...
Is Russell Wilson on the decline? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson is off to a slower start than usual under Nathaniel Hackett with the Denver Broncos. However, has Russ shown a decline in his career, especially as a pocket passer? Colin Cowherd breaks down how he has shown none yet.
NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
Daniel Jones’ performance Monday vs. Cowboys gave Giants’ new regime something to think about
If you did not watch the game, you would have no clue about Daniel Jones’ performance Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. The stats, in this case, lied. The story told by the box score during the Giants’ 23-16 loss at MetLife Stadium was false. Jones only completed...
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Tom Brady & Bucs headline NFL's Week 4 action | UNDISPUTED
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a one-point favorite at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs heading into Sunday night. Both teams are 2-1 in this Super Bowl 55 rematch. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner.
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Chiefs-Buccaneers
The Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks will take center stage when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Brady has won the Super Bowl an NFL-record seven times and Mahomes won Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season. Here's everything...
Patriots QB Mac Jones reportedly not ruled out vs. Packers
The Patriots might have their starting quarterback available when they face the Packers on Sunday. Mac Jones' high-ankle sprain is reacting well to the treatment and he could be a game-time decision for the Week 4 matchup, The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian reported Friday. However, backup Brian Hoyer is still "expected" to start, Guregian added.
Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?
Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones is taking a bow, and this time he has earned it
Jerry Jones once made a very Jerry Jones-centric comment. It was about a decade ago and it amounted to something like this: a frank admission that there have been times when Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, probably should have fired Jerry Jones, general manager of the Dallas Cowboys – over his performance.
Washington Commanders have a lot to fix with Dallas Cowboys on the horizon
Washington continues to look for answers following last Sunday’s embarrassing 24-8 loss against Philadelphia, but don’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to be pointing any fingers. “We all share a little bit of the blame,” Rivera said during his weekly press conference. The Commanders (1-2) travel to...
Seahawks’ Legion of Gloom defense has held them back. Can they adjust?
Leave it to the always upbeat Pete Carroll to find a ripple of hope in a sea of sadness. Carroll's Seattle Seahawks switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defensive front and designated a new defensive coordinator – former defensive line coach Clint Hurtt – this offseason. Through three weeks, they have one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
Rush leads Cowboys again as Wentz tries to right Commanders
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All signs point to another start for Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, which means no NFC East reunion for Dak Prescott and Washington's Carson Wentz. While Prescott continues his recovery from a fractured thumb, Wentz is trying to get the Commanders (1-2)...
Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him
After a third straight game watching his team struggle to finish out a game well, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about the progress he has seen in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Smith mentioned Mills' pocket presence and better throws overall against the Chicago Bears than in the previous...
Craig predicts Raiders will end their losing streak vs. Broncos | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton breaks out his crystal ball to see into the future of Week 4. Watch as he reveals his most outrageous predictions, including one that involves the Las Vegas Raiders ending their losing streak when they take on Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos.
Not-so wild AFC West: can anyone dethrone Nick's Chiefs? | What's Wright?
The AFC West is the not so-wild-wild West so far this season. The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos are both 2-1 but had different paths..one is coming off a stunning Week 3 loss while the other was nearly 0-3 due to play calling and communication miscues. The Los Angeles Charges are 1-2 with a plethora of injuries, including Justin Herbert and now Joey Bosa, while the Las Vegas Raiders are the lone winless team at 0-3. However, can anyone challenge K.C.? Nick Wright breaks down the possibilities of anyone dethroning his Chiefs.
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
Cowboys' pass rush bullied Giants; Here's how Micah Parsons & Co. did it
The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has allowed only three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. It's terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three games. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
Mattison perfect complement to Vikings' Cook
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Through four NFL seasons, running back Alexander Mattison has started six games, serving as the understudy to Dalvin Cook’s starring role with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, has demonstrated his importance when he’s received his opportunities....
Lamar Jackson has more than proven himself. It's time for Ravens to pay up
There is no such thing as overpaying for a franchise quarterback. Despite the market rate for elite quarterbacks surpassing the $50 million mark, that remains a small price to pay for a proven difference-maker at the position. Three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson netted a fully guaranteed $230 million deal amid...
