CBS Sports
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Makes early exit Wednesday
Moniak left Wednesday's game early after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning, Trent Rush of Angels Radio AM 830 reports. Moniak has already missed a large portion of this season with a broken finger, and it seems possible that he re-injured the same finger. It's still unknown how severe the injury is, but Moniak was visibly in pain when he walked off the field.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Done for season
The Rockies placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee. This trip to the injured list will end Blackmon's season early, and the 36-year-old veteran will finish 2022 with a .733 OPS -- his worst mark since 2012. There's no word yet on how long it might take him to recover, but he should be ready to go by the start of next season. To fill his spot on the active roster, Colorado reinstated Jose Iglesias (thumb) from the 10-day injured list.
CBS Sports
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Will start Friday
Manager Buck Showalter said deGrom's next start will come Friday in the series opener against Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. DeGrom was originally projected to start Saturday, but he will be moved up a day and go toe-to-toe with Atlanta's ace, Max Fried. DeGrom has faced Atlanta twice this season, allowing a combined five earned runs with 21 strikeouts over 12.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Padres' Steven Wilson: Tabbed to open Thursday
Wilson will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Wilson has a 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB across 50 innings this year, and he'll make his first career start as the opener in Thursday's series finale. The rookie right-hander is unlikely to qualify for a potential victory and should give way to the bullpen after an inning or two.
CBS Sports
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Remains on bench Friday
Aquino isn't in the lineup Friday against the Cubs. Aquino has gone just 2-for-10 with a solo home run, two walks and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll remain on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. TJ Friedl will shift to right field while Jake Fraley starts in left.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
CBS Sports
Three reasons why Yankees' Aaron Judge has had home run drought since hitting No. 60
New York Yankees slugger and AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge will look to swat his 61st home run of 2022 on Wednesday night in Toronto (he's leading off though the Yankees are resting a lot of regulars after clinching the AL East). His next homer will tie Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record. Maris hit 61 home runs with the 1961 Yankees. With eight games remaining, Judge has a chance to pass Maris and own the record outright.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Connor Joe: Placed on injured list
Joe was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right serratus strain Thursday, retroactive to Sept. 26. Joe took on a depth role for the Rockies over the last month, and he's now dealing with a shoulder issue that will sideline him for the final week of the regular season. The 30-year-old slashed .238/.338/.359 with seven homers, 56 runs, 28 RBI and six steals over 111 games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Starting Friday on short rest
Lyles is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Yankees, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. A rain delay limited Lyles to just two innings and 37 pitches in his last start Monday, so manager Brandon Hyde decided to give him the ball Friday on short rest. Given the short start his last time out, it's likely Lyles will not face any limitations in Friday's outing.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Retreats to bench
Collins isn't starting Wednesday against Cincinnati. Collins has been in the lineup for six of the last seven games, but he's gone 0-for-20 with a run, an RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts during that time. Ben Gamel will take over at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Corey Seager: Remains out of lineup
Seager (forearm) isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners. Seager has been dealing with a bruised left forearm since Tuesday and underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Josh Smith will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Officially promoted
The Angels selected O'Hoppe's contract Wednesday. He will start at catcher against Oakland and bat eighth in the order, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The 22-year-old backstop has recorded a .961 OPS in Double-A this year and will get his first taste of major-league action as the 2022 season nears its end. It's possible he could remain the Angels' top option at catcher heading into 2023, considering how uninspiring Matt Thaiss and Max Stassi have been behind the plate this season.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Sent down Thursday
Faucher was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Faucher spent just under a week in the major-league bullpen and converted his lone save chance while striking out three in four scoreless innings over three appearances. However, he'll be cast off the active roster as part of a move after Easton McGee's contract was selected Thursday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Makes third straight start
Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to Houston. Smith has appeared in all four games since being activated from the injured list, including the last three as a starter -- twice against righties and once against a lefty -- and hit safely in all four contests. The demotion of Alek Thomas has created a path to at-bats for Smith, who could use the plate appearances after missing several months due to a fractured wrist. The 26-year-old outfielder/first baseman/DH is 5-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored since coming off the IL.
CBS Sports
Mets' Pete Alonso: Launches homer No, 40
Alonso went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Marlins. He got the Mets on the board by taking Pablo Lopez deep in the fourth inning, but the Mets were already in a 4-0 hole at that point. Alonso has homered in three straight games and five of the last seven, driving in an incredible 16 runs during that power surge, and in addition to now holding the franchise's single-season record for RBI at 131, the 27-year-old has recorded his second career campaign with at least 40 home runs.
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Hader: Blows fourth save
Hader blew the save during Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning victory against the Dodgers, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out one. Hader entered in the top of the ninth to protect a one-run lead and surrendered a leadoff Trea Turner double on his first pitch. A subsequent error put runners on the corners and a two-out passed ball let Turner in to tie the game. The blown save is the 28-year-old's first since Aug. 9, as he continues to pitch to his potential this month despite the poor result Tuesday. Over nine contests dating back to Aug. 31, Hader has permitted one earned run on six baserunners while striking out nine across 8.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Giants' Joey Bart: Heads to bench
Bart will not start Thursday's game against the Rockies, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Bart has been the Giants' clear primary catcher down the stretch, starting eight of the last 12 games prior to Thursday's contest. He hasn't had much success at the plate over that stretch, however, going 3-for-25 with 14 strikeouts. Austin Wynns will start behind the plate Thursday.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Homers twice in win
Kelenic went 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Rangers in extra innings. Kelenic has made the most of his last week, going 8-for-27 (.296) with three long balls, five RBI and seven runs scored across seven games. He went deep in the fourth and sixth innings to establish a three-run lead for the Mariners, though it didn't hold up in the end. Kelenic's season line is still at .157/.222/.357 with seven homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and five stolen bases through 153 plate appearances, but the recent returns are encouraging. His run as the Mariners' everyday center fielder will likely end when Julio Rodriguez (back) is activated from the injured list, but the hot bat could help Kelenic force his way into the lineup in left field or at designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Returning to baseball activities
Rodriguez (back) is slated to return to baseball activities Thursday and continues to aim for activation Monday when first eligible, Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. The news comes directly from general manager Jerry Dipoto, who's lending further credence to the possibility of Rodriguez missing the minimal amount of...
CBS Sports
LeSean McCoy slams Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's play style: 'He's trash,' plays 'like a high school player'
Kyler Murray is no stranger to controversy, feuding with the Cardinals this offseason before signing their lucrative contract offer -- and then publicly complaining about an unprecedented clause in the same contract. The star quarterback is also divisive on the field, at least in the eyes of former running back LeSean McCoy. Addressing Murray's play style on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, McCoy on Thursday called Murray a "trash" QB, suggesting he plays "like a high school player."
