CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa taken off on stretcher during Thursday night matchup with Bengals after sack
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came into Thursday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals questionable to play with back and ankle injuries, but he did suit up. Late in the second quarter, however, he was taken off the field on a stretcher after taking a violent sack. On second-and-7, Tagovailoa...
CBS Sports
Dolphins at Bengals Thursday game won't be on TV: Why Amazon Prime is the only way you'll be able to watch
If you want to watch the AFC showdown between the Dolphins and Bengals tonight, you're going to need an internet connection. Although most games throughout NFL history have been available on television, the NFL decided to take a step into the world of streaming this season by selling the Thursday night package to Amazon. What this means for fans is that you'll only have two options for watching the game: You can subscribe to Amazon Prime and stream the game on Amazon or you can subscribe to NFL+ and stream the game there.
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor shouts out 'special' Micah Parsons after Cowboys' Monday Night win
Through the early part of his NFL career, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has proven to be the sort of unblockable nightmare off the edge that only comes about every so often. So much so that with 17 sacks to start his career and four in the first three games of the 2022 season, Parsons has drawn comparisons to the one and only Lawrence Taylor, who got to see the Cowboys' pass rushing terror for himself on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.
CBS Sports
Former Steelers great Hines Ward shares the main reason why he is not in the Hall of Fame
Hines Ward is quick to recall a 2008 game between the Steelers and Texans, a game where the former Steelers wideout caught two early touchdowns as Pittsburgh won in a rout. While the Steelers spent the majority of the second half running the ball and protecting their big lead, the Texans aired it out while utilizing the talents of their No. 1 wideout, Andre Johnson. The Steelers ultimately won the game, but Johnson finished with gaudier numbers. It's just one example of Ward winning the game but, based on circumstances outside of his control, not putting up bigger numbers than one of his peers.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two of the five SEC teams who are still undefeated meet Saturday as No. 7 Kentucky travels to No. 14 Ole Miss. The Rebels are favorites in this game after Lane Kiffin's squad moved to 4-0 with a 35-27 win over Tulsa last week. Ole Miss has been dominant on the ground, rushing for more than 1,100 yards through three games behind a scary three-headed running back attack of Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Suffers ankle injury Thursday
Asiasi is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury. Asiasi failed to haul in his only target in the second quarter before picking up an ankle issue that may knock him out for the rest of the contest. If he's unable to return, Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox would be the only healthy tight ends available for Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Trey Sermon: Expected to make team debut Sunday
With Boston Scott (ribs) unlikely to play, Sermon is expected to make his Eagles debut Sunday against the Jaguars, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports. Sermon joined the Eagles following the initial 53-man roster deadline, but the second-year running back has been a healthy scratch for each of the first three games with his new squad. As a rookie with San Francisco last year, the 2021 third-round pick rushed 41 times for 167 yards and one score across nine appearances. It's unclear what his role with be during his debut, but Sermon will have a tough time garnering many touches behind Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Reaches base three times
Bouchard went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Giants. Bouchard collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, with Tuesday's being the first that came on the road. He has also earned six straight starts, and he's reached base at least once in every game in that span while maintaining a .727 on-base percentage. He's made the most of his chances at the big-league level since being called up Aug. 30, maintaining a .959 OPS with a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored across 16 games.
CBS Sports
LeSean McCoy slams Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's play style: 'He's trash,' plays 'like a high school player'
Kyler Murray is no stranger to controversy, feuding with the Cardinals this offseason before signing their lucrative contract offer -- and then publicly complaining about an unprecedented clause in the same contract. The star quarterback is also divisive on the field, at least in the eyes of former running back LeSean McCoy. Addressing Murray's play style on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, McCoy on Thursday called Murray a "trash" QB, suggesting he plays "like a high school player."
CBS Sports
Broncos' Baron Browning: Upgrades to full participant
Browning (knee) practiced in full Thursday. Browning suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's contest against the 49ers, but his ability to return as a full participant during Thursday's session indicates he's moved past the issue. The second-year linebacker figures to serve as a rotational piece within Denver's linebacker corps Sunday against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Russell Wilson claps back at Eli Manning over joke about his $235 million contract
During the "ManningCast" of Monday Night Football between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, Eli Manning made a joke at Russell Wilson's expense. During his Wednesday press conference, Wilson responded to Manning's remarks. In the Denver Broncos' 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Denver's Corliss Waitman punted 10...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Lions' Austin Seibert: Team sounds optimistic
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said Thursday that he "feels good" about Seibert's (groin) chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Seibert missed two long field-goal tries during the Lions' Week 3 loss to the Vikings and didn't practice Wednesday due to...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Added to injury report
Jones didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Jones practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday is notable. In this past Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers, Jones caught 10 of his team-high 11 targets for 85 yards and a TD.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Misses practice
Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice after suffering minor ankle injuries in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus as depth wideouts if Reynolds and/or St. Brown can't play this weekend against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jordan Fuller: DNP at practice
Fuller (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Fuller was unable to play in the Rams' Week 3 win over the Cardinals, and it appears he is still nursing the injury. With a Monday showdown against the divisional-rival 49ers looming, Fuller will be afforded an extra day to prepare. However, if he is unable to play, Terrell Burgess could be looking at continued extra opportunity.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Sidelined again
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Cunningham had to exit Sunday's win over the Raiders early with the injury, and he has yet to practice this week. His status for Week 4 against the Colts is up in the air, although his participation level at practice Friday should give a clearer picture. if Cunningham is unable to play, Dylan Cole and Joe Jones will likely see an uptick in opportunity.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited Tuesday
Waddle (groin) was a limited participant at Tuesday's walk-through practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. The Dolphins estimated Waddle as a non-participant Monday, so he's seemingly trending in the right direction for Thursday's game against the Bengals. According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, head coach Mike McDaniel intimated earlier Tuesday that he expects Waddle to play Thursday, but whether the wideout approaches the contest with or without a designation will likely be determined by what he's able to do in practice Wednesday. Waddle paced the Miami pass catchers Week 3 with 102 yards on four receptions and is sitting on a 19-342-3 receiving line on 30 targets through three games.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Catches one pass in win
Okwuegbunam caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers. Okwuegbunam continued his disappointing start to the 2022 season, seeing just two targets for the second straight week. What's more concerning is that the 24-year-old played on just 24 of the Broncos' 74 offensive snaps, 11 fewer than fellow tight ends Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson. Fantasy managers hoping for Okwuegbunam to take a major step forward this season will have to take a wait-and-see approach as Denver works to repair an offense that has been disjointed through three weeks. Until then, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder will be extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Sits out practice Wednesday
Taylor didn't practice Wednesday due to a toe injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Pelissero notes that Taylor's absence is likely precautionary after the running back came out of the Colts' Week 3 win over the Chiefs with some soreness in his toe. As for Taylor's status for this Sunday's game against the Titans, Pelissero's source suggests that the Colts' franchise back will be "ready to roll." So long as Taylor upgrades to full participation in practice Friday, he'll likely enter the weekend without a designation.
