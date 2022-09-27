Read full article on original website
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Back in majors
Kennedy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Kennedy, who turns 24 on the final day of the regular season, hit .261/.363/.385 with seven home runs in 93 games at Triple-A this season. He has a .626 OPS in 80 at-bats in the majors. This is the corresponding move to Ketel Marte going on the injured list, so Kennedy could see time at second base over the final days of the season.
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Remains on bench
Bethancourt will sit for the third straight game Saturday against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Bethancourt's consecutive days off immediately follow a stretch in which he started three straight games and seven out of 10. Francisco Mejia remains the starter behind the plate Saturday.
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Trevino isn't starting Saturday against Baltimore. Trevino went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's loss to the Orioles and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Riding pine Saturday
Haniger isn't starting Saturday against Oakland. Haniger is one of several starters who will rest Saturday after the Mariners clinched a postseason berth Friday night. Sam Haggerty will take his place in right field and bat sixth.
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Rivera was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Giants due to mild soreness in his left forearm. Rivera was slated to start at third base Saturday but was removed from the lineup less than an hour before the start of the game. Although his forearm soreness is described as mild, it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench or whether he'll be able to return for Sunday's series finale. Buddy Kennedy will take over at the hot corner and bat sixth Saturday.
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Takes batting practice Friday
Carpenter (foot) took batting practice on the field and hit in the cage Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Carpenter has been working on weight-bearing activities on his fractured foot recently and hasn't had any issues. It's still possible that the 36-year-old rejoins the Yankees for their upcoming series against the Rangers to close out the regular season, but manager Aaron Boone also hinted Friday that Carpenter could ultimately head to Somerset to take live at-bats ahead of postseason play. Regardless of whether Carpenter is back in action during the final series of the regular season, it seems likely that he'll be in the mix for a postseason return.
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Season over
Marte (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Friday. He was originally listed as part of Friday's lineup, so it's unclear what the exact injury is, but Marte hasn't been 100 percent healthy for much of the season. Buddy Kennedy, who was recalled in a corresponding move, could get some opportunities over the final days of the season.
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Remains on bench Friday
Aquino isn't in the lineup Friday against the Cubs. Aquino has gone just 2-for-10 with a solo home run, two walks and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll remain on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. TJ Friedl will shift to right field while Jake Fraley starts in left.
Padres' Steven Wilson: Tabbed to open Thursday
Wilson will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Wilson has a 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB across 50 innings this year, and he'll make his first career start as the opener in Thursday's series finale. The rookie right-hander is unlikely to qualify for a potential victory and should give way to the bullpen after an inning or two.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Staying with Rockies for 2023
Blackmon (knee) will pick up his $18 million player option for the 2023 season, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Blackmon is 36 and was worth 0.2 fWAR in 135 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury, so picking up the option was an easy call. He could retire following the 2023 season.
Astros' Josh James: Undergoes surgery
James underwent surgery on his flexor tendon this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. James has spent the last several months recovering from a lat strain and suffered a setback during his rehab assignment in mid-September due to forearm discomfort. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be ready for spring training in 2023 following his procedure.
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Racks up extra-base hits
De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss against the Mets. De La Cruz put the Marlins up 2-0 with a homer off righty starter Taijuan Walker with two outs in the fourth inning. The outfielder has recorded six doubles and two home runs over his last four games. In addition, the 25-year-old has a .426 average over 54 at-bats in his last 16 contests.
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Heads to bench
O'Hoppe will be on the bench Thursday against Oakland. O'Hoppe was called up for the first time Wednesday and went 1-for-3 in his MLB debut. He won't make back-to-back starts just yet, with Max Stassi taking over behind the plate.
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Day off Saturday
Raleigh isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland. Raleigh ended the Mariners' 21-year playoff drought with a walkoff home run in the ninth inning Friday, and he'll retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game. Luis Torrens is starting behind the dish and batting cleanup Saturday.
Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Starting Friday on short rest
Lyles is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Yankees, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. A rain delay limited Lyles to just two innings and 37 pitches in his last start Monday, so manager Brandon Hyde decided to give him the ball Friday on short rest. Given the short start his last time out, it's likely Lyles will not face any limitations in Friday's outing.
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Retreats to bench Thursday
McMahon isn't starting Thursday against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. McMahon is getting a day off after he went 3-for-18 with two solo homers, three runs and nine strikeouts over the last four games. Alan Trejo will take over at the hot corner and bat second.
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Sent down Thursday
Faucher was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Faucher spent just under a week in the major-league bullpen and converted his lone save chance while striking out three in four scoreless innings over three appearances. However, he'll be cast off the active roster as part of a move after Easton McGee's contract was selected Thursday.
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Activated by Yankees
LeMahieu (toe) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. LeMahieu was trending toward a return Friday, and he'll officially be activated by the Yankees prior to Friday's series opener against the Orioles. Manager Aaron Boone said last week that LeMahieu is unlikely to be 100 percent healthy upon his return, but he should be available for the team's final few games of the regular season.
Dodgers' James Outman: Finishes season with flourish
In his final 16 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Outman slashed .313/.405/.672 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base. Outman's strong finish put the finishing touches on a breakthrough campaign during which he slashed .294/.392/.586 with 31 homers, 106 RBI, 101 runs and 13 stolen bases over 125 contests between Double-A and Triple-A. Among the highlights was a four-game stretch in late August during which the 25-year-old twice hit for the cycle. Of course, Outman's greatest achievement this season was getting his first major-league callup -- he impressed during his time with the big-league club, slashing .462/.563/.846 with a home run and three RBI over 16 plate appearances (albeit with a 43.8 percent strikeout rate). Outman's excellent season has created the possibility that he could play a significant role on the major-league team as soon as next season.
