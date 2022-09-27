ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Column: Even a one-sided Presidents Cup can be entertaining

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410u07_0iC7FsqM00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The final match of the morning session ended, and players in carts navigated their way through parts of 40,000 spectators at Quail Hollow. The grandstand around the first tee already was filling an hour before the next session at the Presidents Cup.

Music was blaring, the crowd was chanting. The scene brought one phrase to mind.

Golf, but louder.

Really.

The slogan of LIV Golf comes naturally at the Presidents Cup, and it’s even louder at the Ryder Cup, where the heritage is deeper and the competition more intense.

Nothing brings out passion like team golf — once a year — even when the matches have been as one-sided as the Presidents Cup.

Peel away the history and other factors that make comparisons unreasonable, and the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup each have had the same number of events — five — that weren’t decided until the final hour, dating to 1995.

No one expected this Presidents Cup to be one of them. The Americans winning 17 1/2 to 12 1/2 was more about who they had than who the International team did not.

That didn’t stop unsolicited solutions at the start of the week on how to fix the Presidents Cup, and the chatter only increased after the Americans built an 8-2 lead after two sessions.

The short answer on what should be done? Nothing at worse, not much at best.

This was a stage for world-class golfers — 15 of the top 25 in the world were at Quail Hollow. On Friday, there were 67 birdies and three eagles from 10 players in five matches over 87 holes.

The entertainment was high. The enormous gallery was loud.

What can’t be changed is the volume, at least in America.

Think back to Ryder Cup at Medinah in 2012: The European fans were outnumbered, sure, but they had a voice. The International team has no fan base to travel, not with a team cobbled together from five continents outside Europe. Anytime a cheer resounded across Quail Hollow, it was obvious what it meant.

“It makes a difference,” said Paul Azinger, who has been part of a dozen cups as a player, captain or broadcaster. “Overall, it’s not going to change the outcome. But it’s nice to have that support. The Europeans fed off the energy at the crowd in Medinah. That whole game changed. You could hear the difference in the way they cheered.”

The PGA Tour, which exclusively runs the Presidents Cup except for letting the Internationals pick their own uniforms (along with a few other small details), could always consider a couple of changes.

The Presidents Cup began with 32 matches in 1994, increased to 34 matches in 2003 and was lowered to 30 matches in 2015. What’s wrong with 28? That’s been the Ryder Cup format for 1979, and it has worked just fine.

Fewer matches make it tougher on the captains having to sit four players each session, and teams have been able to hide weaknesses. But it at least helps to keep it close.

Secondly, move to three days instead of four. The beauty of the Ryder Cup is the relentless action from the opening tee shot Friday morning and until the final putt Sunday. For the Presidents Cup, it has a more start-and-stop quality with one session Thursday, one on Friday and then a weekend sprint.

Of course, that would mean one less day of revenue, and that’s a big part of the Presidents Cup.

As it is, the Americans have a 12-1-1 lead in the series. Their only loss was at Royal Melbourne in 1998 when it ended 12 days before Christmas.

Davis Love III was asked ahead of the matches if he was worried about becoming the next Dennis Conner, the skipper in the 1983 America’s Cup that ended the longest winning streak in sport. The Presidents Cup isn’t that old, and Love wasn’t that worried.

Besides, is an International victory really going to change anything?

The Americans will always be measured by their Ryder Cup record. And it’s not as though they try any less despite winning the Presidents Cup nine times in a row.

A few players were so angry about losing two late matches Saturday — the American lead was only four points instead of six — that while Love’s message to them was to get to the points required to win the cup, it was clear that wasn’t good enough.

“These guys had a different number in mind,” he said with a chuckle.

The Presidents Cup has delivered compelling matches, like Royal Melbourne in 2019 and South Korea in 2015.

Ernie Els gave the International team a shield for its logo when he was captain in 2019. The PGA Tour helped this year by “de-Americanizing” the main Presidents Cup logo, replacing a semi-circle of stars with a solid arch over the gold cup.

It’s the little things that help the International create an identity.

The Internationals nearly won — probably should have won — in Melbourne and couldn’t wait for the rematch. Saudi-funded LIV Golf buying off at least four players didn’t help the cause, and yet they still put up a reasonable fight.

Next up is Royal Montreal in 2024.

It will be loud. It will be entertaining. And that should be enough.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Billy Horschel believes LIV Golfers received "bad information" when leaving Tour

Billy Horschel believes some players who moved to LIV Golf were given "bad information" and led down the wrong path by their own teams. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Horschel addressed the current debate on the Saudi-backed series gaining world ranking points. This is a...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Adam Scott tells LIV Golf's Cameron Smith to "MAKE ME AN OFFER!"

Adam Scott says Cameron Smith is "more than welcome" to make him an offer to join his LIV Golf team ahead of 2023. Scott, 42, has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in recent months, especially with a number of Australians having already jumped ship such as Open champion Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
Golf Digest

When will Tiger Woods play again and who are the PGA Tour players to watch in the fall? 7 storylines of interest

The PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season was over a few weeks ago, Rory McIlroy wrapped up his third FedEx Cup title, and the 2022-23 campaign has already started. After Max Homa won the opening event in Napa, Calif., the Presidents Cup took center stage in the world of golf last week and now the tour is ready to start eight consecutive weeks of events, beginning this week with the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss., and ending a week before Thanksgiving at the RSM Classic in St. Simons, Island, Ga.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Billy Horschel reveals the 'danger' of having his wife caddie for him this week

Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Billy Horschel is playing in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship without his usual caddie, Mark Fulcher. But that doesn't mean the seven-time PGA Tour winner doesn't have a familiar face on his bag in Scotland. During a mid-round interview with the DP World...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#Ryder Cup#Gold Cup#Golf Course#Quail Hollow#Liv Golf#Americans#International
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau overcame HIS NEMESIS after addressing LIV Golf critics

Full credit to Bryson DeChambeau with this one, who re-created his absolutely hilarious LIV Golf Tour moment after competing in the Professional Long Drivers Association (PLDR) world championship. In case you have absolutely no idea what we are on about, DeChambeau got clotheslined by a gallery rope during the final...
GOLF
GolfWRX

The Wedge Guy: A Tale of Two Misses

It seems like I somewhat “touched a nerve” with last week’s post ‘A Defense of Blades’, based on the scoring you all gave my take on that controversial topic. I do appreciate it when you take the time to score your reaction to my work, as it keeps me tuned in to what you really want me to pontificate about. Before I get into today’s topic, I request that any of you who have a subject you’d like me to address please drop me an email at [email protected], OK?
GOLF
Golf.com

Time to overhaul your game: 30 ways to be a smarter, better golfer

Golf can be a difficult game. Even with swing tips available wherever you turn or tap, it’s easy to get lost in the woods— on and off the course. “Play Smart,” a GOLF franchise launched online in 2020, is your path through the clutter to data that, well, makes the game a heckuva lot easier.
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy