Waco, TX

Way Cool Weekend Recap: Bears' Shapen Gets Groove Back in Ames

By Cameron Stuart
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dd1IU_0iC7Fq4u00

Blake Shapen's brilliant day, opportunistic defense gives Baylor Bears battle-tested road victory.

In Inside the Bears' first Way Cool Weekend Recap of the season, Cameron Stuart breaks down what helped the Baylor Bears to victory against the Iowa State Cyclones on the road Saturday.

Sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen put his road struggles behind him, bouncing back from his lackluster performance in Provo against BYU to throw three touchdowns against the Cyclones.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes used a lot of the sets that made Shapen successful in his starts last year, and the sophomore stood pat and picked the Cyclones apart.

Defensively, the Bears picked off Cyclone quarterback Hunter Dekkers twice, their first two interceptions of the season, and found their pass-rushing ways of 2021 again, leading to a free-flowing, confident performance.

Dekkers did not have a sparkling day, although he threw for two touchdowns, and the Cyclone run game did not eclipse the 70-yard mark for the day, proving this Bears defense could compete with the one that was so stout a year ago.

Baylor now prepares to host Oklahoma State on October 1, with the Cowboys coming in to avenge their 21-16 loss to the Bears in last year's Big 12 Championship Game.

You can follow along with our coverage on the Cowboys all week and stay tuned for your weekly Way Cool Weekend Recap every Sunday night.

Community Policy