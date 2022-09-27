ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK tax cuts raise stakes for debt sustainability, Scope credit rating agency warns

Reuters
 4 days ago
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's new tax cut and spending plans will push up its debt levels and raise the stakes in terms of the sustainability of the country's public finances, credit rating agency Scope said on Tuesday.

"We see UK debt-to-GDP returning to pandemic-era levels by 2027 whereas we had previously expected it to decline," Scope said in report titled "UK: tax cuts raise debt-sustainability stakes; growth, inflation challenges intensify."

In isolation, the deterioration in the outlook for the UK's public finances would be "significant" Scope added, although the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio would still be well below that of France which also has AA rating with a 'stable' outlook.

Reuters

Russia says Nord Stream likely hit by state-backed 'terrorism'

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that leaks spewing gas into the Baltic Sea from pipelines to Germany appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism", as an EU official said the incident had fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters

The new allowance rule? Allow for inflation

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - If you are feeling the effects of inflation, here is a news flash: Your kid is, too. Allowances do not go as far as they used to. In fact, average weekly allowances are up 3.55% through the first seven months of 2022, compared with the same period the year before, according to data compiled for Reuters by family finance app Greenlight. The average allowance is now $12.76 a week.
Reuters

