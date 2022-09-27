Painted Turtle grand opening

Related
Taste of Aitkin is Oct. 6
The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce will host its seventh annual “Taste of Aitkin” event Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5-7 p.m. at the 40 Club Convention Center, 960 Second St. NW, Aitkin. The event gives area restaurants the chance to compete against each other for a shot at being champion. Aitkin’s Block North Brew Pub has held the title for three years in the savory category, last year serving up...
Angler Tim Berg hooks a big win
Local Palisade resident, Tim Berg, was named the 2022 Lucas Oil Angler of the Year. However, the cherry on top of the fish sundae is that he also won second place in the co-angler division for the National Walleye Championship in Dunkirk, New York. Berg can be found all around Aitkin County, from home in Palisade to work in Aitkin and all the lakes in between. He’s a retired military...
Reading Pals at McGregor School
Adults interested in helping students build reading skills are needed in school and home settings. Reading Pals read with child(ren) on their own schedule during out-of-school hours. Reading Pals earn rewards like bookmarks, books, gift cards for a book fair, field trip to Barnes and Noble bookstore to select a book and more. In-school Reading Pals fills a variety of support roles with students in grades K-3. Contact Cheryl Meld at 218-768-5139 or email cmeld@isd4.org if interested or if you have questions.
Blake’s lively directing skills back at Aitkin
Kelly Blake, also known as “Queen of the Musicals,” has returned to Aitkin to teach high school choir, vocal music and direct the musical and one-act play for the 2022-2023 school year. “I am happy to be returning to Aitkin High School after my retirement last year in order to support the students and to keep the music program going strong after my replacement took another position so close to the start of school,” said Blake. ...
A passion for flowers
About 15 years ago, the Aitkin Age featured photos of the yard of Ron and Maureen Ladwig, rural Aitkin. For the record, the couple has continued a passion for flowers, birds and bees. This is how the flower gardens looked in the summer of 2022. Ron said most of the flowers are perennials; some have died and been replaced with new ones.
Meals On Wheels …
We at Aitkin County CARE are passionate about providing services that enhance and promote the independence, dignity, value and well-being of older and disabled adults. The Meals on Wheels program is one of them ... and just in case you have never heard of the Meals on Wheels program this is how it works. There are two divisions of the Meals on Wheels program. Hot meals are delivered Monday through...
Students of the month McGregor Elementary School - September 2022
Aurora Fogel, Kindergarten Aurora has already been showing what it is like to be in the Merc Zone. She arrives every morning with a smile on her face and ready to learn. She participates in all discussions and enjoys helping her classmates. Aurora has been such a pleasure to have in our classroom. Way to go Aurora! You are rocking it in kindergarten! Lynette Wilkie, 1st Grade ...
New COVID-19 booster vaccine available at Riverwood
Riverwood Healthcare Center is now offering the new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine, Pfizer only, at its Aitkin clinic. The vaccine is given by nurse appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. To help meet the demand for COVID booster vaccinations, Riverwood has set up two special vaccine clinics: One at its Aitkin clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and another at its McGregor clinic on Thursday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ...
Come for the fitness, stay for the fun
Are you ready for some fitness, friendships and fun? Now, it’s easier than ever to play pickleball, one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. Pickleball can be played by anyone and is easy to learn. The Aitkin City Park is in the final stages of completing the pickleball court after more fundraising and player donations, the court was able to be finished. Two areas are ready for play...
Open house at pickleball courts on Sept 28
The public is invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at the Aitkin Pickleball Courts at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 (or if raining, Thursday, Sept. 29). The courts are located at the Aitkin City Park Pickleball-Hockey Facility. Pickelball demonstrations will be given and refreshments will be served. Find more information at www.aitkinpickleball.com
Full steam ahead! The Northern Pacific Railway Historic Association stopped by Aitkin
The Northern Pacific Railway Historic Association (NPRHA) held its convention in Brainerd, Sept. 13-17. The NPRHA annual convention consists of historical presentations, swap meets, modeling talks, etc. The group boarded buses to travel to Duluth Sept. 16 where they chartered the train from Two Harbors to Duluth featuring NP coach 517, observation car Rainier Club and SD45 3617. Upon returning to Brainerd, they stopped to tour the Aitkin Depot. At the depot, they were greeted by the Aitkin County Historical Society board of directors and Jerry Hedberg who is the museum’s ambassador for railroad history. Hedberg gave a short historic presentation of Aitkin’s Depot. The group consists of members from all over the U.S. and members from Germany and Fuji were also with the group.
Bill Feyo receives Quilt of Valor
Bill Feyo served in the National Guard and his job was to fuel trucks wherever they were. The quilt was made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild of Aitkin.
Lions hold bake sale
The Aitkin Lions manned a bake sale booth located at the Aitkin Fairgrounds over Labor Day weekend.
He SEAD, she SEAD…
I was instantly enraged. Why? Because Social Emotional Learning (SEL) also known as Social Emotional Academic Development (SEAD) was indeed a part of the Aitkin School District curriculum. Typically when writing news stories, we do not put ourselves in the story. I thought in this case it would be beneficial for readers to know my personal experience related to SEL in Aitkin. I accompanied a couple of my grandchildren to...
Employee recognized for helping resident
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Care Center Registered Nursing Assistant Elibeth “Ellie” O’Hotto, Brainerd, was recently presented the organization’s Trophy Fish Award for going above and beyond in her job duties by depositing some of her own money into a resident’s account. Her nominator wrote, “A resident was notified that she did not have money left in her trust account. This resident’s daughter and son-in-law are having health issues of their own preventing them from stopping into the care center. Ellie found this out and deposited $20 of her own money for the resident to make the purchase she wanted. This goes beyond caring in any point of view!”
Heartland Dance competes
Aitkin 12th grader Karena Burgstaler performed three solo performances at DX (Dance Xtreme USA) nationals competition at the DECC Center, Duluth. Burgstaler’s acrobatic solo “Reign” received a Platinum Elite and first overall out of 47 soloists. She then competed in the finals in which she received second overall. This solo was also chosen as a judge’s choice award entitled “Extreme Control.” Burgstaler’s open solo “Love Lockdown” received a Platinum and her contemporary solo “If This Is The Last Time” received a Platinum. ...
Local student on president’s list
Breena Burgstaler was named to the Brainerd Central Lakes College President’s List for spring semester 2022.
