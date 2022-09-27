Painted Turtle grand opening

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Care Center Registered Nursing Assistant Elibeth “Ellie” O’Hotto, Brainerd, was recently presented the organization’s Trophy Fish Award for going above and beyond in her job duties by depositing some of her own money into a resident’s account. Her nominator wrote, “A resident was notified that she did not have money left in her trust account. This resident’s daughter and son-in-law are having health issues of their own preventing them from stopping into the care center. Ellie found this out and deposited $20 of her own money for the resident to make the purchase she wanted. This goes beyond caring in any point of view!”

