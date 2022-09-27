ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be alert, share the roads to keep everyone safe during harvest

The days are getting shorter, and that means more farm equipment is on the roadways as the fall harvest gets underway. In an agriculture-heavy state like South Dakota, motorists and farmers are urged to be safe and mindful of each other. South Dakota State University Extension youth safety field specialist...
AGRICULTURE
US Department of Commerce investing $3.7 million to construct tribal grocery store in Lower Brule

The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe has been awarded a $3.7 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to support construction of a grocery store on Tribal lands. This grant, from the US Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration, will create workforce opportunities while increasing access to quality food. The investment is estimated to create 13 jobs.
LOWER BRULE UNORGANIZED TERRITORY, SD
As required by state law, South Dakota’s minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

South Dakota’s minimum wage will increase from $9.95/hour to $10.80/hour, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The hourly minimum wage for tipped employees will be $5.40/hour, half the minimum wage for non-tipped employees. Wages and tips combined must equal at least the minimum wage. The minimum wage increases apply to all...
POLITICS
September is Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota

September is Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota. This month is a time for raising awareness about suicide prevention and how we can all play a role. It is very important that everyone knows about, and has access to, the resources needed to discuss suicide prevention, and how to seek help if needed.
HEALTH
SD bridge to be dedicated in honor of US Army PVT Frederic Schroeder

The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a State Bridge Dedication Ceremony tomorrow (Oct. 1, 2022) to honor U.S. Army Private Frederic Schroeder. The ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. (CT) at the Madison City Armory (198 VanEps Avenue N) in Madison. The Big Sioux River Bridge...
MADISON, SD

