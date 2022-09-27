Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
South Dakota hog numbers up from same time in 2021, down from June 2022
South Dakota inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1, 2022, was 2.08 million head, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This was up 3% from September 1, 2021, but down 2% from June 1, 2022. Breeding hog inventory, at 300,000 head, was up 13% from...
drgnews.com
Central Plains Dairy Foundation scholarship and grant application deadline is tomorrow
The Central Plains Dairy Foundation is accepting applications for the Lon and Kathy Tonneson Dairy Leadership Scholarship and Central Plains Dairy Foundation (CPDF) Dairy Scholarships Grant. Established in 2019 by Tracey and Brian Erickson, the Lon and Kathy Tonneson Dairy Leadership Scholarship honors Lon and Kathy for their dedication to...
drgnews.com
Boaters/cabin owners should be mindful of low water levels in southeast South Dakota
As summer transitions to fall, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks wants boat/cabin owners to be aware of low water levels in some areas. One of the primary concerns with these low water levels has been launching and loading boats, but cabin owners need to be aware of water levels as well.
drgnews.com
Be alert, share the roads to keep everyone safe during harvest
The days are getting shorter, and that means more farm equipment is on the roadways as the fall harvest gets underway. In an agriculture-heavy state like South Dakota, motorists and farmers are urged to be safe and mindful of each other. South Dakota State University Extension youth safety field specialist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drgnews.com
US Department of Commerce investing $3.7 million to construct tribal grocery store in Lower Brule
The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe has been awarded a $3.7 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to support construction of a grocery store on Tribal lands. This grant, from the US Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration, will create workforce opportunities while increasing access to quality food. The investment is estimated to create 13 jobs.
drgnews.com
As required by state law, South Dakota’s minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
South Dakota’s minimum wage will increase from $9.95/hour to $10.80/hour, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The hourly minimum wage for tipped employees will be $5.40/hour, half the minimum wage for non-tipped employees. Wages and tips combined must equal at least the minimum wage. The minimum wage increases apply to all...
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre to Rapid City, Plankinton area rail projects receive federal grant funds
Two railroad projects in South Dakota– including one at Fort Pierre– have been awarded a total of around $2.6 million in federal funding to make upgrades and improve safety. Jack Dokken is the program manager for the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s Offices of Aeronautics, Railroad and Transit....
drgnews.com
September is Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota
September is Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota. This month is a time for raising awareness about suicide prevention and how we can all play a role. It is very important that everyone knows about, and has access to, the resources needed to discuss suicide prevention, and how to seek help if needed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
drgnews.com
Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony for South Dakota to be held Sunday afternoon in Pierre
The South Dakota Firefighters Memorial Ceremony will be held tomorrow (Oct. 2, 2022) afternoon in Pierre. The ceremony will be at 2pm at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial at Capitol Lake, which is in the same area as the Law Enforcement and EMS Memorials. The Fallen Firefighter Memorial is engraved with...
drgnews.com
SD bridge to be dedicated in honor of US Army PVT Frederic Schroeder
The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a State Bridge Dedication Ceremony tomorrow (Oct. 1, 2022) to honor U.S. Army Private Frederic Schroeder. The ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. (CT) at the Madison City Armory (198 VanEps Avenue N) in Madison. The Big Sioux River Bridge...
Comments / 0