Spooktacular set for October 27 as Marta Hansen takes over

The annual Spooktacular Halloween event is set for Thursday, Oct. 27 from 2-5 p.m. in Sun Prairie—but prospective participants shouldn’t be spooked by any changes in how the event is being operated in 2022.

Spooktacular is a trick-or-treat opportunity for families of all ages the Thursday before Halloween that Sun Prairie businesses participate in.

“It’s a fun, safe option or an additional opportunity to trick-or-treat,” Marta Hansen said. “Participating businesses have candy to pass out.”

The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce has organized the event for many years, however they were unable to run the event this year.

Hansen reached out to the chamber because Halloween is her favorite holiday and she would’ve been disappointed to see Spooktacular go away.

“I reached out to them to see if I could take it on right away,” Hansen said. “I spoke with my fellow BID members and Colleen Burke about organizing it this year. I was happy to be able to make sure the event still happens this year.”

Hansen is the owner of The Piano Gal Shop, and she has been a big part of Spooktacular in past years. She loves seeing the Downtown Sun Prairie businesses get involved in the community. The participating businesses are also contributing to a good cause this year.

“Every participating business pays a small fee and part of the registration fees will go to Hunger Heroes which goes to the nutrition department in the school district to pay off school lunch balance,” Hansen said.

She added that in past years there’s been around 50-60 businesses that participate.

“I’ve been getting a steady sign up list,” Hansen said. “I’m expecting similar participation this year. Other business owners said they’d be happy to help and pitch in.”

People who want to participate can get their map of the participating businesses at Flavors Wine Bar or The Piano Gal Shop.

“You get a stamp from the businesses when you trick-or-treat there,” Hansen said. “If you get 10 stamps you can hand it in by Nov. 1 and we’ll be doing a drawing for prizes from participating businesses.”

Hansen said she changed the time to 2-5 p.m. this year to correlate with the Sun Prairie school’s new bell schedules, so children of all ages will have the opportunity to participate. She will also be shouting out participating businesses leading up to the event.

“As a business owner, I love when our businesses get highlighted,” Hansen said. “ I’m going to do a business spotlight on Facebook to help promote small businesses. I’m going to also include anything extra they are doing in addition to just handing out candy.”

For more information about Spooktacular, contact Hansen at thepianogalshop@yahoo.com.