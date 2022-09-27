ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Chris
3d ago

right after making the call to continue school you guys make the call to close it. it was obvious to everyone that school needed to be closed during the duration of this storm. don't know what's wrong with this current administration

Tynetta Ross
3d ago

Like I said before, Miami is so retroactive. They had to see the roads flooded before cancelling school. Like the radar for a 500 mile wide storm was not enough! Now kids have to go to and come from school on flooded roads today. Not Cool Miami, lets work on being Preventitive than Retroactive next time yea???

Brandon Blackwell
3d ago

The crazy part is that they want to make students go to school while not allowing after-school activities. #OnlyInBroward

CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian latest updates: Cancellations, soaking rain

Hurricane Ian is poised to make landfall sometime this week along the state's Gulf Coast but it will bring heavy rain and the threat of severe weather to South Florida.To watch live CBS Miami coverage: Hurricane Ian a Cat 3 stormPHOTOS: Hurricane Ian threatens FloridaHere are the latest updates:4:30 p.m. Keiser university campus closures in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties: Normal class schedules and building operations are expected to resume on September 29.4:28 p.m. Broward College Cancels Classes: Broward College classes and business operations will be suspended Tuesday, September 27, starting at 5 p.m. and Thursday, September 29.4:07 p.m. Tornado warning for Miami-Dade. The warning...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast

Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door.  I went outside and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

Here is how you can support Hurricane Ian victims. The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. Donate to the fund here. American Red Cross. The American...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?

As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

Hurricane Ian Forces Some Broward County Operations to Close

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County and emergency response partners are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Due to the size of the storm, Broward is expected to receive tropical storm force wind gusts and large amounts of rainfall, which coupled with a King Tide, have already resulted in street flooding, especially in coastal and low-lying areas.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Florida’s first lady asks for donations to help Hurricane Ian victims

MIAMI – Florida first lady Casey DeSantis announced Wednesday there was a state charitable effort underway to help victims of Hurricane Ian. The Volunteer Florida Foundation, a charitable organization promising to only use $30,000 to cover administrative costs, activated The Florida Disaster Fund, a public-private partnership. “People can donate...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hurricane Ian’s rain bands increase possibility of tornadoes in Miami-Dade, Broward

As Hurricane Ian heads for landfall in western Florida on Wednesday, the storm’s rain bands increased the possibility of tornadoes in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In Broward County, the National Weather Service confirmed there was a tornado at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, in Cooper City and at about 7:50 p.m. in Hollywood. There were tornado warnings in western Palm Beach County until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

