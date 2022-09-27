Read full article on original website
Chris
3d ago
right after making the call to continue school you guys make the call to close it. it was obvious to everyone that school needed to be closed during the duration of this storm. don't know what's wrong with this current administration
10
Tynetta Ross
3d ago
Like I said before, Miami is so retroactive. They had to see the roads flooded before cancelling school. Like the radar for a 500 mile wide storm was not enough! Now kids have to go to and come from school on flooded roads today. Not Cool Miami, lets work on being Preventitive than Retroactive next time yea???
4
Brandon Blackwell
3d ago
The crazy part is that they want to make students go to school while not allowing after-school activities. #OnlyInBroward
4
