Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Cherry Hill council introduces budget on first reading
Township council introduced its 2023 fiscal budget on first reading by title only at its Sept. 28 meeting. The full budget will be posted in the Courier Post newspaper on Oct. 14 and available publicly online and in the Municipal Building starting Oct. 19. There will be a public hearing and vote at council’s Oct. 26 session.
Letter to the Editor: Kathy Zippilli
As a resident who went through Cherry Hill schools in the 70’s, and as a parent whose grown children went through Cherry Hill schools, I am strongly in favor of the bond referendum! Our children are our future and if the children of today are going to solve the problems of tomorrow, they deserve the best that we can offer them.
'Devastating': 5 alarm fire damages Ewing Township Senior and Community Center
A fire inside a community center in Mercer County, New Jersey reached five alarms before firefighters were able to get it under control Friday morning.
6th Legislative District blood drive to take place Oct. 7
As part of the ongoing commitment to community service, the 6th Legislative District has partnered with the American Red Cross and the JCC to host a blood drive on Friday, Oct. 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the JCC in Cherry Hill. - Advertisement - Visithttps://rcblood.org/3dQcMBi to register.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff Sworn In As New COANJ President
OCEAN COUNTY – Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy was installed as president of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ) during a recent conference of sheriffs, county clerks, registers and surrogates in the state. The conference, held in Atlantic City, featured Mastronardy and other elected officials who were formally...
Spadea bringing the fight for normal to South Jersey (Opinion)
As you know, I spend a lot of time helping out local candidates in Bergen County and Ocean County and the areas in between. We're getting larger and larger crowds joining me on the trail as we build momentum for common sense ideas that will restore liberty, prosperity and, yes, sanity to the Garden State.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historic Blackwood NJ Bank Undergoing Creative Transformation
The old Blackwood National Bank in Gloucester Township is undergoing renovation inside and out and will be transformed into a creative community space. This building is kind of a local artifact, and has been around since 1911!. It hasn't been a bank for quite some time, but a few different...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations
A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
midjersey.news
September 29, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Fire Department, Trenton Police, Trenton EMS and Captial Health Paramedics responded to the area of Greenwood and Chestnut Avenues yesterday afternoon for a serious crash with reported entrapment. According to a family member there were several injuries in the crash including 32-year-old, 34-year-old and two 5-year-olds....
Atlantic City Mayor Criminal Referral To Atlantic County Prosecutor?
Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small appears to have mixed the official office that he holds with the intersection of partisan politics. Here is the press release and Small’s actions that have been drawn into public question:. The above media advisory was written on official City of Atlantic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roi-nj.com
Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office
Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
More NJ Towns Move to Ban ATVs and Dirt Bikes
A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton, and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
2 parents, 2 teens arrested after brawl at Trenton, NJ high school
TRENTON — Five people including two teens where charged when they returned to a Trenton high school to retaliate for a school fight involving students on Monday, police said. Adults went to the 9th Grade Academy on Perry Street Tuesday and were let into the building by students despite...
Library to host U.S. Citizen Preparation Course
Get help studying for the U.S. Citizenship test by learning from experienced tutors. Study the subjects needed, practice reading and writing and review the necessary conversational skills. The class is free and open to the public, but interested participants must register in advance on the Cherry Hill Public Library’s website....
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
COVID cases increase in Camden County
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 883 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Monday, Sept. 26. Additionally, there were 196 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,079. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 125,706 and 1,705 total fatalities.
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
Op-Ed: Toms River Realtors Say New Law Shakes Down Home Sellers
by Michael Barone, Kimberly Bell, Mary Bueti, Carmela Lerro Calantoni, Rosa Cavallaro, Ed DeBiase, Maria...
The Cherry Hill Sun
Cherry Hill, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.https://cherryhillsun.com/
Comments / 0