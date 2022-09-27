ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill council introduces budget on first reading

Township council introduced its 2023 fiscal budget on first reading by title only at its Sept. 28 meeting. The full budget will be posted in the Courier Post newspaper on Oct. 14 and available publicly online and in the Municipal Building starting Oct. 19. There will be a public hearing and vote at council’s Oct. 26 session.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Letter to the Editor: Kathy Zippilli

As a resident who went through Cherry Hill schools in the 70’s, and as a parent whose grown children went through Cherry Hill schools, I am strongly in favor of the bond referendum! Our children are our future and if the children of today are going to solve the problems of tomorrow, they deserve the best that we can offer them.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherry Hill, NJ
Government
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Education
Jersey Shore Online

Sheriff Sworn In As New COANJ President

OCEAN COUNTY – Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy was installed as president of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ) during a recent conference of sheriffs, county clerks, registers and surrogates in the state. The conference, held in Atlantic City, featured Mastronardy and other elected officials who were formally...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Plumbing#Asbestos
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
midjersey.news

September 29, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Fire Department, Trenton Police, Trenton EMS and Captial Health Paramedics responded to the area of Greenwood and Chestnut Avenues yesterday afternoon for a serious crash with reported entrapment. According to a family member there were several injuries in the crash including 32-year-old, 34-year-old and two 5-year-olds....
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
roi-nj.com

Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office

Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

More NJ Towns Move to Ban ATVs and Dirt Bikes

A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton, and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
PATERSON, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Library to host U.S. Citizen Preparation Course

Get help studying for the U.S. Citizenship test by learning from experienced tutors. Study the subjects needed, practice reading and writing and review the necessary conversational skills. The class is free and open to the public, but interested participants must register in advance on the Cherry Hill Public Library’s website....
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

COVID cases increase in Camden County

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 883 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Monday, Sept. 26. Additionally, there were 196 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,079. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 125,706 and 1,705 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

 https://cherryhillsun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy