tmpresale.com
Fitz and The Tantrums at The Showbox in Seattle – presale password
The Fitz and The Tantrums presale password everyone has been asking for is available now! This official Fitz and The Tantrums presale is for the 2022 tour and gives access to Fitz and The Tantrums tickets for a short time. Your access to this Fitz and The Tantrums pre-sale is immediate once you have joined.!!!
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Chamber bringing back After Hours drinks and appetizers Oct. 5
The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce is bringing back After Hours at Lynnwood’s Embassy Suites. On Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., join members of the chamber for free drinks and appetizers at the hotel’s bar. Make connections and learn about all the great businesses that Lynnwood has to offer.
matadornetwork.com
8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest
Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
q13fox.com
People in Seattle swear less than other metropolitan cities, study finds
SEATTLE - It may sound like a bunch of bull, but a new study suggests that people in Seattle swear less than other major metropolitan cities in the United States. Profanity is used by many across the globe. Most cultures consider the use of cuss words as being inappropriate. However, depending on the context, some people use them to express themselves during tense, humorous or even joyful moments.
downtownbellevue.com
Bar Moore Now Open on Main Street in Bellevue
Bar Moore is now open on Main Street in Old Bellevue. The space is next to Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty office. It was announced in August 2022 that Bobby Moore would be taking over the space that was originally B-Bar, a café and cocktail lounge, owned by Joe Viladi. Bobby Moore Restaurants took the space over in mid-July, after Moore left his position as Executive Chef at Willows Lodge and Barking Frog after 20 years.
Viet-Wah Supermarket in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District closing after 41 years
SEATTLE — After 41 years, one of Seattle’s largest Asian supermarkets, Viet-Wah is closing its doors. It's a major blow for the city's Little Saigon area in the Chinatown-International District. "This store opened up when I was just two years old, so I grew up in this store,...
q13fox.com
Surveillance video shows thief breaking into 'Pink Gorilla Games'
'Pink Gorilla Games', a popular videogame, hobby store in Seattle's Chinatown-International District has once again been burglarized. New surveillance video from Monday shows a thief breaking in and stealing numerous items.
downtownbellevue.com
Bis on Main Owner, Joe Vilardi, Moves on From Restaurant After 25 Years
Joe Vilardi, owner of long-time Bellevue restaurant, Bis on Main, has officially moved on. He co-founded the restaurant in 1998 with Michael Fredji. Joe took full ownership after the first year of opening. “I am moving on, but the chicken will remain! Thanks to all the many many great staff...
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big bird
Dot September 26, 2022 (1:43 pm) Wondering if it’s taking a break along its migration route? Hope he/she is ok. Mark September 26, 2022 (1:49 pm) When I was a kid, you never saw pelicans at Westport. Now there are thousands of them. anonyme September 26, 2022 (2:11 pm)
rentonreporter.com
These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life
Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
KING-5
SR 520, southbound I-5 closures in the Seattle area this weekend
SEATTLE — State Route 520 will close over Lake Washington this weekend, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Both directions of SR 520 will close between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue in Clyde Hill starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, until 5 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 3.
KOMO News
How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?
SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband
SEATTLE — MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce from her second husband after less than two years of marriage. According to The New York Times, Scott filed for divorce from former science teacher Dan Jewett in King County Superior Court on Monday. The divorce was not contested.
Yakima Herald Republic
Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle
Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
idesignarch.com
Transitional Victorian Style Home with Bespoke Interior Spaces
This exquisite family home in Maltby, Washington in Snohomish County was inspired by the architecture of the Victorian era. The newly built house designed by Board & Vellum and constructed by JM Bogan blends an overall transitional style with contemporary flair. The bold blue exterior paint on the traditional architecture makes a statement.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park
Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
