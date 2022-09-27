Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
Dog lovers wanted: Duke’s Puppy Kindergarten seeks volunteers to boost service dogs
Could you be the one? Duke’s Puppy Kindergarten needs volunteers to raise puppies from infancy to 18 months in continuation of research on service dogs.
cbs17
Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
40-foot installation in the works at North Carolina Freedom Park in Raleigh
Tuesday construction began for a new symbolic symbol of freedom for all North Carolinas. Construction crew are in the process of installing its first state monument honoring African Americans.
Raleigh cemetery adds a phone booth to call departed loved ones, symbolically
The “wind phone” at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is one of fewer than 10 known to exist throughout the world, having started in Japan after the 2011 tsunami.
Home food delivery by drone now available in a second Triangle community
One Philly steak, coming up. Up to now, Flytrex drones in the Triangle have delivered meals only in parts of Holly Springs.
alamancenews.com
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
beckersasc.com
North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center
Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
Fortune ranked the 25 best places for families in the US. This NC town is in the Top 5.
Fortune magazine looked at more than 2,000 cities and towns in the country. Here’s where this Triangle town landed in the inaugural ranking.
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
cbs17
12 cars damaged in used car dealership fire off of Capital Blvd., Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say at least 12 cars are damaged after a fire Wednesday morning at a used car dealership on Capital Blvd. At about 2:43 a.m., police and fire crews said they were called to Supreme Raleigh near Starmount Drive in reference to a fire.
chathamstartribune.com
N.C. officials file charges against Danville store clerk
A convenience store clerk in Danville and four teens are facing criminal charges after an August car crash in North Carolina. Three Caswell county teenagers were in a car that crashed Aug. 20 near Providence. Troopers said an 18-year-old driver ran off the road and hit a tree. The North Carolina Highway Patrol contacted Alcoholic Law Enforcement after they reportedly found open containers of alcohol in the car.
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
WRAL
Hurricane Ian preps meeting held in Durham
Dozens of local leaders and emergency management officials will gather Tuesday at Durham City Hall to update the public ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
pinehurst.com
Pinehurst No. 2 at dark – and the story of the mysterious man who appeared
You couldn’t see the flag on the 18th green of Pinehurst No. 2. But you could see the figure. Silhouetted against the faint glow of the lights rimming the clubhouse façade, the figure moved with pace toward the three players who had given up chasing the light and, thusly, chased only what remained.
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman catches piranha in North Carolina lake, officials say. How did it get there?
A fisherman caught a piranha in a North Carolina lake, according to wildlife officials. The fish was caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, about 70 miles southwest of Raleigh, according to a post on Facebook shared by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission on Sept. 27. Officials say the...
People in need in the Triad are getting new cars and a second chance thanks to the CARes Project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The CARes Project, Inc. helps people who struggle to find a dependable ride. It is the only program in the Piedmont Triad that helps participants finance a used vehicle with a warranty and scheduled maintenance. Clients learn to manage their money along the way. “Our average client has a FICO score […]
Chapel Hill council reviews 2 housing plans, says one is exactly what the town wants
Chapel Hill has a critical shortage of affordable housing options.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Everybody is hurting’: Devin Clark’s family, friends remember the Orange County teen
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, family and friends gathered to remember to Devin Clark, one of the teenagers found murdered in Orange County last week. Funeral services for Devin Clark were held Tuesday in Alamance County. The 18-year-old is one of the high school students who was found...
cbs17
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman was killed in a Raleigh shooting, according to police. This happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Parker Street. Officers said when they arrived, they found Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, who had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Surles...
