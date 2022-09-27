ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrboro, NC

cbs17

Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
RALEIGH, NC
beckersasc.com

North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center

Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
CARY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

N.C. officials file charges against Danville store clerk

A convenience store clerk in Danville and four teens are facing criminal charges after an August car crash in North Carolina. Three Caswell county teenagers were in a car that crashed Aug. 20 near Providence. Troopers said an 18-year-old driver ran off the road and hit a tree. The North Carolina Highway Patrol contacted Alcoholic Law Enforcement after they reportedly found open containers of alcohol in the car.
DANVILLE, VA
WRAL

Hurricane Ian preps meeting held in Durham

Dozens of local leaders and emergency management officials will gather Tuesday at Durham City Hall to update the public ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

UPDATE: 61-year-old woman killed in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman was killed in a Raleigh shooting, according to police. This happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Parker Street. Officers said when they arrived, they found Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, who had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Surles...
RALEIGH, NC

