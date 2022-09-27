ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe rescheduled due to weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: 11 residential lots in Silver Landing Phase 2B. Seller: Land Planners Development II Inc. Seller: CTO18 Jacksonville FL LLC, CTO Realty Growth Inc. and Indigo Group Ltd. Seller: CTO18 Jacksonville FL LLC, CTO Realty Growth Inc. and Indigo Group Ltd. ST. JOHNS. $3,900,000. Oaklawn Court, St. Augustine. Type: 33...
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Poppa Unloads On His New Single “Money Call”

Lil Poppa is keeping his momentum high. Over the past few years, the Jacksonville, FL native’s transformed into one of the most exciting new voices from the South. It’s what led him to his deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG, and it seems like he’s revving up to deliver a new project soon.
travelmag.com

5 of the best Escape Rooms in Jacksonville

The latest urban craze, Escape Rooms offer family, friends and colleagues the chance to test their wits in a fun, immersive setting – with several to choose from in Jacksonville. Escape Games pose challenges to teams of players who are asked to unearth clues, solve riddles, and perform tasks...
News4Jax.com

Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge

News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
floridapolitics.com

Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye

“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
News4Jax.com

Monster Ian’s track clarifies details for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I’ll make this quick, Jacksonville will be impacted, but as we pounded on-air last night, the biggest threats will be for our Southern counties. Putnam, Flagler, Southern St. Johns, and Clay counties will take the brunt of Ian. Jacksonville, Duval County will see much greater impacts along area beaches, but if you live on the Northside or Westside, just a breezy/windy, rainy day coming your way on Thursday. Southside and Beaches will have much worse conditions, these will be highly disruptive conditions and you should avoid getting out of the house.
First Coast News

Jacksonville insurance agents share tips for hurricane claims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area, insurance agents have been busy fielding countless phone calls with questions from people worried about what the future may hold for their homes. First Coast News checked in with one to see what kind of tips they...
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Ian: How to stay informed about the storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is committed to keeping you informed as we track Hurricane Ian. We've composed a comprehensive list of the multiple ways you can access our coverage of the storm. While we hope your lives will be disrupted as little as possible, we want you to know we've got you covered, whether you lose power and the television or computer won't turn on, lose your connection to cable or satellite TV, or are forced to evacuate your home and stay in a shelter.
News4Jax.com

JTA to suspend bus services Wednesday night, resume Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority said it is suspending all bus services Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. with closures continuing through Thursday. JTA said it anticipates service returning by mid-day Friday, following a Sunday schedule if weather permits. JTA will suspend all transportation services if and when...
