First Coast News
Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe rescheduled due to weather
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Tropical Storm Ian: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on the West Coast of Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 28. As it continues its trek up the state towards North Florida here is a growing list of locations and events that have closed or rescheduled throughout the area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Jacksonville mayor announces closure of ocean front at the beaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not sure why you would, but if you were planning to visit the ocean front at any of Jacksonville's beaches during the storm, don't. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beaches are closed. "I’ve been in constant contact with the Mayor’s of Atlantic,...
hotnewhiphop.com
First Coast News
Downed billboard in Jacksonville moved out of street by gentleman on bike
Credit: Younger Madison 7 years old. A gentleman got off his bike and moved it out of the street for us!
travelmag.com
First Coast News
Will Hurricane Ian hit Jacksonville? Latest forecast, models | September 28 11pm
Where is Hurricane Ian now? See the latest cone and spaghetti models and the predictions for the tides and flooding, county by county.
News4Jax.com
Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge
News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
floridapolitics.com
Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye
“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
News4Jax.com
Monster Ian’s track clarifies details for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I’ll make this quick, Jacksonville will be impacted, but as we pounded on-air last night, the biggest threats will be for our Southern counties. Putnam, Flagler, Southern St. Johns, and Clay counties will take the brunt of Ian. Jacksonville, Duval County will see much greater impacts along area beaches, but if you live on the Northside or Westside, just a breezy/windy, rainy day coming your way on Thursday. Southside and Beaches will have much worse conditions, these will be highly disruptive conditions and you should avoid getting out of the house.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville beach communities on high alert as Hurricane Ian approaches, but some not worried
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville beaches communities are also on alert for the incoming storm. The City of Jacksonville Beach is under a state of emergency as of Monday night. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday Neptune and Atlantic Beaches won’t be far behind. The Jacksonville Beach mayor...
Thousands of customers without power along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of customers are without power along the First Coast as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the state. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm weakened to a Tropical Storm early Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m,...
First Coast News
JSO: Ocean Street in Mayport Area of Jacksonville closed due to road collapse, washout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a road closure at the 4200 block of Ocean Street due to a "collapse and washout." This is a developing story. First Coast News is sending crews to the scene. JSO does not know when the road will reopen.
First Coast News
Jacksonville insurance agents share tips for hurricane claims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area, insurance agents have been busy fielding countless phone calls with questions from people worried about what the future may hold for their homes. First Coast News checked in with one to see what kind of tips they...
Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County
Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
A mayor, reporter and Minnesotans walk into a Jacksonville Beach Waffle House during a hurricane...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A sign of Tropical Storm Ian's dwindling severity, one Jacksonville Beach Waffle House played host to some important and colorful characters Thursday morning. Reporter Matthew Torres spent time inside that Waffle House where the area's mayor, Christine Hoffman, gave a warning to all local residents...
Tropical Storm Ian: How to stay informed about the storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is committed to keeping you informed as we track Hurricane Ian. We've composed a comprehensive list of the multiple ways you can access our coverage of the storm. While we hope your lives will be disrupted as little as possible, we want you to know we've got you covered, whether you lose power and the television or computer won't turn on, lose your connection to cable or satellite TV, or are forced to evacuate your home and stay in a shelter.
First Coast News
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Unfolding as forecast, big impacts for Jacksonville | September 28 6pm
Hurricane Ian will continue to weaken as it approaches Jacksonville. The storm is slowly moving across the state after making landfall midday Wednesday.
News4Jax.com
JTA to suspend bus services Wednesday night, resume Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority said it is suspending all bus services Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. with closures continuing through Thursday. JTA said it anticipates service returning by mid-day Friday, following a Sunday schedule if weather permits. JTA will suspend all transportation services if and when...
