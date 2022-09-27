ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Miranda Sings Featuring Colleen Ballinger at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia May 5th, 2023 – presale code

The newest Miranda Sings Featuring Colleen Ballinger presale code is now ready to use. During this special presale members with total-access subscriptions have got the chance to purchase show tickets ahead of their public sale everyone else!. You won’t want to miss Miranda Sings Featuring Colleen Ballinger’s show in Philadelphia...
Is Dave & Busters Opening in Atlantic City, NJ?

Is a Dave & Busters opening in Atlantic City? The honest answer is, I don't know for sure. But, here's what I do know. What Do We Know About a Dave & Busters Opening in A.C.?. Wednesday, an Atlantic City company called Boardwalk Development posted on Facebook saying, "NEW CUSTOMER ANNOUNCEMENT: Boardwalk Design & Development has been named the permit manager for the Dave And Busters to the Atlantic City location,#boardwalkdevelopment #permits #daveandbusters #atlanticcity"
Caesars Entertainment CEO Shares Atlantic City Market Update At ECGC

Caesars Entertainment CEO Thomas Reeg was one of the many industry leaders to speak at last week’s East Coast Gaming Congress & NextGen Gaming Forum. Reeg took part in one of the two Industry Leaders Roundtable sessions, with each of the gaming executives offering a short presentation tied into the specific companies they represent. Joining Reeg on the stage were:
Free Coffee in Ocean County, NJ for National Coffee Day

Coffee lovers unite, FREE coffee today for National Coffee Day. Some interesting facts that maybe you didn't know about coffee on this National Coffee Day, thanks to the dailymeal.com. Did you know:. *Coffee beans are actually cherry seeds. *Brewed coffee has more caffeine than espresso per serving. *The lighter the...
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
Pop-up chaos moves to Wildwood, leaves Ocean City in dust

The consensus among many people in Ocean City is that this past weekend – traditionally known for an invasion of tuner car enthusiasts who take over the resort – was relatively quiet, but for the people in Wildwood, New Jersey, it was the complete opposite. The notorious rally...
ACDevco president addresses future of Atlantic City at Tropicana’s Palm

“The future of Atlantic City would seem brighter if a microchip research and manufacturing facility or a gene therapy facility was under construction here somewhere,” Atlantic City Development Corp. President Chris Paladino said Tuesday as he addressed members and guests of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City.
Wildwood Issues Stern Warning for Weekend Car Event

Wildwood has issued a stern warning in advance of this weekend’s Race of Gentlemen event. Officials say unregistered vehicles and those that are not street legal will be ticketed and towed. The massive unsanctioned car event that turned deadly last weekend is not expected to come back to Wildwood this weekend.
