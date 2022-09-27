Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it
PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
sgbonline.com
Pearl Izumi Trims Staff, Plans To Sell Colorado Headquarters
Pearl Izumi has eliminated an undisclosed number of jobs from its Louisville, CO headquarters, and its parent company, United Sports Brands, plans to sell the building, according to a report from the BusinessDen. United Sports Brands acquired Pearl Izumi in May 2022. According to the Business Den, Candi Whitsel, SVP,...
[VIDEO] Mountain lion caught playing with swing in Colorado
A mountain lion was recently caught on camera playing with a swing, likely to remind cat owners of their own feline friends. A video posted to Youtube on September 6 captures the moment a mountain lion sleeping in Colorado's Black Hawk area wakes up, realizing it's under a swing, proceeding to play with the backyard toy. An article published by The News and Observer notes that Thaddeus Wells, who recorded the video, built the swing hoping to see bear cubs put it to use. He got a big cat instead.
azdesertswarm.com
Colorado expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
The Arizona Wildcats have much of the past few seasons being every opponent’s punching bag, but now comes a chance for them to do the smacking. Saturday’s opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes, are 0-4 and have lost by an average of 31.5 points. They’re the first power-conference team in 65 years to lose their first four games by 25 or more points, and with a 17.5-point spread another such margin is possible.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Two children go missing on Colorado resort town trail, safely located
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, two 9-year-old boys and their dog went missing on Congo Trail in the Aspen Highlands Ski Area on Monday. The boys left for a short 10 to 15 minute walk, but had not returned after 40 minutes. At that point, parents called the sheriff's office for assistance.
Colorado search and rescue team saves hiker without entering field
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old hiker was 'rescued' in the Aspen area following a mission that didn't require actually sending any crew members into the field. On September 26, a 24-year-old female hiker got lost on the backside of Castle Peak as she was attempting to...
Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more
Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Boulder Clarion
Reject the Cemex application
Corporate profits continue to be a priority over the environment — even in an “environmentally conscious” place like Boulder County. Cemex is the No. 1 polluter in Boulder County and No. 4 in Colorado. Its 25-year mining permit expires Sept. 30. On Sept. 29, Boulder County Commissioners are on track to approve a 15-year extension in exchange for land and money.
kunc.org
Colorado prosecutors take steps to level the scales of justice
For the first time, Colorado prosecutors are providing the public a window into their work. They have published data dashboards online to show metrics such as the racial and ethnic makeup of people they are prosecuting and how long a person is waiting for their day in court. Alexis King,...
KKTV
Federal agents credited with helping to rescue Colorado child at the U.S./Mexico border
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are providing more information with the public following a parental kidnapping in Colorado. The incident started on Sept. 20 when law enforcement in Summit County received a call about a possible kidnapping. The biological mother of a 9-year-old boy allegedly took the child, illegally, and was reportedly fleeing to Mexico with her boyfriend.
More than 6 vehicles were in crash that closed C-470
More than six vehicles were involved in a crash that closed eastbound C-470 on Wednesday and sent two people to the hospital.
Clerks inundated by 2020 election denier requests ahead of midterms
As Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern's staff is gearing up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, he says his office is being hamstrung by dozens of new open records act requests seeking detailed information about the 2020 election, nearly two years ago."It's a huge distraction and morale killer eight weeks before a very important election," Stern said. "He says he is obligated to respond and fulfill the Colorado Open Records Act requests but calls it frustrating that some are consuming valuable staff time, trying to litigate the 2020 election, which he says was free and fair. Of 380,000...
Fugitive on the run in Boulder County, sheriff's office says
A man is being sought by law enforcement after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office say he bolted out of a courtroom when deputies tried to place him in custody.Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cody Coon, arrived and entered the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road.When a judge remanded Coon, 30, into the custody of the sheriff's office, he ran out the front entrance of the jail, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies chased Coon for a short distance, but he got away, officials say.Shortly after 3 p.m., a deputy saw him on a bicycle near Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in the city of Boulder, but he evaded police again. He's still at large and believed to be in the Boulder area.Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.If anyone has information about Cody's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. We also ask the public not to attempt to contact Coon.The sheriff's office says there is no current risk to the general public.
