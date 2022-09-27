Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week (Sep. 22-24)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week for Sep. 22-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 3. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email us at athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveca.

Jonah Dawson, Rancho Cucamonga football: Dawson had nine catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns on Friday.

Kobe Boykin, Orange football: Boykin rushed for 212 yards on 23 carries and had two touchdowns in a win over St. Margaret's.

Domata Peko Jr., Calabasas football: Peko Jr. had five tackles for loss including three sacks in a win over Crescenta Valley.

Jerry Misaalefua, Carson football: Misaalefua rushed for 229 yards and five touchdowns in Friday's win.

Travis Wood, Tesoro football: Wood rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns in Friday's dominant victory against El Toro.

Ryan Staub, West Ranch football: Staub passed for 380 yards and five touchdowns in Friday's win over Saugus.

Jaylen Patterson, Vista del Lago football: Patterson passed for 216 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's shutout victory against Corona.

Chaz Hilst, West Ranch football: Hilst caught ten passes for 154 yards and had three touchdowns against Saugus.

Anthony Luna, Western football: Luna passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's win over Garden Grove.

Christian Lundsberg, Canyon football: Lundsberg continued his incredible season with 238 passing yards and five touchdowns against Brea Olinda on Friday.

Ashtin Dupleasis, Quartz Hill football: Dupleasis rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's shutout against Lancaster.

Richie Munoz, Bishop Amat football: Munoz passed for 209 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Delano Franklin, Bishop Amat football: Franklin had six catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns against Damien.

William Fierro, Bishop's football: Fierro passed for 307 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 48 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's 49-46 loss to University City.

Joshua Bell, Mt. Carmel football: Bell finished with 338 passing yards and four touchdowns in Friday's 38-7 win over Rancho Buena Vista.

Kevin Allen III, Helix football: Allen rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's win over Servite.

Chris Williams, Francis Parker football: Williams racked up 147 total yards and had five touchdowns against Orange Glen.

Xavier Bejarano, Palo Verde Valley football: Bejarano totaled 223 total yards and two touchdowns against Barstow.

Markus Macon, Palo Verde Valley football: Macon rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on five carries during Friday's win over Barstow.

Hamadi Sharif, Crawford football : Sharif rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns, averaging over 14 yards per carry in Friday's win over San Ysidro.

Exavier Williams, Hoover football: Williams had 283 all-purpose yards against Maranatha Christian. He also had an interception and a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Johnny Mosti, Morse football: Mosti was 18 of 26 passing for 373 yards and four touchdowns against Patrick Henry.

Aleonte Logan, Morse football: Logan reeled in six passes from Mosti, finishing with 163 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Malachi Ghitman, Patrick Henry football: Ghitman passed for 314 yards and five touchdowns against Morse.